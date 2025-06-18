Holly’s Substack

Holly’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Daniel Saunders's avatar
Daniel Saunders
1d

I’m also no stranger to the abyss. I was very depressed for a very long time. My situation doesn’t necessarily turn into useful advice, as the cause was somewhat unusual (undiagnosed autism meant I was continually doing stuff that was bad for me and burning out), but a couple of things that helped/help me stay sane:

Related to your statement about good deeds – volunteering. It’s not something everyone can do, as it requires being not so depressed you can’t get out at all and also having time to give up (I was unemployed or part-time employed), but it was really good for me to be somewhere where I could do good and be around people without being expected to socialise in a formal way both when I was depressed and when I was trying to stay not-depressed. There are lots of different ways to volunteer for different types of people.

Go for walks. They don’t have to be long. Just get out.

Agreed about gratitude, reading and learning.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
North Country's avatar
North Country
1d

Here’s a parasocial hug for you, Holly…

(hug)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
19 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Holly MathNerd
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture