Holly’s Substack

Holly’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Daniel Owen Lynch's avatar
Daniel Owen Lynch
18h

It depresses me that even for your audience, you felt a need for footnote #2.

Sense-making on the ground is challenging. My older sister, a "young boomer," is a good example. A 61 yo pediatrician, she still seems to adhere to the medical institution, and it's easy to understand why: she's been steeped in it since her first year of med school in 1985. Yet she resists it in many ways.

My younger sister and I are both older Gen-X. We've both looked sideways at institutions for quite a long time, but 2021 was the end of it for both of us.

Dad was THE institution, at least for agriculture in Louisiana. Born in 1937, that's all there was. But the institutional façade began to crack for him in the 20-teens. He still gives it his obeisance in some ways, but he is even more distrustful of institutions than my older sister.

For all 4 of us, the institutions were a repository of trust. They just aren't anymore. I don't know if my family can pinpoint the time when they realized the emperor maybe wasn't wearing any clothes, but for me it happened in the Spring of 1993 in Waco, Texas. And I was a Houston cop at the time. The raid of the Branch Davidians caused me to deeply question what it was that I was doing, and I didn't have anything to do with it. I was just a lowly night shift patrolman in a bad neighborhood at the time.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Amanda Purdy's avatar
Amanda Purdy
18h

Holly hits it out of the park again with great clarity. I didn’t see the JRE episode but I read Kisins piece and saw Murray on Bill Maher. From my “vibe” of these two items I don’t think they were suggesting censorship or strictly controlled standards. Their response was the free speech push back. Bad ideas need more speech not less. I listened to Darkhorse and felt that Brett was a little too insensed over their response and assumed they had called for censorship which I don’t think they had. I respect Murray’s take on Israel. He has been on the ground and is well researched, so for my money he cannot be dismissed out of hand. Triggernometry equally has my respect. Brett seems to feel that out of the chaos of a babel of voices, opinions and ideas, the good ones will come to the surface. Maybe, but how exactly does that happen and how much time does that take and how much damage do the bad ideas cause in the meantime. Just look at the last four years of “Biden”.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
24 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Holly MathNerd
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture