Holly’s Substack

Holly’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Frank's avatar
Frank
2hEdited

One other thing I'll note about "mathish". My wife taught Chemistry (mostly to community college kids, but one year to high school) during the 80's. She and I grew up in the era of the slide rule, where you had to know the appropriate place to put the decimal point to get the right result. One day she asked her kids to calculate the antilog base 10 of 2, and they all pulled out their calculators. She yelled, "Stop! Calculators are great, but if you need one for that, you don't understand what a logarithm is. The calculator is not a magic box. You need to understand the concept first. If you do, you certainly don't need a calculator for that problem."

One of her main emphases was significant figures. As a chemist you have to learn the rules of significant figures. Before the 80's, you were limited by the slide rule which could only give you a 2 or 3 figure answer, but calculators and other computers will spit out a long string of numbers after the decimal point that mostly mean nothing. Chemists have strict rules that tell you, based on your least accurate measurement, how many of those decimal places to use.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Ann Lamb's avatar
Ann Lamb
5h

Taking my first chemistry class 20 years after high school put me into a remedial math class—I couldn’t remember algebra although I did well in school. THAT convinced me I could do math, especially when the instructor told us to look and see if our answers made sense!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Holly MathNerd
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Holly MathNerd
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture