Holly’s Substack

Holly’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Henry Ballvings's avatar
Henry Ballvings
12h

Thank you for doing the heavy lifting of reading Tapper's book.

But for anyone who paid even a little bit of attention to Joe Biden at any point in his presidency, it was 100% crystal clear that something was terribly wrong with him.

It's of course alarming and awful that so many insiders (and family members!) lied and hid Biden's ailments. But I saw it with my own eyes. In every public appearance (which of course are all carefully curated and staged for most politicians) he was a total mess. It was rare he looked anything like himself from 2016 or prior.

Everyone knew. It was an open secret.

This whole mea culpa charade from blue tribe journalists about not being aware of his problems is just total bullshit. Anyone who couldn't see it with their own eyes (or wouldn't admit it) is themselves impaired or a liar. They can't be trusted. Ever.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Frank's avatar
Frank
12h

I think your diagnosis is correct, and all of us have probably met people to whom just the thought of Trump causes unhinged irrational ranting. The biggest problem is, as Orwell saw, once you get people to accept something so demonstrably untrue, they're now no longer human, just walking, talking meat puppets to be happily (or angrily) manipulated.

The angry, unhinged, divorced from reality REEE-ING of people who screamed that anybody who didn't wear a mask was a murderer during the COVID panic unfortunately proves it. I don't know if there's any way to turn these people into thinking beings again. Maybe they never were. Eventually Trump will be gone, but these people are still going to be here, waiting for the next bone to be dangled in front of their faces to lunge and snarl at. And that's frightening to contemplate.

Of course many people, like Jake Tapper, seem to be able to present themselves with a more calm countenance but are still irrationally divorced from reality. Your description of how you, as a typical rational person, would have reacted to what was described as happening in the debate prep shows how dangerously, ruthlessly, calmly unhinged they are.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Holly MathNerd
19 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Holly MathNerd
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture