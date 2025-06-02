“I believed then—and part of me will always believe—that my father's words ought to be my own.” —Tara Westover, Educated

Jonathan Allen and Amie Parnes are a long-running political reporting duo.

They’ve collaborated on several bestsellers, including insider accounts of Hillary Clinton’s 2016 (Shattered) and Biden’s 2020 (Lucky) campaigns, and Fight follows in that tradition: the “here’s what really happened in the campaign you just lived through” genre.

Much of the book is sourced anonymously, with lines like “a senior member of the Harris campaign” or “a longtime member of the Trump inner circle.” In many cases, it’s obvious who they spoke to — if you’re reporting what two people said in a room and also what one of them was thinking, you clearly talked to that person. But they follow this convention throughout, presumably to preserve access and encourage candor.

And given how much behind-the-scenes detail they were able to capture, it’s fair to assume that anonymity was the price of admission.

That doesn’t mean every word is gospel, but it suggests a level of access that makes outright fabrication unlikely.

Their track record helps here. This is not their first foray into postmortem campaign reporting, and they’ve never — to my knowledge or my searching — been sued, nor even publicly accused of misquoting anyone. That’s rare.

So I’m going to extend what is, frankly, a very generous assumption for any journalist: that their reporting is in good faith and reasonably accurate.

It helps that they write about Trump with a tone that, while clearly shaped by their priors, avoids the usual histrionics. There are some tells — you can spot the biases — but they’re nowhere near what I’d categorize as Trump Derangement Syndrome.

And that, too, earns them a little more charity from me.

I read and reviewed Jake Tapper’s Original Sin here — in enough detail that if you want to know what’s in it without giving Tapper any money, my review will do the job.

What’s interesting is how much more you can infer when you read Fight alongside Original Sin. I didn’t expect that. But the combination of what Allen and Parnes (A&P from here on out) report and what Tapper reports creates a much clearer — and in some places, jaw-dropping — picture of the major players.

So instead of doing another deep dive review where you can skip the book entirely, I’m going to keep this part brief: a summary and some top-line commentary. Then, behind the paywall, I’ll go into much more depth — a political character sketch of the 2024 campaign that draws on both books to map out what they really reveal.

A Coherent, Well-Told Story

Fight is very well-written, with a tight narrative voice that makes it feel shorter than it is — not an easy feat in campaign reporting, which often drags under the weight of its own access.

And to their credit, A&P mostly understand the story they’re telling.

Tapper’s grand narrative in Original Sin is something like: “People lied to themselves. They saw what they wanted to see. That’s how Biden’s decline went unrecognized until it was too late.” But as I laid out in my review, Original Sin doesn’t actually support that thesis. It accidentally builds a case for something far darker and more damning.

A&P, by contrast, are telling the story they think they’re telling — mostly. Their throughline is clear: a President who had no business running for a second term ran anyway. A candidate who inspired little confidence — even among top Democrats like Pelosi and Obama — ended up securing the nomination in record time. That candidate was sabotaged not by malice but by a short timeline, several high-impact errors, and, critically, by her own loyalty to Biden. Loyalty he demanded explicitly, often by leveraging what he believed she owed him.

From there, a cascade: a few pivotal events in September and October 2024, each followed by unforced errors. These errors stemmed from three main causes: a catastrophically bad data analytics operation; a fundamental misreading of Trump and MAGA, in which traditional rules of game theory simply didn’t apply; and an information silo so deep and so self-reinforcing that the campaign didn’t even bother to try to understand anyone to their right — not their worldview, not their sources, not even their reasons for existing.

On the latter point: A&P don’t seem to fully realize they’ve written that story — a warning about epistemic arrogance. But it’s on the page.

In the end, Kamala Harris lost an election her entire team believed she would win. And Donald Trump returned to the White House.

Fight is a compelling, well-sourced account of the most chaotic Democratic campaign in modern history. It’s fast, readable, and clearly the product of deep access. It doesn’t flinch from unflattering details — and it does something rare for political reporting: it trusts the reader to connect dots without being told what to think.

