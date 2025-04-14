How to Not Suck at Math Series
list of all posts
Part 1: Addition and Subtraction
Part 2: Multiplication, Division, and Fractions
Part 3: The Major Key of Mathematical Fluency
Part 4: A Proof for this Approach to Numeracy
Part 5: “I’m Just Not A Math Person!”
Part 6: How the Sign Rules Work, and Why
Part 7: The Box Method of Multiplication
Part 8: Elite Mathematical Training
Part 9: An Extremely Cool Math Trick
Part 10: The One Where Algebra Starts Making Sense
Part 11: The One Thing Everyone Remembers From High School
Part 12: How to Solve Those Viral Math Memes
Part 13: How to Impress Your Kids
Part 14: How to Show Off Mental Math
Part 15: Solving A Mathematical Puzzle