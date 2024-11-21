This is my series on how to get better at math.

Previous posts in the series:

Part 1: Addition and Subtraction

Part 2: Multiplication, Division, and Fractions

Part 3: The Major Key of Mathematical Fluency

Part 4: A Proof for this Approach to Numeracy

Part 5: “I’m Just Not A Math Person!”

Part 6: How the Sign Rules Work, and Why

Part 7: The Box Method of Multiplication

Part 8: Elite Mathematical Training

Part 9: An Extremely Cool Math Trick

Part 10: The One Where Algebra Starts Making Sense

Part 11: The One Thing Everyone Remembers From High School

Lately, I’ve been working on the outline and notes for a book about how to help yourself get better at mathematics. As in this series, it starts with addition and subtraction. I’ve also had a few smart-but-not-particularly-into-math people read the series all the way through, and there were two bits of feedback that stood out.

They felt they were just barely starting to get my insight on how to think in terms of algebra. They wanted to understand those viral math memes that go around from time to time; they felt like that understanding would go a long way.

In part 13, coming soon, we’re going to keep practicing thinking in algebra. I’m going to teach you something cool you can use to impress your kids and explain it in algebra, which will be fun.

Here in part 12, I’m going to explain these viral memes. Here are a few examples:

As a bonus, I’ll also explain how to solve problems like these:

The controversies that erupt when these memes go around boil down to arguments between people who know the rule of PEMDAS but don’t know how to apply the rule, and people who do.

Before we get into today’s post — if you consider yourself “not a math person” but you’re willing to try, and you’re interested in providing feedback for my book about how to help yourself get better at math, here is your task. Read however much of it you’re willing to, but at least parts 1-5 (linked at the top and free for all readers) and send an email to hollymathnerd at gmail dot com telling me what was most clear and helpful, and least clear and helpful. If anyone actually does this, I will consider your email an “audition” for the role of paid-feedback-provider when the time comes (when the book is close to done and I’m ready for editorial feedback).

On with today’s post — how to get those viral math memes right, and to be able to win those arguments with your cousins on Facebook!