Very true. When I was suicidal, I wanted an end to my depression, but it was primarily a lot to do with loneliness and related anger at others for not being friendly (probably anger at myself and my social ineptitude deep down -- at the time, I didn't know I am autistic). Suicide is a really stupid way of dealing with loneliness, because it's going to separate you pretty permanently from whoever you might want to be friends with.

That said, the main thing that kept me going was not wanting to immerse the rest of my parents' lives in grief and self-blame. Despite being religious, the religious prohibition on suicide didn't help me much. I was willing to take my chances with God just to get away, although what you said about seeing what you could have done did occur to me and help more.

Have you read "Man's Search for Meaning" by Viktor Frankl? Some of what you write here is similar.

Thanks for the post. Helpful. Wishes for continued recovery.

