Holly’s Substack

Holly’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
J. Daniel Sawyer's avatar
J. Daniel Sawyer
13hEdited

Additional tip:

If you have the leverage, make fighting it out and surviving feel more heroic/honorable to them than giving up.

Some men--not all, but a not-insignificant portion--really key into heroism. Envisioning beating the depression/suicidality as the heroic option can add a lot of reserve strength and determination to the mix.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Holly MathNerd
Frank's avatar
Frank
14h

Useful and simple tips to keep in mind. I have never contemplated writing about suicide because I've been blessed in this life to know only one suicide and that was marginally, and I pray it stays that way. Thank you though.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
13 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Holly MathNerd
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture