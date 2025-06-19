Holly’s Substack

Henry Ballvings
14h

This is great, and daunting.

I live in Duxbury, which is one of the Vermont towns most people drive through rather than to. We don't really even have a downtown, and actually have very few businesses at all. The last gas station closed a decade ago. We're bisected by Camels Hump, which means despite being a relatively small area, it can take upwards of an hour to get from one part of Duxbury to another.

Duxbury also sits between Waterbury and Waitsfield, which are much more town-like, and have a lot more going on. Waterbury's mid-summer night life can get pretty bustling, or about as bustling as a small town can be.

We don't have a library (unless you count the ones in the Middle and High Schools), or a post office (we share Waterbury's zip code), or fire/police departments. What used to be Duxbury elementary is now a daycare and apartment building.

The coolest part of Duxbury is probably Camels Hump (it's on the state quarter!), which if you're feeling energetic, is a 3-5 hour hike to the summit, depending on your pace. Great views and on a clear day you can see New York and New Hampshire.

D. Dickson
15h

The one thing that surprised my kids and I when we were on our East Coast US History tour last year was how each place we visited *felt*. For example, the overwhelming awe we experienced at the Wright Bros NP at Kitty Hawk was completely unexpected. It was as if we were walking on hallowed ground. It was so unexpected and yet was experienced by the adults and 20 teens alike. Boston, on the other hand, had a completely different feeling and vibe. So, the thing I would add to such a list was identifying the overarching feeling of each stop.

