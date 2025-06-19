This is from my creative writing series, which is normally for paid subscribers only. But this one is for everyone, including the comments — though as always I reserve the right to close them.

In the summer of 1954, Dr. Arthur Peach proposed what would become the Vermont 251 Club in an essay for Vermont Life magazine. As the official website put it:

In it, he invited “the native born and those born elsewhere but with Vermont in them” to veer from the beaten path “to discover the secret and lovely places that main roads do not reveal.”

The idea is simple and charming: not just to drive through every town in Vermont, but to actually visit them.

As of a couple of years ago, when Essex Junction was officially chartered as a city, the number’s now technically 252 — though the club hasn’t fully rebranded (yet?).

I’ve been meaning to do this for a while, but hesitated to begin. I didn’t want to get 20% of the way through and then have a better idea for what each stop should include, requiring me to redo the early ones.

Eventually, I realized: this list includes everything from regularly visited towns to unincorporated gores with zero population.

There’s no single template that fits all of it — so a multiple-choice approach felt right. For each stop, I’ll aim to do at least one of the following:

Shop in a locally owned establishment

Take a photo of the fire department, town hall, library, or similar

Write a few summary sentences, like a postcard I’d send from the town

Note what feels especially New England about the place — and what doesn’t

Talk to a stranger, ideally an older one (which I’ll need to work up to; I’m still an anxiety-disordered introvert)

Sketch something live, if the weather and setting cooperate

Offer an artistic interpretation — a single color, shape, or texture the town evokes

If you’ve done some traveling — or completed something similar to the 251 Club yourself — I’d love your suggestions. Comments are open.

I kicked things off yesterday with a visit to Middlebury (home of Middlebury College, where the Woke kids land you in the hospital if they don’t like your opinions). You can read that entry by scrolling to the M’s in the list below and clicking the link. This series will be for paid subs going forward, but the Middlebury link is open for everyone.

List of Places (each will turn into a live link when I visit it).

1. Addison

2. Albany

3. Alburgh

4. Andover

5. Arlington

6. Athens

7. Averill

8. Bakersfield

9. Baltimore

10. Barnard

11. Barnet

12. Barre City

13. Barre Town

14. Barton

15. Belvidere

16. Bennington

17. Benson

18. Berkshire

19. Berlin

20. Bethel

21. Bloomfield

22. Bolton

23. Bradford

24. Braintree

25. Brandon

26. Brattleboro

27. Bridgewater

28. Bridport

29. Brighton

30. Bristol

31. Brookfield

32. Brookline

33. Brownington

34. Brunswick

35. Burke

36. Burlington

37. Cabot

38. Calais

39. Cambridge

40. Canaan

41. Castleton

42. Cavendish

43. Charleston

44. Charlotte

45. Chelsea

46. Chester

47. Chittenden

48. Clarendon

49. Colchester

50. Concord

51. Corinth

52. Cornwall

53. Coventry

54. Craftsbury

55. Danby

56. Danville

57. Derby

58. Dorset

59. Dover

60. Dummerston

61. Duxbury

62. East Haven

63. East Montpelier

64. Eden

65. Elmore

66. Enosburg

67. Essex Junction City

68. Essex Town

69. Fair Haven

70. Fairfax

71. Fairfield

72. Fairlee

73. Fayston

74. Ferdinand

75. Ferrisburg

76. Fletcher

77. Franklin

78. Georgia

79. Glastenbury

80. Glover

81. Goshen

82. Grafton

83. Granby

84. Grand Isle

85. Granville

86. Greensboro

87. Groton

88. Guildhall

89. Guilford

90. Halifax

91. Hancock

92. Hardwick

93. Hartford

94. Hartland

95. Highgate

96. Hinesburg

97. Holland

98. Hubbardton

99. Huntington

100. Hyde Park

101. Ira

102. Irasburg

103. Isle La Motte

104. Jamaica

105. Jay

106. Jericho

107. Johnson

108. Killington

109. Kirby

110. Landgrove

111. Leicester

112. Lemington

113. Lewis

114. Lincoln

115. Londonderry

116. Lowell

117. Ludlow

118. Lunenburg

119. Lyndon

120. Maidstone

121. Manchester

122. Marlboro

123. Marshfield

124. Mendon

125. Middlebury

126. Middlesex

127. Middletown Springs

128. Milton

129. Monkton

130. Montgomery

131. Montpelier

132. Moretown

133. Morgan

134. Morristown

135. Mount Holly

136. Mount Tabor

137. New Haven

138. Newark

139. Newbury

140. Newfane

141. Newport City

142. Newport Town

143. North Hero

144. Northfield

145. Norton

146. Norwich

147. Orange

148. Orwell

149. Panton

150. Pawlet

151. Peacham

152. Peru

153. Pittsfield

154. Pittsford

155. Plainfield

156. Plymouth

157. Pomfret

158. Poultney

159. Pownal

160. Proctor

161. Putney

162. Randolph

163. Reading

164. Readsboro

165. Richford

166. Richmond

167. Ripton

168. Rochester

169. Rockingham

170. Roxbury

171. Royalton

172. Rupert

173. Rutland City

174. Rutland Town

175. Ryegate

176. Saint Albans City

177. Saint Albans Town

178. Saint George

179. Saint Johnsbury

180. Salisbury

181. Sandgate

182. Searsburg

183. Shaftsbury

184. Sharon

185. Sheffield

186. Shelburne

187. Sheldon

188. Shoreham

189. Shrewsbury

190. Somerset

191. South Burlington

192. South Hero

193. Springfield

194. Stamford

195. Stannard

196. Starksboro

197. Stockbridge

198. Stowe

199. Strafford

200. Stratton

201. Sudbury

202. Sunderland

203. Sutton

204. Swanton

205. Thetford

206. Tinmouth

207. Topsham

208. Townshend

209. Troy

210. Tunbridge

211. Underhill

212. Vergennes

213. Vernon

214. Vershire

215. Victory

216. Waitsfield

217. Walden

218. Wallingford

219. Waltham

220. Wardsboro

221. Warren

222. Washington

223. Waterbury

224. Waterford

225. Waterville

226. Weathersfield

227. Wells

228. West Fairlee

229. West Haven

230. West Rutland

231. West Windsor

232. Westfield

233. Westford

234. Westminster

235. Westmore

236. Weston

237. Weybridge

238. Wheelock

239. Whiting

240. Whitingham

241. Williamstown

242. Williston

243. Wilmington

244. Windham

245. Windsor

246. Winhall

247. Winooski

248. Wolcott

249. Woodbury

250. Woodford

251. Woodstock

252. Worcester