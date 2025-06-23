Holly’s Substack

Holly’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Daniel Saunders's avatar
Daniel Saunders
2h

I'm glad you caught it in time. I'm also glad to live somewhere (UK) where we don't have such awful parasites. Except for the politicians.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
George Purcell's avatar
George Purcell
1h

Be sure you eat something with the Doxy! One of the most uncomfortable experiences of my life was running around a Chinese village trying to find something to get into my stomach after taking a dose without food.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Holly MathNerd
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture