The Elephantgate Debate
in which I predict what will happen next
19 hrs ago
Holly MathNerd
The Smell Was Elephant S*** All Along
what the debate debacle reveals about media commentators
Jun 29
Holly MathNerd
If Different Perverts Got There First
a counterfactual
Jun 27
Holly MathNerd
Paternal Overtures: A Disjointed Medley
some personal and impersonal thoughts about fathers
Jun 25
Holly MathNerd
No, I am not a Conspiracy Theorist
A Response to my Critics
Published on Restoration, with Ayaan Hirsi Ali
Jun 20
When Nature Gets Nasty
Or: How to Survive a Geomagnetic Apocalypse
Published on Unfolding the World
Jun 16
Wandering Around Walmart: a Meditation on Class
a creative writing post (#33)
Jun 15
Holly MathNerd
Grab-Bag of Topics
getting boys to read, how to clean your ears, why single payer healthcare is still a bad idea, and more
Jun 14
Holly MathNerd
A World of Warlords
Liberty, Tyranny, and The Logic of Violence
Published on Unfolding the World
Jun 10
What Being the Beneficiary of DEI Efforts Really Means
wherein I say the quiet part out loud
Jun 3
Holly MathNerd
How to Think About Trump
now that the verdict has nearly assured his victory
Jun 1
Holly MathNerd
May 2024
A Campus Insanity Story
it's gotten so much worse....
May 31
Holly MathNerd
