The Elephantgate Debate
in which I predict what will happen next
  
Holly MathNerd
28
The Smell Was Elephant S*** All Along
what the debate debacle reveals about media commentators
  
Holly MathNerd
48
If Different Perverts Got There First
a counterfactual
  
Holly MathNerd
27
Paternal Overtures: A Disjointed Medley
some personal and impersonal thoughts about fathers
  
Holly MathNerd
No, I am not a Conspiracy Theorist
A Response to my Critics
Published on Restoration, with Ayaan Hirsi Ali  
When Nature Gets Nasty
Or: How to Survive a Geomagnetic Apocalypse
Published on Unfolding the World  
Wandering Around Walmart: a Meditation on Class
a creative writing post (#33)
  
Holly MathNerd
27
Grab-Bag of Topics
getting boys to read, how to clean your ears, why single payer healthcare is still a bad idea, and more
  
Holly MathNerd
24
A World of Warlords
Liberty, Tyranny, and The Logic of Violence
Published on Unfolding the World  
What Being the Beneficiary of DEI Efforts Really Means
wherein I say the quiet part out loud
  
Holly MathNerd
14
How to Think About Trump
now that the verdict has nearly assured his victory
  
Holly MathNerd
83

May 2024

A Campus Insanity Story
it's gotten so much worse....
  
Holly MathNerd
41
