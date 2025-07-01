Disclosure: I asked the author,

to send me an advance copy of this book because I wanted to read it. As longtime readers know, I only write negative reviews of Woke horseshit that deserves it (like

of the Wokest novel ever written.) I genuinely liked this book, hence the review. If I hadn’t enjoyed it, I would simply have elected not to review it.

Froggy Girl is a cute, beautifully illustrated rhyming story about a little girl who wants to be a frog. Everyone in her life, including her parents — who give her prosthetic frog feet — and her teacher, who wraps her in a special flag, affirms this new identity.

Over time, she realizes that she’s got a big problem.

She cannot catch flies.

She cannot live on a lily pad.

She cannot do anything that real frogs can do, but with everyone in her life who matters to her agreeing to treat her as a frog, she’s stuck.

Eventually, she heads out on an adventure where, with the help of an adorable turtle who becomes her friend, she realizes that she was born a girl, not a frog, and accepts all the wonderful things that come along with being who she is.

It’s adorable, well-done, and appropriate for young children. It will release on July 15 (two weeks from the day I’m publishing this).

The book website has links to all the major retailers, including Amazon. I’m going to keep the copy the author sent me, but I have pre-ordered a copy to donate to my local library. The author has a post on her Substack here.

A Desperately Needed Addition

Many of you may not realize how dire the situation is with kids’ books regarding trans bullshit.

I’ve told this story before on my Substack, but there are new folks all the time so I’ll tell it again.

I employ an 18-year-old boy who lives a few miles down the road. He’s been helping me with errands and chores for a couple years. The kind of work you’d assign to a reliable son or a good husband, if you had one.

He has a younger brother, age 8, who’s just finishing third grade. When the boy was in second grade, their parents had to fight — hard — to get him out of a weekly classroom ritual called “Gender Circle.”

Every week, the kids gathered for a story. Sometimes it was a Pride parade book, like Grandad’s Pride. But often, it was a transition tale: a trans child, animal, or magical creature. And after enough stories, something settled in for the boy — the way fairytales do. The idea that growing up happy meant changing who you are.

That becoming a girl was just part of becoming an adult.

He came home in tears. Not because he was bullied or shamed. Because he was confused. He didn’t want to be a mommy.

He didn’t understand that not wanting it was allowed.

At “Gender Circle,” kids introduced themselves with names and pronouns — updated weekly, in case anyone changed. And when someone did change, the class erupted into celebration. The teacher led them in a “Welcome Song.” The child got a star moment. The new identity was practiced and praised for days.

That’s how intense the trans indoctrination is in blue areas — and if you think it’s not happening near you, you’re wrong. How do I know you’re wrong?

Because even in red states, the teachers all have to be licensed and credentialed, which means they went to college for education. Ed schools are the most aggressively Woke of all, and it’s not even close. I did math tutoring in undergrad, and I had more than one of these idiots wax poetic about the volunteer work she was doing at a homeless shelter — and how talking to the “cis white males” about their privilege was the part of it she enjoyed the most.

There is no special pipeline of sane teacher training for the red states.

You may not want to think about it — and I don’t blame you — but you don’t have to think about it to do something about it.

Order this book and read it a kid, or donate a copy to your local school or library.

That’s what you can do — right now. Today.

