Holly’s Substack

Home
Notes
Archive
About

Why do a paid subscription?

The world is increasingly unstable and I am trying to pay off my student loans to give myself the maximum freedom to roll with the coming punches. Your paid subscription speeds that up and is enormously appreciated. You will get exclusive access to some posts, including a creative writing series, which is where I put excerpts from my novel in progress and my more interesting personal stories.

If you can’t afford a paid subscription…

Send me an email. hollymathnerd at gmail dot com, and I’ll give you a free year. No questions and no judgment. I’ve been there. If your situation is unlikely to change in the near future (disability, houseful of kids, etc. — I don’t need details) then mention that and I’ll give you a lifetime paid subscription.

Subscribe to Holly’s Substack

a mix of anti-Woke cultural commentary, personal reflections, math lessons, and a regular creative writing feature

People

Holly MathNerd 

@hollymathnerd
an anti-Woke maths nerd who likes to write sometimes; deaf, reluctant atheist
© 2024 Holly MathNerd
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture