I’m planning to launch my art business soon, and I decided to start by drawing the President. This is a decision I made after I found myself getting unexpectedly emotional while reflecting on the anniversary of his near-assassination in Butler, PA. An inch in the other direction and we would live in a very different world.

Each drawing follows my favorite technique — selective coloring, meaning they’re all graphite except for a single color element. These are examples of graphite drawings with the selective coloring technique:

I’m saving the full images for the launch but here’s a work-in-progress pic from the first one to give you an idea.

There will be three choices to start with, and the purpose of this poll is to assess demand so I know how many to order (each will be limited and numbered; when they’re gone, they’re gone).

An official POTUS portrait. Fight fight fight! from the July 13, 2024 event in Butler, PA. A LEGO image using my LEGO White House and LEGO Trump.

The purpose of this project is to get my student loans paid off, so they’ll be a little expensive for prints, but super high quality, and I’ll be personally handling the packaging so I will be verifying each one, putting it in a rigid mailer, and printing the label for mailing myself.

I’ve gotten a very good deal from a subscriber who owns professional printing equipment, but I still want to make the best choice I can about what to offer first.

So your honest response is very much appreciated.

This is just published on the web, with a URL I spread around Notes.