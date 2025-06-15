Holly’s Substack

Holly’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Barbara Wegner's avatar
Barbara Wegner
3h

I always hate getting to a stop sign at the exact same moment someone else does - it causes anxiety. I know the rules, but a lot of times you get placed into that situation where one person waves you on when it's his turn to go. Because of this, I usually slow down to let the other person stop before me so there is no question of who got there first. But that shouldn't be so. I have been doing that for decades. If only we all just followed the rules...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Holly MathNerd
Kurt's avatar
Kurt
2h

Spot on. 45 years ago my driver’s Ed teacher called out this very behavior. The right of way is not a courtesy to be given away generously, it is the law, black and white law.

Second, for the love of God, you gotta get out of that state filled with virtue-signalling koolaid-drinking NPC group think. Save your family.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
39 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Holly MathNerd
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture