I’m so happy to read this! Glad to hear that people are feeling more love for America; glad to hear that you now feel safer expressing your appreciation for your country.

You bet I fly my American flag on Memorial Day. I also have a personal tradition at a local All Veteran’s Memorial Park. Every Memorial Day, Veteran’s Day, and some other occasions, I go there early and pick up the trash in the parking lot, playground, and memorial grounds. Most of the time, I’m the only one there, but I know that later in the day there will be more people coming, and they will now be able to have a soothing experience, without a lot of depressing trash littering the grounds.

This year, even though it was 8:00 AM, there were already several people at the memorial, paying their somber respects. It was so heartening, and made me feel connected to fellow patriotic Americans. What an improvement over the experience of the past several years!

As a Brit (with an American wife), America has a *always* seemed a much more patriotic country than the UK. I'm not surprised to see American flags flying in the US; I would be astounded to see a house or shop flying the Union Flag. I'd be less surprised to see the Flag of St George, but I would assume the person flying it was lower class (and white).

There was a hoo-ha years ago when Emily Thornberry MP, then a member of the Shadow Cabinet, made fun of a house flying not one, but two Flags of St George, on Twitter. Thornberry is a Labour MP, so this was seen, correctly, as a sign that Labour no longer cares about the white working class. The only time you really see national flags flying is when there's been an international sporting success, which is very rare. (This is more about England; I assume that Scotland and Wales are different due to the separatist nationalism, but I have no experience.)

That said, I agree that Trump's election has created "permission structures" for many things and an explosion of patriotism doesn't surprise me. It's too early to say yet whether these things will be net good or net bad.

Incidentally, as a Doctor Who fan, I'm jealous of the Star Trek Museum (although, I would be up for a Star Trek Museum trip too). (Although a Doctor Who Museum would probably have a lot of twenty-first century Doctor Who stuff and I've mentally checked out of that.)

