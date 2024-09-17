an AI-generated image from the Midjourney generator

I have accepted an offer for a new job!

I am very excited, and very grateful. I will be working at a great company, for and with great people, doing meaningful work in support of a laudable mission. It’s the internet, so I won’t be getting more specific than that, but this is really excellent news. It is an improvement in every conceivable way.

I’ve had a very difficult 2024 and an extremely difficult summer, but things are finally looking up, and it is a truly wonderful thing to feel the stress levels going down.

My nervous system is letting out a long, slow sigh of relief.

Substack Changes

In order to maximize the positive momentum that a wonderful life change can create, and to let me focus all my energy on getting a solid start in my new position, I’m going to be changing several things about my Substack.

No, I’m not going to put the Substack on hiatus—the changes will likely result in more frequent posting, ironically enough, but a few things will change:

The default is now going to be to have comments closed, starting September 30. In the past they’ve been open for paid subs, with rare exceptions. Now they will be closed for everyone, with rare exceptions. I will still be reading (but only rarely able to reply to) emails at hollymathnerd at gmail dot com. If I happen to publish on a weekend when I have extra time, or if I’m specifically requesting input (as on my recent post seeking input for the math book I’m writing) then they’ll be open. I know some of you upgraded to a paid subscription just to get access to comments, so I wanted to formally announce this. That way, you can cancel your paid subscription if you wish. The purpose of this change is simply to eliminate something that requires energy and attention when I publish, and now I need more energy and attention for career matters. In addition to the math book, I am also working more seriously and steadily on my novel. My schedule change (I’m spending my two-week notice adjusting my daily schedule to better facilitate my new working hours) has enabled me to put writing time into my life every day. And depending on where my head is at, I’m putting in 1,000 words a day on one or the other, occasionally both. This means that more frequent posts in the math series and creative writing series, both, will be happening. The math series (for paid subs, first five entries free and accessible here) will become more frequent since I’ll be working on material easily adapted to posts. The creative writing series, also for paid subs, will be more frequent since writing my novel keeps part of my brain in “writer mode” at all times and I find myself writing much more frequently. The creative writing series contains writing experiments, occasional fiction or poetry, and personal stories. A few free examples on which I have removed the prior paywall are here (a meditation on class), here (the story of a Christian comedian and how he doomed me to hell when I was a kid), here (a story from math tutoring for a dyslexic boy), here (a poem), and here (a positive result from some of my childhood indoctrination). I am no longer going to be participating on Substack Notes Monday through Friday, starting September 30 (though I’ll wind down during the next two weeks and be there less). It’s fun but a major time suck. I may pop in some on the weekends, but no longer on Monday through Friday. How I sell drawings will change. Many of you enjoyed following my drawings on Notes, and several of you have purchased drawings from me, including commissions. This page will have a list and photos of recent drawings, both sold and not for sale. And it will show the drawings currently for sale, as well as a portfolio of people, animals/pets, and items I’ve drawn that might be helpful as examples if you are interested in a commission. I will put brief notes at the bottom of other posts (similar to below) when I put a new drawing up there. Several works in progress will be added to the list soon. Lists must end in prime numbers. This is a law of God.

Gratitude

So many of you sent me leads, offered to help with my resume, and otherwise were encouraging and helpful during my search — thank you!!

I really appreciate you all and the support you provided during a long, grueling search process.

Most Recent Drawing For Sale:

Graphite and prismacolor colored pencil on Strathmore mixed media paper. $200. Email hollymathnerd at gmail dot com if you would like to purchase it.