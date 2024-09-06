I sometimes take commissions for portraits, and I sometimes need a portfolio to refer people to for other reasons. That’s the purpose of this web-only post.
I primarily draw in graphite, but lately I’ve started experimenting with a technique called “Selective Coloring,” wherein a drawing is mostly graphite but one element is done in color.
If you are interested in having a commission done, or in buying anything you see here, email hollymathnerd at gmail dot com. The captions indicate whether the drawing is for sale and the price. The prices relate to how much I like the piece, more than anything — I find it hard to let go of drawings I really enjoyed doing. (So there’s no need to scoff and leave a comment or send me an email about my inflated impression of my talent, LOL — the prices are set for emotional reasons).
I sometimes use AI to generate a reference image but this is all non-digital work, done with traditional materials.
For example — most of the combinations of an animal and an object (like the squirrel photographer or the soccer-playing otter) were drawn from reference images created by AI. I like the challenge of an animal and an inanimate object in the same piece, so when I come up with a fun-sounding combination, I just prompt an AI generator for what I want to get a reference image. Then I print that reference image and draw it in traditional materials.