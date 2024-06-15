This is a creative writing post (#33) from my occasional series for paid subscribers, who can also leave comments on most posts. As always, email hollymathnerd at gmail dot com if you would like a paid subscription but can’t afford one.

This issue has a lot of pictures, so your email client may not handle it very well. You can read it at the Substack website. Look for “Wandering Around Walmart” with a posting date of June 15, 2024.

Writing As A Discovery Process

Something happened yesterday, in the early evening, that I can’t shake out of my head. I woke up at 3am thinking about it. This is one of those times when I have to write to find clarity: when writing is the only means available to discover what I am really thinking and feeling about what happened. As I have no idea where this is going, it’s a genuine experiment.

This creative writing series is where I put my writing experiments.

Thanks for observing with me. Knowing that at least a few people will read, closely, is very helpful to the process of uncovering some truth, because I have to write clearly enough for someone else to know what I mean. That always makes these experiments more likely to succeed.

Here goes.

This is a story about meeting ghosts from my past in Walmart, wanting to run away, and making myself stay to confront them.

But that’s just what happened, and stories are rarely about what happened.

I think this one might be about acceptance.

Maybe.

Extra space to allow for the “unlock one post free” option that Substack offers on paywalled posts, in order to give free subs a chance to see what they’re missing.