kbi
4h

I would be hard pressed to have not bought the pebble art; and also, now I feel like I should attempt pebble art! I have a thing for rocks - I have since I was a child. I still have the rocks I collected as a kid. Perhaps I'll make pebble art with those instead of keeping them "safe" in my memories trunk. 🤔

Also, I think the chicken wasn't just hatched? Maybe complaining to Mr Rooster about just squeezing out a massive egg - when he was moaning about passing tiny kidney stones? Maybe?

John Stalmach
4h

The Milton Artists' Guild looks like a fun place, especially for a town of 10,000. I only wish our Art Center, for a city of over 300,000, had as much.

The pebble art is the natural outpouring of visualization; as a photographer, I occasionally rearrange pebbles, feathers, small sticks etc. in the frame to make a "better" composition. I prefer to capture what's there, but when there's too much, or not enough there there, I can help it along. And sometimes the wind takes care of that...

