The thing about Hinesburg is, I didn’t really do anything there.

I didn’t hike, or photograph a post office, or stop by a museum. I didn’t fall into conversation with a retired farmer or hear a moving story about a war bride turned basket-weaver. I didn’t even have a decent maple creemee.

What I did was drive.

Specifically, I drove the five miles of Hollow Road.

Now, if you don’t know Hollow Road — and you probably don’t unless you’re from the area, or you’ve had to reroute around a tractor parade — let me paint you a picture: it’s looooooooong.

It’s winding. It’s narrow enough that if someone’s coming the other way, you both do the Vermont Mirror Shimmy™ and hope your mirrors survive.

And it is stunning.

House after house, curve after curve, Hollow Road unspools like a love letter to October. The view from every single house is of a solid, tree-filled wall of mountain.

Not just any October — your favorite October. The one where it’s sweater weather but not quite coat weather. The one where the maples are showing off, the air smells like woodsmoke and cider, and you’re driving with the windows down because it feels like the year’s last good day.

That’s Hollow Road.

Every few houses, there’s a handmade sign that says “Slow Down — Geese!,” followed by another one two bends later that just says “Thank you.”

It’s performatively civil, in the name of telling you what to do.

It’s hopeful.

It’s Vermont.

I didn’t take pictures, because I would have had to pull over on a busy two-lane road, park, and walk around.

And I didn’t want to die.

(Let’s just reiterate that the “deaf girl not applying for Darwin Awards” clause remains active and evergreen throughout this entire series.) I will drag

on some of them and get some pictures that require danger — including of this one — when the presence of an additional two eyes and a total of two working ears can supplement my own.

But if I were designing Heaven, I think I’d put it on Hollow Road.

With one of those houses. With the mountain views. With a front porch that faces west. And a mailbox that still gets real mail.

If Hinesburg were just Hollow Road, I’d have left with nothing but reverence.

But Hinesburg also has… townhouses.

Yes. Townhouses.

In Vermont.

Do you understand how weird this is?

This is not a state known for its density. This is a state where zoning boards have zoning boards. Where everything is on ten acres, costs nine hundred thousand dollars, and comes with a set of 47 covenants written in 12-point Papyrus font by the HOA president’s cousin.

Where your neighbors are legally obligated to own a chainsaw and inform you when they’re going to use it.

Where your mother-in-law will be ready for the ten-year-anniversary-of-her-death visit to her grave before you can get approval to add a mother-in-law suite to your house.

But Hinesburg? Hinesburg has honest-to-God townhouses.

Like… a row of units. Shared walls. Garages that touch. People within sightline of each other who don’t need a pair of field glasses to wave good morning.

It’s like a tiny Vermont glitch in the zoning matrix.

And I kind of love it.

Because you can tell Hinesburg is going through something.

It wants to be posh. The home prices are insane. Like, "do I get a free Tesla with the mortgage?" insane.

The vibe is halfway between pastoral ideal and Pinterest gentrification.

But it's not quite ready to commit. The edges are still soft. There’s still a Papa Nick’s.

Let’s talk about Papa Nick’s.

It’s one of those places that has been “almost good” for probably thirty years. You know the type. The food is fine. Not bad, not brilliant. Serviceable. Some of it clearly comes from a Sysco truck, some of it clearly doesn’t. You order a burger and it arrives just the way you hoped — if what you hoped was “pretty good, considering.”

But the real charm of Papa Nick’s is on the wall near the front door: a local bulletin board so quintessentially small-town Vermont it deserves its own Norman Rockwell rendering.

A lion's club flyer next to a tutoring ad. Acoustic jazz at the Birch & Berry Inn. Someone trying to buy or sell gold. Someone else trying to hire a handyman. And one gloriously weathered sheet advertising Driver's Ed — with the bottom corner ripped off like it was attacked by a raccoon who wanted to learn defensive driving.

It’s a bulletin board that says: yes, we have Venmo — but we still trade babysitting for zucchini.

It’s also the bulletin board of a town in transition.

Because that’s what Hinesburg is. It’s not just “a charming Vermont village.” It’s not a parody of itself yet, but it flirts with the idea.

It wants to be walkable and wealthy and Whole Foods-adjacent, but it hasn’t quite shaken the grit out of its shoes.

And I hope it never does.

Because tucked between the townhouses and the hand-painted road signs is something like an ethos. A tone.

A town that’s trying, failing, and trying again — to be neighborly. To be beautiful. To be itself.

And to remember that if you’re going to build heaven, you’d better make sure the road leading there has a few curves.

And a sign that says: thank you!

