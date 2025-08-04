This is an entry in my Vermont 251 Club series. The main post — which lists all 252 places in Vermont — is here. As I visit each one and write about it, the name will become a live link. Middlebury and Montpelier are both available for free, but most of the series will be paywalled, so if you think you would enjoy reading more of these, consider subscribing. Here’s a coupon.

I almost missed The Hive Café.

Google Maps announced my arrival, but I looked around and thought, “Wut?” No café in sight — just road, trees, and the vague hope that caffeine was somewhere nearby.

Then I spotted it: a low-key sign in cheerful type, tucked almost bashfully into the landscape. I had already driven past it.

Turning around wasn’t easy.

It took ten full minutes, because this is South Hero, Vermont — a place where traffic isn’t heavy, but it is charming.

I got stuck behind a small farm vehicle (not a tractor, but also not something I could name with confidence), ambling along at the speed of existential peace, and about two dozen cyclists in cheerful clusters, looking for all the world like they were filming a PSA about the cardiovascular benefits of smugness.

And I didn’t even mind. The whole thing felt less like a traffic jam and more like I’d accidentally driven into a painting.

Vermont often feels that way.

Autumn is a master’s thesis in watercolor reds and golds.

Summer is a Norman Rockwell painting with better sunscreen.

Eventually, I made it back and parked exactly where the signs told me to: in the car section.

Because The Hive Café has bike parking too. (Of course it does.)

So many people ride their bikes there. It’s right off the Island Line Rail Trail — a repurposed railway that now ranks among the most scenic cycling routes in New England. A gravel path across Lake Champlain, with views so beautiful they make you reach for your phone even if you’ve already taken a dozen photos that morning.

And then, just past the picnic tables and the clink of mason jars and iced chai refills… there’s playground equipment.

Like, actual slides and swings and small human beings shrieking and launching themselves into the air with complete, unselfconscious abandon.

I managed to get a few pictures of the setup without any kids in them, but only because I was there for hours — posted up at a picnic table with my sketchbook and two technologically enhanced ears, scanning the air for eavesdropping opportunities.

It hit me, all at once, how rare this is now.

To be around kids. To hear their laughter — high-pitched, chaotic, and completely unscripted — cutting through the summer air like a song no adult could have composed.

No algorithms. No hashtags. Just joy. Just play.

In South Hero, apparently, they still know what that sounds like.

And that’s not all they know. Chartered in 1779 and settled by Revolutionary War veterans, South Hero is equal parts history, affluence, agriculture, and unpretentious charm. It sits on the southern half of South Hero Island — yes, the town and the island have the same name — and it’s only about twenty miles from Burlington.

But it feels farther. So much farther.

Like a ferry ride away from the modern world, even if you drove in.

This isn’t just lake country. It’s legacy country.

The café is attached to a general store that’s been in operation since 1870.

Let’s pause on that.

1870: Ulysses S. Grant was in the White House. The telephone hadn’t rung yet — not even once. Calvin Coolidge was a barefoot kid probably hoeing potatoes in the Plymouth dirt. The war was over, but Reconstruction was already starting to fray, and the promises made to former slaves were being quietly broken. Most Vermonters still lived by the rhythm of fields and frost — and South Hero’s store had already opened its doors.

South Hero is the kind of place where that store keeps going.

The kind of place where old farmhouses keep quiet watch over vineyards and orchards.

Where round bales sit like oversized punctuation marks in the tall grass, reminding you to pause.

To slow down.

To turn around, if you miss something.

Even if it takes ten minutes.

Especially if it takes ten minutes.

So I got there, parked, made my way up to the window, and ordered tacos. (Because obviously.)

They came in a compostable paper bowl, clearly meant for outdoor eating. Local grass-fed beef. Local lettuce. Local tomatoes.

Local beans — which I failed to notice until I’d eaten half of them and remembered, belatedly, that people on keto should maybe glance at the ingredients list before diving in.

Oops.

Honestly? Worth it. Even if it’ll take three days to kick back into ketosis and regain the mood boost, I’ll remember that taco bowl for years.

The beef was tender and flavorful. The vegetables tasted like they’d barely had time to miss the dirt.

And the whole thing was elevated by the setting: a warm day, a cold drink, and nowhere to be.

I found a shaded table, rolled out my pencil wrap like I lived there, and spent the afternoon sketching. Sipping Diet Pepsi. Listening.

I turned my hearing aids all the way up and eavesdropped on the kind of conversations you don’t hear much anymore — at least not in public.

Little boys planning bike rides. A dad negotiating an ice cream-for-being-nice-to-an-annoying-sibling exchange. A mom reminding her daughter they still had to pick up chicken feed.

Nothing viral. Nothing tragic. Nothing tweetable.

Just…normal. Gentle. Real.

The day was gorgeous. Warm, but not humid or not. Sunny, but with just enough cloud cover to keep the sun from barking orders.

The light was perfect — bright enough for detail work, soft enough not to melt my pencils.

Eventually, I packed up and wandered into the store — the real heart of the place.

Red siding.

Creaky floors.

Zero pretense.

I bought a jar of local-cherry-habanero hot sauce to mail to a friend who’s helped expand my spice tolerance beyond “mild taco seasoning.”

And I found a wooden spoon rest that I’ll use — of course — to keep my acrylic markers from either dripping or rolling away when I’m drawing. (Acrylic paint markers being my current creative obsession—they give you painting effects using drawing/pencil skills—and also the reason I now think about object stability like a NASA engineer.)

it’s kind of cheating — looking like you can paint when really you can just draw — but it’s fun

At the register, beneath a sign reading “Since 1870,” the woman who rang me up smiled like someone who’s seen generations come through that door — teenagers turning into parents, into grandparents, into porch-sitters and church volunteers and people you recognize even if you’ve never learned their name.

Vermont has a reputation — and it’s not unearned.

Burlington is deep cobalt, and South Hero sits just across the water in Grand Isle County, which isn’t exactly MAGA country either. But it’s not the monoculture people imagine. In 2024, Grand Isle County went 2,940 for Harris and 1,893 for Trump. That’s four out of ten voters choosing a man the national press treats like a punchline or a villain.

Four out of ten is not fringe. It’s not negligible. It’s almost half.