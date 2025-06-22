I really love to draw. Here is a post I wrote awhile back with thoughts and tips on drawing:

I’m currently working on a series of Halloween-themed drawings — some cute, some creepy — and starting in September, I’ll be selling prints of them.

To be blunt: I am so goddamn tired of being in student loan debt. I’m hoping my drawing skills are finally strong enough that I can start supplementing my paid Substack income (which I can’t thank you legends enough for) and make a real dent in it.

To support this new effort, I’ve created an Instagram account. I’ll be posting WIPs (works in progress), side-by-side comparisons (like the same drawing done in colored pencil vs. watercolor pencil to see which one wins the battle for dominance), and little personal joy-sparks: embroidered Chucks, unapologetic patriotic kitsch, and moments of Vermont beauty. Including the extra photos that won’t fit into the Vermont 251 series I just started here on Substack. When the prints go live, I’ll also post a discount code there.

I’ve turned off all the “discoverable” options because I’m not remotely trying to become an influencer — I just want a low-drama way to build an art side hustle without spamming the inboxes of my writing subscribers. So follow if you're into that. And don’t, if you’re not. No pressure, no weird parasocial energy, no hard feelings.

Just some art, some color, and hopefully — eventually — fewer student loan statements in my inbox.

Thanks again, truly. You’re the reason I get to try things like this.

And if I ever do make it big, I promise not to sell out… unless Prismacolor offers me a lifetime supply and then all bets are off.