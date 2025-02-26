Every day for the last week, between one and five of you have emailed me. These emails all ask me to remove the paywall on my latest post, debunking some of the claims about Social Security going around the internet, so you can share it with your family and friends.

That kind of enthusiasm is both flattering and deeply appreciated—thank you for your support.

I've heard you. The paywall is down. Here's the link:

I know I’ve been posting infrequently, and I’m sorry for that.

I wish I had an exciting reason—some thrilling project in the works, a big reveal on the horizon. I wish I could say anything positive, hopeful, or interesting was behind my dearth of posts.

But the truth is as ugly and simple as it is difficult: I’m in the worst depression I’ve had in years, trapped in a hole so deep and dark that part of me wonders if the world I think I remember before this was ever real at all.

Occasionally, a spark of energy breaks through, and I pour it into writing. Those moments are rare but precious. When they pass, at least I have something real—something that reminds me a version of myself I still want to believe in is still here, somewhere.

But those moments don’t come as often as they used to.

When they do, I’ll keep writing.

Right now, life is brutally difficult, mostly because I’m nowhere near the best version of myself. Definitely not within shouting distance. Maybe not even within driving distance.

I don’t believe anyone’s listening to prayers, but I could be wrong, so if you do—please, say one for me.

Before the best part of me shut down, hopefully not forever, I wrote some things I’m proud of. Here are a few links in case you missed them.

I’ll be back when I have something worth saying.

