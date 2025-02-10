In my latest post, I returned to discussing politics—strictly behind the paywall. If you're interested, you’ll find the link below.

Before the paywall, I explore why LEGO is deeply therapeutic for people like me—those who wrestle with depression, frustration tolerance, and trauma—a group that includes many of you.

That essay received fantastic feedback. Many of you enjoyed discovering LEGO’s incredible adult offerings and seeing photos of my recent builds. They included The White House (complete with a model of President Trump) and the Hubble Telescope.

I enjoyed returning to political discussion. Over the weekend, I learned something unexpected about DEI programs—something that, in hindsight, shouldn’t have surprised me but did. It also gave me insight into what’s likely to happen now that so many of these programs are being dismantled.

Explaining this requires a deeper look at the only real case for these programs—one that, like much of the Left’s reasoning, is a candle of truth trapped in a house of mirrors. The candle itself holds truth, but the distorted reflections lead nowhere.

That story is behind the paywall, but first, some pictures of the Space Shuttle Discovery. I made two small mistakes early in this build. Unusually for me, I did not catch these mistakes quickly and will need to start over. That’s my keep-my-hands-busy-while-I-watch-Star-Trek task for my post-work hours this week: disassembling it in an orderly way, so that next weekend I can try again.

And here’s my most recent post, with photos of the Hubble Telescope and the archive of White House LEGO photos.

Behind the paywall: what I never knew about DEI programs, what it means, and what will come next.