Holly’s Substack

Holly’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Holly MathNerd's avatar
Holly MathNerd
17h

If you have ideas for drawings you'd enjoy a print of in the selective color technique (all graphite except one color element), please feel free to share them here.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Harald Gormsson's avatar
Harald Gormsson
16h

Random ideas:

The Statue of Liberty with the flame in color.

The Sun low over partially snow covered mountains with the Sun in color.

A single rose in color in a crystal bud vase on a granite table.

A full Moon over a lake in a forested valley with a campfire in color at the near end of the lake.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Holly MathNerd
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Holly MathNerd
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture