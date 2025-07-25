Welcome! Thank you for your interest in buying prints of my drawings, which will help me pay off my student loans. My in-depth thoughts about the morality of paying off my loans myself instead of waiting on the taxpayers to do it are here.

Comments are open for everyone so you can give me ideas for other drawings you might enjoy!

On this page, I will list what’s for sale, special offers, what’s coming, and also update shipping times.

CURRENT SHIPPING TIME

Fast — it’s the weekend; all orders will go out on Monday, July 28 and Tuesday, July 29.

FOR INTERNATIONAL SHIPPING

You must choose “global priority” — Stripe will default to “USPS priority”. Please remember to click the button! I’d automate it for you if I I could.

NOW FOR SALE

Owl Buy the owl here.

Pumpkins (Not Haunted) Buy JUST THIS ONE here; link to get both pumpkin drawings below.

Pumpkins (Definitely Haunted) Buy JUST THIS ONE here; link to get both pumpkin drawings below.

Get both pumpkin drawings at a discount here.

Get all three at a discount here.

AVAILABLE ON PAY-WHAT-YOU-WANT BASIS

Texas bluebonnet (will go live later this weekend; minimum will be set to cover shipping only)

COMING SOON

Trump “Fight Fight Fight”

Red Radio Flyer wagon full of pumpkins

COMING AT THANKSGIVING AND CHRISTMAS

I have lots of Thanksgiving and Christmas ideas, that will launch in November. A few of them are:

Look at the comments; there are some great ideas there. Anything that appeals to me and also gets positive response from other commenters will be considered!!

A turkey in the field (all graphite except the turkey’s feathers).

The last leaf on the trees (all graphite except some of the fallen leaves).

The empty chair at Thanksgiving dinner (all graphite except an artifact of the person missing).

The nativity (all graphite except the star, and a glow over the Christ child).

The three wise men (all graphite except the gold, frankincense, and myrrh).

A red pickup truck leaving a Christmas tree farm (all graphite except the truck).

Midnight Mass interior (graphite except the stained glass window).

Santa on the rooftop (graphite except his suit).

Email hollymathnerd at gmail dot com with any problems or questions, as well as if you want to order more than three prints (so I can give you a break on shipping).