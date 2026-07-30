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Gathering Goateggs's avatar
Gathering Goateggs
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"Yes, I know that there is such a thing as “duct tape,” but I was familiar with the Duck Tape brand for years before I knew this, so I say duck tape."

"Duct tape" is a back-construction. The original name *is* duck tape; it was invented in WWII as a sealant for things like ammo boxes. Made of cotton duck fabric coated with a waterproof adhesive, so "duck" was apropos in two dimensions. Now the brand name "Duck Tape" *is* much more recent, but anyone who snottily tells you that it's really "duct tape" deserves a rapid ego deflation.

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