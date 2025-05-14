Holly’s Substack

John Stalmach
3h

Beautiful conclusion to a great series.

Keep holding on; that's about all we can do, remembering it's the little things that take us away from the machine that count.

Today, it was the wind blowing the trees in my back yard, making moving patterns of light and shade as the sun was untroubled by clouds. Then a traveler, a bird I hadn't seen before, riding the waving branches. And a yellow butterfly zooming through the yard, matching the yellow petunias in a pot I picked up at the grocery store on sale. All caught on camera, then processed and posted to my SmugMug account.

And the machine keeps calling: files to be backed up, emails to be read, news sites to check.

Time for a break: a walk to the mailbox to check for real mail, out in the sun and air again.

We can all manage it, if we keep our priorities in mind. Thanks for reminding us.

Vance Gatlin
1h

I'm going to give brain.fm a try, see if I can get my scattered attention back.

