Part I: Fragmentation and the Deaths of Complexity and Flexibility

In late 2024, I wrote what I called a Unified Theory of Networked Narcissism — an attempt to answer a question that’s haunted me ever since I left Twitter in the summer of 2022:

Why does social media make us into the worst versions of ourselves?

In that essay, I argued that the problem isn’t just anonymity — though that plays a role. The real damage comes from the convergence of three forces: psychological fragmentation, algorithmic reinforcement, and what I termed emotional whiplash — the destabilizing effect of encountering joy, horror, rage, flattery, trauma, and pop culture references in dizzying succession, all in the space of ten minutes online.

Even healthy people — people with stable egos and integrated selves — experience negative “modes.” Online, those negative modes (like snark, moral superiority, or petty cruelty) aren’t just permitted. They’re rewarded. Reinforced. Amplified. Eventually, they start to dominate.

But for people like me — people with complex trauma and real psychological fragmentation — the effects are worse. The platforms create a mirror world in which the most damaged version of yourself not only gets to speak but becomes your face. Your name. Your voice. Your reputation.

And if you're not careful, your identity.

This new series — Shards of the Self — takes a closer look at the particulars. Each essay will examine one dynamic from the larger theory in greater depth.

This first installment is about psychological fragmentation — not only how social media intensifies it, but how it also simultaneously rewards and programs us to expect an absence of normal, human complexity and flexibility.

We’re trained to mistake personality quirks for hypocrisy, to enforce consistency across contexts that were never, in the full history of human evolution, meant to align, and to flatten others into avatars of ideology.

Let me show you what I mean.

Humans vs. Issues

The picture below shows a sample of my normal handwriting. I don’t use capital letters — with rare exceptions. Aside from my signature, the only time I can think of using capitals is when I write a check to my therapist for my copay: first and last name, nothing more.

I write longhand often. I enjoy it. It’s by far the best method for retention and understanding, and it’s the most enjoyable way I’ve found to do mathematics.

Recently, I was reflecting on a conversation I had a few months ago with an internet acquaintance — someone I’ve had many private conversations with, though only online. We know each other’s real identities, addresses, and so on, but we’ve never met. I imagine we will someday, if travel brings us into the same place organically. But that hasn’t happened yet.

She’s also acquainted with

, a close friend of mine, and is a big fan of Josh’s podcast.

She understands parasocial relationships.

She’s unusually mature and sensible — a best-case scenario for how these online connections can go.

At one point, I sent her a card. I don’t remember if I drew it or not. I often draw cards, but during my winter depression I drew very little, so it actually may not have been a card, now that I think about it — it may have just been a mailing label on a package.

Whatever it was, she got a glimpse of my handwriting. She commented on it — said how lovely and distinctive it was.

And then she asked, knowing I send cards from time to time, whether I do the same when I send a card to Josh?