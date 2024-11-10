This post hit the email length limit before I’d put in even a third of the awesome photos I took, so click on the title to read it on the Substack website if your email client has a freak-out.

Comments will be open for paid subs until I go to bed on Monday night.

Since I started my new job, I have found that I really need to get far away from my apartment every weekend. I’m learning an astonishing amount (it helps to have a boss who’s actually smart, even smarter than you are) but it’s tiring. Weekend recharges are crucial.

A google search for adventures within driving distance of me turned up the jaw-dropping news that I live less than three hours from a Star Trek museum.

The Star Trek: Original Series Set Tour in Ticonderoga, New York, allows Star Trek fans to tour multiple sets from the original series. For the most part, they’re detailed and meticulous re-creations, but there are also quite a few items that were actually used in the real show. Fans who own actual “used on screen” items often bequeath them to the museum’s collection, and the owner has made a life’s work out of finding wonderful additions to the collection.

It was one of the most thrilling and purely fun outings I’ve ever been on—a true trip to nerd heaven.

My review of the experience, and many more pictures, follows.

red, yellow, and blue were the color used most often on Star Trek since they had good contrast on black and white TVs

the buttons were made from gumdrop molds.

Blue is what the Mathematics officer would wear, so I bought one!

Where the Mathematics officer would work.

A Denebian Slime Devil painting.

Extra space to allow for the “unlock one post free” option that Substack offers.