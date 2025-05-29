Holly’s Substack

Holly’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Meghan Bell's avatar
Meghan Bell
12h

Smart phone addiction by parents and other family members is a huge issue ... my baby gets upset when one of us is on our phone while holding her.

Yesterday, while I was in the kitchen prepping dinner and my MIL (she lives with us) was watching the kids, I heard the door. Ran into the living room and didn't see my three-year-old, baby is playing by herself while my MIL stares at her phone. I realize my older daughter ran outside (she didn't make it far before I caught her) and my MIL didn't even notice because she was so fixated on her phone. I've seen kids who have given up on trying to get their parents' attention at the playground etc because the parents never look up from their phones.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Holly MathNerd and others
Jackson Houser's avatar
Jackson Houser
12h

The power is off at my house. The circuit breaker panels must be replaced for safety/insurance reasons. We have battery backups, of course, where I write from being hurricane territory. But when the iPad dinged, and it showed an item from Holly MathNerd, I jumped to log in. Moreover, I saw that a post I had written had gotten a ‘like’. I’m in the choir, too, I find. Thanks for the reminder.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
26 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Holly MathNerd
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture