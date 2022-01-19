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Jon Midget's avatar
Jon Midget
May 2, 2024

Well... not an enjoyable post. But well written, and unfortunately the topic matters. As you say, there is a push in some circles to normalize child sex abuse. It's simply horrific, and yet it's happening.

I think one of the things you do well is highlight the danger with the trend in our world to "normalize" or "destigmatize" just about every deviant and destructive behavior imaginable. There are many behaviors that SHOULD be stigmatized, should be marginalized, and people SHOULD feel shame for. Turning destructive behavior into an identity category and then launching a crusade to normalize the poor, marginalized community is just a terrible world view. There are no good outcomes to this way of thinking.

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Tom's avatar
Tom
Sep 24, 2022

Holly, thank you for writing this and being willing to share your story to advocate for the protection of children. I am reminded of an article I read over a decade ago titled "How Pedophilia Lost Its Cool". The author argues that pedophilia was being de-stigmatized in elite circles during the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s, but the sex abuse scandals in the Catholic Church during the early 2000s caused a reversal of that trend. Unfortunately, memories are short and pedophilia is gaining its "cool" again. Thank you for fighting the good fight.

https://www.firstthings.com/article/2009/12/how-pedophilia-lost-its-cool

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