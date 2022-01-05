Holly’s Substack

Holly’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mrs. Viv's avatar
Mrs. Viv
Jan 1, 2023

"This is controversial, but I don’t believe children should be forced to hug or kiss relatives."

It greatly bothers me how controversial this still seems to be for many people. I am VERY aware of how being both conditioned & required to accept just non-sexual physical affection from family growing up (& to give it as well) negatively impacted my development and life later.

I do want to read your other essay on this topic eventually - but I know I cannot handle it tonight.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Mama J's avatar
Mama J
Dec 2, 2022

I chickened out of reading your full essay when I hit the part about the child sex abuse dolls, but this summary was helpful and I appreciate you writing it. Can you include anything here about what we can do to fight back against this push to normalize pedophilia? Or is it safe to just skip to that part of your long essay?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Holly MathNerd
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture