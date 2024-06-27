This essay posits a counter-factual scenario that analogizes the indoctrination of children into gender ideology to a different sort of indoctrination. It will be disturbing to every human being with a moral compass. It may also be triggering in the PTSD sense (not the colloquial sense) to survivors of child abuse.

CCC: Community Correction Connection

Picture it: a public elementary school, 2024. A Friday, just after morning recess.

A group of second graders return from the playground, most of them a little sweaty. They enter the classroom happily, small groups of friends breaking up en route to their desks. The stragglers wave goodbye to the aide who escorted them back to their classroom.

Once back at their desks, Kayleigh and Madison, the two best students, simultaneously remember what day it is.

Friday. Just after recess.

The day, and time, that it’s their classroom’s turn for CCC: Community Correction Connection. They look at each other, a little wide-eyed, and settle down, folding their hands on top of their desks.

Remembering is contagious, as the settling-down spreads across the room.

The kids giggle and squirm as Teacher hits the remote to cause a screen to descend over the blackboard. They glance around and note who’s missing.

Jacob. Emma.

Emma’s best friend, Alice, takes a deep breath and tries very, very hard not to cry. She really doesn’t like CCC. It makes her stomach hurt.

Now she knows there are only two possible reasons why the office aide took Emma away from the monkey bars. But which one was it?

Jacob’s good buddy, Alex, looks half-thrilled and half-nervous, as if riding a roller coaster that’s about to go into an upside-down loop.

The screen comes to life, and they see Jacob’s face, looking scared.

The principal’s voice says, “How many times did you break the rules of Safe Speech, Jacob?”

Alice’s eyes overflowed as her last hope died. If the principal was doing CCC, there was no chance that Emma was gone to take her turn at doing it. She must be getting it.

The principal usually has a fakey, nice-Mom-in-a-good-mood voice, but this time her voice sounds more like grumpy-Mom-in-a-grumpy-mood.

“Four,” he whispers.

Alice hated this so much. Her stomach hurt so bad that she looked up front to find the garbage can. If she puked when it was Emma’s turn, she didn’t want to puke in front of everyone. Maybe she could get to the garbage can even if she couldn’t get to the bathroom in time.

The camera view widens, and they see the principal take Jacob by the shoulder, lead him to a chair, and tell him, “Put your palms in the seat of that chair. Feet together.”

Jacob obeys, face scrunched up, eyes closed.

The principal goes to her desk and picks up a paddle. It’s only about a foot long and three inches wide, but to this group of 7-year-olds it seems enormous. They haven’t seen this one before; they’ve only seen small ones before, ping-pong paddles without rubber. And this one has two long rows of holes in it.

The kids exchange nervous glances.

The principal goes to stand behind Jacob. She puts one hand on the small of his back, as if to help him hold still. Then she swings it. Hard.

The first swat lands on the seat of Jacob’s jeans with a loud pop.

Shocked at how much it hurts–much worse than the last time–he jumps up, puts both hands over his backside, and turns to her with horror and betrayal on his face, his eyes already welling up.

The principal smirks.

“That was one. You used Unsafe Speech four times. What’s four minus one?”

“Th-th-three,” Jacob answers through his tears.

“Get back in position,” she says.

He obeys, and the rest of the paddling lasts under a minute. Jacob’s howls get louder every time, and after four swats he’s flat-out weeping, nearing hysteria.

Alice is crying openly now, terrified that this is about to happen to Emma and horrified that she’ll have to watch. She knew she wasn’t supposed to judge anyone, ever. Her daddy always said “We don’t judge in our family.” But she wished she could. She would judge the stupid principal and her stupid CCC so hard, if she was allowed!

Alex’s face now shows confusion mixed with anger. Why is the principal changing everything? This isn’t fair. It’s not supposed to really hurt! He’s been sent for CCC about a hundred times, and the ping pong paddle doesn’t hurt-hurt. It just stings a little, like slapping a mosquito on your arm.

This is wrong. It makes him mad. It makes him want to find the principal and jump in between her stupid paddle and Jacob’s butt. He would grab it and break it with a karate chop. Hi-ya!

Alex starts breathing harder. He wants to do something, to say something, to not just sit here!

He looks around, desperate for something he can do. Seeing that his pencil is dull, he grabs it and heads for the sharpener, taking the long way so he can walk by Alice. He leans over her desk and whispers in her ear.

“Emma will be ok,” he whispers. “She’s really tough. You’ll see.”

Alice looks up at him helplessly, still crying, but nods. Alex tousles her hair, the way his dad does when Alex strikes out at Little League, and smiles at her.

There. At least he did something.

Emma’s turn wasn’t as bad as Jacob’s. She only used Unsafe Speech one time, but the principal wanted to make her one swat count and really whacked Emma’s bottom hard. Emma was ready, and grunted. But she didn’t yell or cry, and Alice clenched her fists.

Good for you, Emma!

Teacher pushed the button and the screen switched from the principal’s office to the animation of Sammy Switch, which was the official name of the Discipline Dinosaur.

Now it was time for the part of CCC that usually made Alex feel tired, like he needed a nap. Stupid questions about stupid feelings, and what was the point? No matter what anybody’s feelings were, all the teacher ever said was how good and normal those feelings were. WHO. CARES.

He usually daydreamed about baseball instead of listening, but he decided to pay attention this time. The principal had changed things. This time she’d done CCC with something that hurt bad. Jacob had cried, and Jacob wasn’t a crybaby. Jacob was almost as tough as Alex!

Alex wondered what Teacher would say. Would it just be the same stupid questions as always?

Teacher used her laser pointer to point at Sammy, up on the screen.

“Last week after CCC we talked about how there’s a spectrum of feelings about correction. Some people really like to be corrected. It makes them feel good, and safe. They like it when they sit down and feel a little sore. It reminds them that if they don’t control themselves and break the rules, someone else will help them remember not to break the rules anymore. That makes them feel safe, and important. And we talked about how other people really like to be the one who corrects others. That makes them feel strong and powerful and like they can be in control, and that makes them feel safe and important. And some people, like our friend Sammy–” she points the laser at the Discipline Dinosaur on the screen – “They like both! They’re in the middle of the spectrum. What makes them feel safe and important changes from time to time.”

Teacher clicks the pointer, and a long line of numbers appears on the screen, 1 on the far left and 10 on the far right. At 1, a picture of some people-pups, recognizable from having come to last month’s Honor Assembly, grinned up at their Master, a tall man who wore leather. At 10, their Master stood next to a lady. Both of them wore leather and held riding crops, smiling at the camera. Sammy was in the middle, standing with one foot on 5 and one foot on 6.

“Today’s CCC was different from last week’s, wasn’t it?” Teacher asked.

Several kids nodded, some looking worried.

“Who can tell me what was different?”

Alex spoke without raising his hand. He wasn’t supposed to, but he knew it was okay, this time. His dad had told him many times that standing up for someone who’s being hurt was the most important thing he could ever do. “The principal really hurt Jacob this time!” he shouted. “CCC isn’t supposed to make anybody cry. It’s just to make whoever said an Unsafe Speech have to go, instead of taking turns, and to, like, be something for us to talk about our correction feelings. Whenever it’s a kid’s turn to do the correction, the kid only uses a ruler or something little! The principal used to use little things too! It’s not fair! You’re not supposed to use things that really hurt!!”

From the back of the room, Davey–the newest kid–spoke up. “Some people’s correction feelings are stronger than others. Some people need their correction to really hurt and make them cry, and some people need to do correction that makes someone cry. You can only say ‘supposed to’ about your own correction feelings, nobody else’s.”

Teacher beamed. “Exactly right, Davey.”

Alice sniffled and said, “My parents are gonna be really mad when I tell them the principal made Jacob cry. My daddy says,” and then she paused, head tilted slightly to the right. She closed her eyes to help her remember. Then she quoted her daddy, speaking slightly deeper than her normal tone. “Some people make correction their whole life, and that’s ok for them. We have friends and family who choose that, and we respect their choices. We respect everyone’s choices and we never, ever judge. But it’s not something our family believes is right for us, and it’s only a choice for adults to make, not kids.”

Teacher looked pityingly at Alice, then asked: “Who can tell me what Alice’s parents’ beliefs are called?”

Davey said, “They’re vanillaphiles. That means they hate people who have feelings on the correction spectrum. They think it should be against the law for kids who have feelings on the correction spectrum to ever get to give or get correction, even if kids need it to be happy and they’ll be very depressed if they can’t correct anyone or get corrected.”

Alice was on the verge of crying again when she turned her upper body around in her desk, glaring at the boy in the back of the room to respond. “That’s not true! My parents don’t hate anyone!”

Davey glared at Alice. Keeping his gaze in one place, staring directly into her face, he said, “I’ve got an announcement, Teacher. From now on, you can just send whoever breaks the Safe Speech rules the most times. Because I like correction, and I’m proud of it. I volunteer to be our classroom’s permanent CCC participant.”

Teacher’s face lit up. “Oh, Davey! That’s wonderful. We’re so proud of you for knowing who you are!”

She started applauding, and her eyes filled with happy tears. Most of the other kids started clapping, too.

Alex didn’t. He was still mad.

Alice didn’t, either.

She was pulling crayons out of her desk to draw a flower for Emma, to make her feel better.

The rest of the CCC talking period was spent asking Davey about his favorite types of correction. How many times? With what?

His parents were supportive, but what about his grandparents and the rest of his family?

Teacher never got around to explaining why the principal had traded in a small ping-pong paddle for something that made a tough boy like Jacob cry.

But after that, the ping pong paddle never came back.

The big paddle with the holes was what she used every time, and it was what the kids used when it was a kid’s turn to do CCC, too.

Just like that…it was normal.

As normal as the people-pups at last month’s Honor Assembly.

Who also didn’t answer questions.

They just barked.

Something Real and Even More Disturbing

What you just read disturbed you, I hope. But it’s just fiction, something I made up by way of analogy.

An analogy to what? And why?

In a perfect world, this narrative would not need any explanation, but the real history has involved so much normalization of perversion that I’m going to explore the implications at length.

A few days ago, I had a conversation with a local high school kid–a boy I pay to run errands, pump my bicycle tires, do laundry, carry groceries upstairs, and otherwise make my life-with-a-bum-shoulder easier. He will be a senior in September. He was here for two hours, doing stuff around the apartment that I needed done but am presently too busy to worry about. We talked the entire time, mostly about the school system and how insanely Woke it is.

He has a 7 year old brother, who just finished second grade. Their parents had to fight like hell to get the kid excused from a weekly ritual at the elementary school called “Gender Circle.” Every week, the class gathers for a story about LGBT issues. Sometimes it’s about a Pride parade, like Grandad’s Pride, but more often than not it’s about a transgender kid, animal, magical creature, etc. At one point, his little brother started crying at home from pure confusion–he thought he had to be a mommy when he grows up, because he had been read so many transition stories that at some point the notion of changing sexes as a prerequisite to growing up and living happily ever after got lodged in his mind. (Yes, the major publishing houses really do put out that many stories for kids about trans stuff.)

During “Gender Circle,” the kids go around and say their names and pronouns, in case anyone has changed them since the last “Gender Circle.” Kids who announce a change of name and pronouns are the immediate center of positive attention, with the teacher leading their classmates in singing something called “The Welcome Song,” and the kid is the star for awhile, with the teacher reminding everyone of the new name and pronouns for the next several days.

He also has a younger sister in middle school, who was banned–by a teacher–from a certain part of the school grounds. Why? It’s the exclusive domain of the furries, the kids who identify as animals.

No wonder the high school holds a drag show for homecoming. By the time local kids get to high school, they are in their tenth year of indoctrination into gender ideology. The elementary school gets this indoctrination rolling by setting them up to associate being LGBT, a furry, or anything else non-normative with being showered in acceptance, approval, attention, and love-bombing from their peers.

This is, of course, not remotely unique. American public schools are full-on indoctrination centers for gender ideology. One of the major driving forces behind it is a paraphilia called autogynephilia (AGP)–when a man is sexually excited by imagining himself as a woman.

How is a paraphilia an important factor behind the normalization of trans in our schools?

Autogynephilic men make up many of the powerful, wealthy activists who are working to normalize gender ideology through infusing it into all aspects of our culture, especially our schools.

I wrote the fictional scene at the beginning for this reason: as you read about the connection between AGP and the derangement of our public schools, I want you to consider something.

What if a different group of perverts got there first? The scenario I chose for my fictional scene, that BDSM freaks were the first to get into our schools, was the least disturbing. It was the only one I could manage to write about and keep my dinner from making a re-appearance. (Barely.)

But there are much worse possibilities.

has covered

that WPATH, the World Professional Association for Transgender Health, employs and is guided by sexual deviants of all kinds, including men who are sexually excited by the concept of “eunuchs” and who

about sexually torturing children.

And now that the paradigm is set, that our schools exist to indoctrinate kids into the sexually perverted worldviews of certain elites, our kids are at risk from all of them.

Autogynephilia 101

Ray Blanchard first identified autogynephilia as one reason why men sometimes seek to transition and live as women. He limited his diagnosis of AGP to non-homosexual male transvestites and transsexuals, and never claimed that AGP explained all transsexuals.

The reaction to Blanchard’s typology, especially during the recent ascendancy of trans as a powerful political movement, was neither accurate nor fair to his nuanced, careful framework. The reaction would’ve been histrionic if Blanchard had claimed AGP was responsible for all male to female transsexuals, but of course he claimed nothing of the kind.

Why is such a nuanced typology so controversial? The modern trans movement seeks to reify transgender as an identity and not a paraphilia or “kink”, because they regard the latter as dismissive.

Opposing the typology became positioned as opposing something evil. Opposing the typology became opposing an oppression framework that demonizes a core identity, and thus virtuous.

Ironically, given that the group in question wants everyone else to believe that they are fully women, they have done precisely what men throughout history have tended to do–faced with a choice between demonization and dismissal, they have chosen the position of demonization, which implies greater significance than dismissal.

Think about that: rather than dismissal, the choice that would let them quietly live their lives “as women” by simply not caring what others think, they chose to position the AGP typology as demonization and made fighting the idea of AGP one of the opening salvos in launching an all-out war.

You know, exactly what a group of women would do, when faced with the choice between war, with all its dangers and threats—or accepting minor disrespect and quietly living life.

That's all a lot of words to describe a type of man we've always known about: they're just transvesites. They're creepy men who like to dress up as women. It was 'fine' when they were confined to 70s talks shows, but they're not a sideshow anymore. They're 'normal' and they want to get to know your children.

Blanchard’s typology is controversial for political reasons, but has significant support. Here is a 2011 pubmed paper detailing the increasing frequency of AGP above historic baselines. Here is a 2007 roundup of research posting that AGP is driven by romantic and attachment issues. A transwoman psychiatrist discusses AGP here.

The blog “Transgender Reality” exposes what happens in forums, particularly reddit, that cater to people who identify as trans. They have an in-depth post on the pipeline from AGP porn to actual transition here.

Influential Autogynephiles in Western Culture

Just as Blanchard didn’t assert that AGP was behind every transition–but that it’s a factor, and it matters–I am not asserting that AGP alone is behind the subversion of our schools.

But it’s a factor. And it matters.

There are powerful AGP men among the rich, powerful men in the activist wing of this movement. Their desire to have their perversion reified as a legitimate identity is a big part of the trans movement, and their positions of power and influence are helping to speed the trans train along.

The rejection of AGP as a paraphilia and the melding of AGP men into the broader trans movement has been the biggest boon imaginable to people with this perversion.

As a consequence of their being seen not as sexually deviant, but as just part of the broader trans community, in most of the West they now enjoy:

1) the right to have endocrinologists and surgeons facilitate their sexual fantasies, often with insurance, including taxpayer-funded insurance, paying for it.

2) the right to use women’s locker rooms, workplace changing rooms, domestic violence shelters, bathrooms, and sororities, and to see women who are uncomfortable with this, or speak in opposition to it, punished by their employers, gyms, and governments. This holds up even when the obviousness of the AGP motivation is made manifest, as in the case of a male “sorority sister” whose erections were alleged to be an ongoing problem to the women he lived with.

3) the right to protection from discrimination in housing, employment, and everything else that matters, as if their status were the same as race, disability, or other truly immutable characteristics.

By the double-whammy of enforcing these rights in the broader culture and having children indoctrinated into the normalization of trans through children’s books and stories, “Gender Circle” type school activities, and forcing normal children to perform respect for perverted identities like “furry,” they are creating a world where their sexual perversion, in all its expressions, is something that everyone else has to participate in. No consent required.

Unless they say so themselves, there is no way to be utterly certain of anyone’s AGP status. But there are clues.

Here are some powerful trans figures in our culture, and why I believe they may be AGP.

Jennifer Pritzker

An heir to the Pritzker fortune, activist billionaire Jennifer Pritzker came out as trans in 2013. He has funded, directly or indirectly through a foundation he began, many clinics that provide transition to children. He is the cousin of Illinois governor J.B. Pritzker and has influenced Illinois policy on things like having the taxpayers provide “gender-affirming” care via Medicaid. He also endowed the first chair in “trans studies.”

Besides the late transition, after having children–something that will be denied to children who transition early–Pritzker lacks the gender-nonconforming backstory that many non-AGP people who identify as trans exhibit.

Jennifer's greatest admirers have known her since she was a baby. "I always thought she was the bravest person in our family," says John Pritzker, 66, another first cousin. "She's always been very much her own person. My feeling about her transition was, thank God, because it gave her the freedom to be exactly who she is. It makes us a more interesting family, too! As a kid, she had all these toy soldiers," John adds. "But she wasn't just playing around. She would re-create Napoleonic battle scenes." (quote from Vanity Fair).

Rachel Levine

Newly unsealed documents revealed that Rachel Levine, the Assistant Secretary of Health for the Department of Health and Human Services, was involved in the Biden administration’s pressuring of WPATH into removing age limits for transgender surgeries.

publishes

going deeper into that story

.

Again, typically for AGP men, Levine transitioned in late middle age after siring children himself, something he claims not to regret but would deny to children who “come out” as trans early enough to receive puberty blockers and other “treatment.”

Pippa Bunce

Phillip “Pippa” Bunce is a British cross-dresser who has gotten himself selected to represent women at the United Nations. As with Jenner, he often dresses as a sexualized caricature of a woman in public, seeking to actualize the AGP fantasy of being desired as a sexual object. This is hugely significant because Bunce, as of the latest research I can find, isn’t doing any medical transition at all – simply cosplaying as a woman (on the days he feels like it) demanding that he be regarded as a woman in every way, including winning prizes meant for women. No distinction is made between Bunce and people who fit the more typical definition of “transwoman” that most people think they understand. The melding of AGP into “trans” is successful, and total. More on Bunce.

Lia Thomas

In the last few years, we have all heard all we could stomach about “Lia” Thomas, a mediocre male swimmer who started identifying as a woman and was allowed to compete in women’s swimming. Thomas is an AGP, as evidenced here. And here is a video of Riley Gaines, who was a teammate of Thomas, discussing him in more depth.

If you’re not Terminally Online and you haven’t been following Riley Gaines’s interview circuit very closely, you almost certainly had no idea about Thomas’s likely motivation for forcing female swimmers to share a locker room with him, or lose their athletic opportunities and scholarships.

Caitlyn Jenner

Caitlyn Jenner exhibits some serious clues toward AGP. He spent part of his childhood wearing women’s clothing that he took from his mother and sister, and “debuted” as a woman in a sexualized image on the cover of Vanity Fair.

Andrea Long Chu

Writer Andrea Long Chu tells the truth about his motivation to transition: ‘The truth is, I have never been able to differentiate liking women from wanting to be like them’, Chu writes. ‘I transitioned for gossip and compliments, lipstick and mascara… for sex toys, for feeling hot, for getting hit on by butches, for that secret knowledge of which dykes to watch out for, for Daisy Dukes, bikini tops, and all the dresses, and, my god, for the breasts.’

As he told the NYT Trans Oral History Project: ‘[M]y porn addiction had all along been waiting for something like sissy porn… It… demands you to imagine your experience of porn as something that’s turning you into a woman. Not just that you’re looking at people being turned into a woman, but that the act of looking turns you into a woman.’

Chu’s writing reveals deep misogyny and a motivation to transition in order to experience the excitement of degradation, BDSM-style.

Spiked Online dissects his case here.

There are many other examples, but this post is already quite long.

Conclusion

Before concluding this essay: I would be remiss not to note that while the generals behind this are, as far as I can tell, mostly male – their foot soldiers are mostly female. The social enforcers, the classroom teachers, the policers of language in community settings – those are mostly women, a fact I do not intend to downplay by my focus on the AGP aspect. I also think there may be a very real equivalent to AGP in women who are aroused by thinking of themselves as male, sometimes called “autoandrophilia.” There is a large cohort of women who transition but identify as gay men, seeking to find gay men for dating and sexual partners. I write about one aspect of that cohort here.

As the fantastic reporting done by Reduxx shows, the trans activist movement is already full of perverts and deviants, particularly in the leadership of WPATH.

As the case of Chu shows, there is a Venn diagram with serious overlap between BDSM perversions and AGP perversions.

So my question – what if a different group of perverts got there first? – is on one level a non sequitur. Perhaps a clearer question is this: as so many of these guys have more than one kink, what if they led with BDSM instead?

Would it have gotten this far?

My goal in writing this was simply to provoke thought about what’s happening in our schools and the risk at which it puts our children.

What are the motivations of the powerful, moneyed men driving this movement?

Even if we assume the best motives—i.e. they want to help kids who feel like they say, in retrospect, that they felt as kids—we're still seeing an entire generation of our leadership class using the power of the state to force children to explore and participate in their preferred kink.

And before they even enter puberty, let alone have a chance to find their own sexuality.

Why are they getting away with it?

What would it take to cause people to stop putting up with it and demand an end to it?

Is your local elementary school having “Gender Circle”?

Are you sure?

Does your local middle school reserve part of the grounds for the exclusive use of furries?

Are you sure?

Find out. And then do something about it.

Kids are counting on you.