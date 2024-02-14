Holly’s Substack

Holly’s Substack

Discussion about this post

Commenting has been turned off for this post
Holly MathNerd's avatar
Holly MathNerd
Feb 14, 2024

I'm closing comments on this because I have a metric ton of work to do in the next few days and I'm also not feeling well. Need to focus. Sorry; will reopen them over the weekend when I'm caught up, assuming I also feel better.

Share
Mike's avatar
Mike
Feb 14, 2024

I’m so glad I grew up on the internet before this crap happened

Share
1 reply by Holly MathNerd
18 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Holly MathNerd · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture