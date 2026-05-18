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Hélène Bourget's avatar
Hélène Bourget
7h

I have been following you for quite a while, and I have to let you know how much I love your writing and your unique way of showing vulnerability with such intellectual insight. You have a beautiful combination of logic and artistic sensitivity, and it really resonates with me. I also want to use this opportunity to ask Josh to teach us the analog things! Thanks for your content.

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B2bdna's avatar
B2bdna
6h

So good. 1) I prefer your bluejay. 2) the mouse museum is priceless and I have access to Brattleboro. 3) cellular dead zones--welcome to the world of inertial navigation--like a 90s vintage 747 over the north Atlantic with a laser ring gyro hoping to make landfall. 4) in Vermont the only justification for private property is to claim ICE isn't welcome. 5) the attentive father probably also puts earmuffs on the kid and wanders through the molly cloud at a phish festival thinking the earmuffs signal responsibility

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