Back in August, I wrote an essay called I Know A Guy, in which I predicted that the United States was Third Worldifying fast enough that the figure of the fixer — the person who, for a fee, knows how to move you through a broken system — was coming here. Not officially, not at first. But coming.

I want to tell you what happened to me today, and I’m hoping it’s more than just another Customer Service Horror Story. There are enough of those. Everyone has one. Everyone has six. Stacking another one on the pile doesn’t accomplish much beyond confirming what we all already know, which is that something is very wrong.

What I want to do instead is use today’s events to ask a sincere question. Not rhetorical. Not performative. An actual question I am asking my actual readers, because I have run out of other ideas.

But first I have to tell you about the website.

And then the phone.

And then the store.

For the uninitiated: Xfinity sells a thing called a WiFi pass. Ten dollars buys you thirty days of access to their network of public hotspots — the ones embedded in every Xfinity customer’s home router, plus the ones in cafes, libraries, hotels, and a surprising number of random storefronts. If you’re an Xfinity internet customer at home, you get this access included. If you’re not, you can buy a pass. Ten dollars, thirty days, no contract, no commitment.

Why would someone in Vermont want this? Because Vermont is a state where cell service is a rumor in roughly half of it. You can be twenty minutes from Burlington and have zero bars. You can be on an interstate and have zero bars. You can be in your own driveway and have zero bars.

Meanwhile, Xfinity hotspots are everywhere — every gas station, every coffee shop, every small-town main street has one or three. A ten-dollar pass turns my phone from a useless brick into a functional communication device anywhere I might actually go. For someone who drives the back roads of Vermont — especially for a deaf woman who goes on regular Vermont road trips in the warm months, which are of course beginning right about now — it’s the difference between having Google Maps work on my phone or not.

And given I am going to be using my hearing aids not at all on most weekends for awhile — an emergency measure I discuss here — it’s even more important.

Ten dollars. For thirty days. Of a service I am actively trying to give them money for.

I have been trying to buy this ten-dollar pass for months.

Not constantly. Not obsessively. But every few days, when I find myself somewhere with an Xfinity hotspot and no cell service, I think right, let me just buy the pass, and I open the page, and I enter my phone number, and the form rejects it. Not with an error message. Not with a “this number is invalid.” It just… returns me to the phone number field. Blank. Waiting. As if I hadn’t typed anything at all.

I retype it. Same result. I try a different browser. Same result. I clear my cache, I try incognito, I try the app, I try my laptop, I try my phone. Same result. The phone number field eats my phone number and asks for it again, in an infinite loop that Zeno would recognize.

The first time I asked an AI to help me troubleshoot this, it searched the web and reported back that the phone-number-loop is a known issue. Not a recent glitch. Not a current outage. A known, documented, multi-year issue. The forum threads go back to 2022. Four years of customers, all over the country, hitting the same wall on the same form, getting the same non-response. The fix that gets recommended — clear your cache, try a different browser — is the fix that has not worked for four years’ worth of people, including me.

Four. Years.

A ten-dollar product. A phone number field. Four years.

If you are an engineer, or have ever worked near engineers, you know this is not a hard problem. This is the easiest kind of problem. It is one form field. It is one validation function. A junior developer could fix this in an afternoon. A competent QA team would have caught it before it shipped. The fact that it has persisted for four years is not a technical failure. It is a choice. Somewhere inside Xfinity, someone has looked at this bug, weighed the cost of fixing it against the cost of not fixing it, and decided that the people who give up are not worth the engineering hours.

And most people do give up. That’s the business model. That’s why it stays broken.

I, however, am stubborn. I have a real need for this service, and a stubborn belief that in the United States of America, one is entitled to exchange money for goods and services.

So I called.

The first time, I called the general Xfinity support line. The agent who answered did not speak English well enough to understand the problem. I do not say that to be unkind. I say it because it is the relevant fact. He understood the words can’t, get, and pass, and his script had exactly one response to that combination of words, which was to give me the URL of the website I had just told him was broken.

I tried to explain. I tried short sentences. I tried slow sentences. I tried the sentence the website is the problem, so the website cannot be the solution, which I delivered with the careful enunciation of someone trying to teach a dog a new word. He told me to go to the website.

I asked for a supervisor. He told me to go to the website.

I asked, again, for a supervisor. He put me on hold for several minutes and then came back and told me to go to the website.

I hung up and called back, hoping for a different agent. I got a different agent. The new agent did not speak English well enough to understand the problem. She understood can’t, get, and pass. Her script had one response. She gave me the URL of the website.

I asked for a supervisor. She told me she was the supervisor. I asked if there was anyone above her. She told me to go to the website.

I learned, eventually, that there is a separate support number specifically for the WiFi pass — a number which an AI helped me find because Xfinity’s own website does not surface it anywhere a normal person would look. I called it. The agent who answered did not speak English well enough to understand the problem.

You see where this is going.

I called that number multiple times over multiple days. I got, I think, six different agents. Every single one of them, without exception, eventually directed me to the website. Some of them did it within thirty seconds. Some of them let me talk for ten minutes first, making encouraging noises that suggested comprehension, before arriving at the website. The destination was always the website. The website I was calling because it did not work.

I want to be clear about something here, because I am about to be accused of xenophobia by someone who does not read carefully. I do not care where Xfinity’s call center is. I do not care what country the agents live in or what their first language is. I care that Xfinity has staffed its customer service with people who cannot solve customer problems, in a language they do not command, working from a script that has exactly one branch. That is not the agents’ fault. That is a decision made by an executive in an American office, who looked at a spreadsheet and decided that the cost of competent support exceeded the cost of customers who give up.

Most customers give up.

I did not give up. I got in my car and drove to the Xfinity store.

I did that this afternoon, just before my therapy session.

The Xfinity store is in Williston. There was a greeter at the door with a tablet who took my name and put me on the list. I gave her my name, which is Holly. She wrote down Kelly.

I should pause here to admit something. I talk funny. I have been deaf or hard of hearing my entire life, and while my speech is intelligible, it has its own cadence and its own consonants. So when I tell you the greeter wrote Kelly on her list, I want to be fair: it is at least possible that I said something closer to Kolly than I realized, and she did her best with what she heard.

I am willing to grant her that. I am willing to grant everyone the benefit of the doubt up to and including the moment they refuse to extend it back.

I sat down to wait. The store had perhaps a dozen customers in it and eight employees — yes, I counted — behind the various counters around the perimeter of the room.

Two of those employees were the greeter and another woman, who seemed to be shadowing her, perhaps cross-training.

They were talking about their quarterly bonuses. Excitedly. With the particular energy of people who have just learned that a windfall is coming and are now in the pleasant phase of deciding what to do with it. One of them was leaning toward a long weekend somewhere warm. The other was weighing a new couch against finally paying off a stubborn credit card. They went back and forth, the way friends do, each of them helping the other think through the math out loud.

It went on for some portion of the forty-five minutes I sat there, watching the line of customers in front of me not move, while I — a customer, in their store, holding ten dollars I wanted to give their employer — was on a list under the wrong name.

After forty-five minutes, an employee called Kelly. Nobody answered. He called Kelly again. Kelly was called in the middle of a line of several names, of which about four had given up and left, so it didn’t occur to me that Kelly might have been me.

When I asked the greeter how much longer — expecting that I might have to come back, as I had a therapy appointment to get to — she realized I was not in the system at all.

She added me.

To the back of the queue.

I want to note, for the record, that there were about six people who had arrived after me and were now ahead of me. I want to note that the error was not mine. I want to note that the correct response, when an employee discovers their own intake process has failed a customer, is to fix the failure at the point of failure — not to punish the customer for the failure by sending her to the back of the line.

I want to note that I knew, in that moment, that I was being subjected to the sunk cost fallacy in real time, and that the rational move was to leave.

I was consciously aware of the sunk cost fallacy.

I had been there forty-five minutes. I would now be there at least another forty-five. The pass costs ten dollars.

Reader, I stayed.

I stayed because I had committed forty-five minutes already and could not bear to lose them. I stayed because I had a stubborn belief, which I have already mentioned and which I am beginning to suspect is a character flaw, that I should be able to give an American corporation ten American dollars in exchange for an American service in America.

I stayed because the two employees were still talking about their bonuses, and I had developed a small unhealthy interest in the outcome.

When I was finally called — by my correct name this time — the employee listened to my problem for approximately ninety seconds before telling me that there was nothing they could do at the store level.

The store, he explained, does not handle WiFi pass purchases. The store handles equipment and account changes.

For a WiFi pass, I would need to…call the dedicated number.

The dedicated number, of course, was the one I had already called.

Multiple times.

Where the agents do not speak English well enough to understand the problem.

I asked him, with what I hope was visible composure, why a brick-and-mortar Xfinity store could not sell me an Xfinity product.

He told me he didn’t make the rules. I believed him. He looked tired.

I drove to my therapist’s parking lot. I had about twenty minutes to wait.

I had to take my hearing aids out, to save their limited juice for my session, so I sat there in silence and felt my fear.

I sat there in the silence and I thought about what I had just lived through, and I was afraid.

Not in the way I am afraid of, say, a difficult medical diagnosis or a sudden loss. Those fears have shape. You can name them, plan around them, build a spreadsheet about them. The fear I felt in my therapist’s parking lot was a different shape entirely.

It was the fear of something structural giving way. The fear of looking down and noticing that the ground you have been standing on your whole life is not, in fact, ground.

I have always understood — abstractly, intellectually, in the way one understands things one has read about but not lived — that there are countries where ordinary transactions do not work.

Countries where you cannot simply pay for a thing and receive the thing. Countries where you need to know a person, who knows a person, who can move your paperwork through a bureaucracy that has been engineered to be impassable to anyone without that connection. I knew, when I wrote my August essay, that the fixer existed in those countries and might be coming to ours.

I did not know, until today, what it feels like to actually need one.

What I felt in that parking lot was not abstract. It was the very specific recognition that I had spent a not-trivial portion of my adult resources — hours of my time, gallons of gas, a real measure of psychological reserve — trying and failing to get a corporation to take ten dollars from me in exchange for thirty days of a service they openly sell.

I had used the website. I had used the phone. I had used my body, and driven my car, and put on shoes, and sat in a chair for over an hour, and I still could not complete the transaction.

And I am, by the standards of this country, an extraordinarily capable person to be trying to do this. I have a degree in mathematics. I work as a data scientist. I write a Substack with a readership in the tens of thousands.

I am articulate, literate, technologically fluent, and stubborn to the point of pathology. If I cannot complete this transaction, the question is not what is wrong with me. The question is what is the floor. The question is who is below me.

The answer, of course, is most people. Most people do not have the time or the temperament to spend months on a ten-dollar purchase. Most people give up. That is the business model, as I said earlier.

But it is also something larger and worse than a business model. It is the texture of a country that no longer expects its institutions to function for ordinary people, and has begun to make peace with that fact.

There is a particular reason this scares me, and I am going to be plain about it.

I am a deaf woman. I live alone. I have no husband, no children, no family. The people I love are scattered across the country and across the internet, and I am, in the day-to-day sense, on my own.

In a functioning First World country, this is fine. In a functioning First World country, a deaf woman alone can drive to a store, buy a thing, exchange money for service, and live her life. The institutions catch her if she falls and otherwise mostly leave her be. The systems are not warm, but they work.

In a country that needs fixers, a deaf woman alone does not do well.

I want to be precise about this, because I am not making a political argument and I am not making a victim’s argument. I am making an observation about a specific category of person I belong to. I hate, loathe, and despise identity politics, and one of my worst fears is that the right’s adoption of them means that the left has already won.

This isn’t about identity politics. It’s about the reality of tribal membership, which it takes a functioning West to allow individuals to avoid.

In shithole countries where ordinary transactions require connections, the people who fare worst are the women without connections — the people without family networks, without husbands to advocate for them, without sons to drive them places, without the ambient social capital that flows naturally to people embedded in dense kinship structures.

A deaf woman alone in such a country is at the bottom of a very steep hill. Every transaction is harder for her. Every system is less navigable. Every encounter with a gatekeeper is one she has to face by herself, with a voice that comes out funny, in a context where the gatekeeper has been trained to extract something from her before letting her through.

That is the country I am beginning to suspect I live in at least part of the time, and may soon live in full-time.

It is not the country I was promised. It is not the country I grew up believing I lived in. It is not the country whose Pledge of Allegiance I learned in elementary school, with its confident assertions about justice and its for-all clause.

It is some other country, wearing the first one’s clothes, getting worse at the disguise every year.

I do not know what to do about this at the level of policy or politics. I have opinions, but they are not the point of this essay. The point of this essay is much smaller and much more practical.

The point of this essay is that I need a fixer.

I need someone who knows someone at Xfinity.

I need a name, an email, a direct line — the kind of access that, in a functioning country, no one should ever need, and that, in this one, I am now reduced to asking for publicly. If you work at Xfinity, or know someone who does, or know someone who knows someone, please reach out. I am not asking for a discount. I am not asking for a favor. I am asking for the ability to give an American corporation ten American dollars in exchange for thirty days of a service they openly advertise.

I am asking, in other words, for the thing this country used to do automatically, and now apparently does not.

If you can help, email hollymathnerd at gmail dot com.

FOR SALE: this drawing of an American goldfinch — 9x12 on Bristol, mixed media (colored pencil, acrylic paint marker, acrylic alcohol marker). Email your bid to vtwriterartist at gmail. High bidder on Saturday night (perhaps Sunday morning) gets it! Proceeds go towards my fund for replacing my rapidly-dying hearing aids.