This is also post #40 in my creative writing series.

Advisory About Comments

I need all my time, energy, and attention during the week to focus on my new job. Comments are thus only open, for paid subs, on this post until about 9pm Eastern on Monday night (since Monday is a holiday). Then they’ll be off again.

I apologize for the annoyance, but this is really helping me function better in my new job, which has to be my priority. Thanks for understanding.

October Glory, part 2

New England is definitely in peak foliage now. I went out for a long drive and took more pictures today. Part 1, with last weekend’s photos, is here. Both part 1 and this post have a ton of photos, so gmail in particular may go nuts. Click on the title to read it at the Substack website.

Autumn, for me, carries intense and helpful energy of change and possibility. Some exploration of and reflection on that, and on the cultural aesthetics that go with autumn — pumpkin spice everything and the like — are behind the paywall, but I left the photos in front of it for everyone to enjoy.

Part 1 had both 2024 and older autumn photos. I had better luck avoiding traffic yesterday, so all of these photos are current. Enjoy!

“I’m so glad I live in a world where there are Octobers.” —L.M. Montgomery

Extra space to allow for the “unlock one post free” option that Substack offers.