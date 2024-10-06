Advisory About Comments

October Glory

It’s nearly peak foliage season here in New England.

Thanks to a new job letting me re-organize my life in optimal ways, I am spending one day each weekend almost entirely offline—I still get texts via the lovely right-into-my-hearing-aids audio system of my car while driving, use Google maps for directions as needed, etc., but otherwise try very hard not to engage with screens. I am enjoying this very much.

Until winter starts turning the roads treacherous, I’m going for long drives and taking photos. Vermont is the most beautiful place on earth, which means that lovely pictures are possible despite my only tool being an iPhone.

Most of the spots I know about were overrun with other picture-takers this year, so I went to some new spots, and got fewer pictures than in previous years. So I’ve supplemented a bit — most of these are from this year but I interspersed a few of the best from my New England Autumn folder, too.

Dependent on whether or not it rains, I may go out and take more next weekend, so there may be part two.

“I’m so glad I live in a world where there are Octobers.” —L.M. Montgomery

