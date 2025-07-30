Holly’s Substack

Jake Wiskerchen
5h

Yeah, why DOES no one talk about this? I'd completely forgotten until now that it WAS a year ago. Literally no mention of it anywhere.

Daniel Saunders
4h

I totally agree, about both his flaws and his instinctive courage. It was the defining moment of the campaign (speaking as a non-American).

The only other politician I can think of in my lifetime to show similar courage was Margaret Thatcher speaking at the Conservative Party Conference hours after the IRA blew up the hotel she and the rest of the Cabinet were staying in. It was a huge explosion in which the front of the hotel was pretty much totally demolished. I think two MPs were murdered and several more people had life-changing injuries. The police and some in her party said it was too dangerous to hold the conference, but she insisted on not giving in to terrorism.

Sadly, courage is not a virtue we seek in our politicians any more. Or at least, those whose opinions count don't seek it.

