Holly’s Substack

Holly’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nathalie Martinek PhD's avatar
Nathalie Martinek PhD
9h

I missed nipple guy.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Holly MathNerd and others
Electronink's avatar
Electronink
1h

Bless you, bless you, bless you -- that cannot be said too many times.

(You are right --I didn't have the dude in the Santa hat on my bingo card. I was betting on the Easter Bunny, dang it.)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Holly MathNerd
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture