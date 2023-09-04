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Frank's avatar
Frank
Sep 4, 2023

I had never heard of parasocial relationships before although I was, of course, aware of fans, stalkers, etc. I didn't need anything but simple logic and experience to know the concept of a anti-racism is both stupid and evil. It's the equivalent of the old high school horndog telling a young lady that, if she won't sleep with him, she's frigid. Yeah, and I'm sure he'll respect you in the morning.

As Glenn Reynolds has written in a related topic, it's all just a way for people to feel good about being mean.

Since I'm long past formal schooling, I haven't paid much attention to this bull other than to recognize it for what it is. But I recently took a trip to Washington DC, stayed in Chinatown and walked down to the National Mall every day to visit the museums and monuments. On my last day, a few folks set up a microphone and soapbox at the entrance to the metro station. Since I'd already been confronted by folks hawking for Greanpeace, Doctors Without Borders, and something called Planusa.org, I didn't think much of it, as they went on about all the things wrong with society. I did look up however when one of the speakers, loudly proclaimed, "White people are the devil!"

I was tempted to ask him why he thought I was the devil, but remembered the first commandment of the internet, "Don't feed the trolls." Somehow I doubt that he was open to socratic dialogue.

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Robert Henneberg's avatar
Robert Henneberg
Sep 4, 2023

This is my second time reading this, and I was struck by the fact that I am more hopeful this time! Cheered me a bit! Anyone else rereading and have a reaction?

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