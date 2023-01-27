Housekeeping: comments are available for paid subscribers. Email hollymathnerd at gmail dot com if you can’t afford a paid subscription and I’ll give you a free year. If your situation is unlikely to change in the next couple of years (houseful of kids, military service, disability, etc.) mention that—no need to give me details—and I’ll give you a free lifetime subscription.

In his wonderful book, Atomic Habits, James Clear tells the story of a man who went to the gym every day for a long time, but allowed himself to stay for only five minutes. Whether he felt like going or not, he went; whether he felt like staying longer or not, he stayed for five minutes.

The man was creating a habit. He was casting votes for a future version of himself that never skipped workouts. He started by setting the bar so low that it was never an enormous challenge to clear it.

This required so much humility, hunger, patience, and self-knowledge that I desperately hope to meet the man one day, and thank him.

His story has been profoundly helpful to me.

The One Goal for 2023

Recently I’ve had a major breakthrough, which I hope will be part of a complete overhaul in one area of my life. I learned how to read books again!