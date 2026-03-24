Cory Booker has written a book.

What follows is my review, continuing my series on books by high-profile politicos and likely or past Presidential candidates. Previous installments covered books by Gavin Newsom, Kamala Harris, Josh Shapiro, Michelle Obama, and Karine Jean-Pierre.

That Booker wrote a book is, on its face, not surprising. Cory Booker has been preparing to write this book his entire life — or at least his entire public life, which, if you’ve spent any time watching him speak, you already know he experiences as a continuous spiritual emergency requiring immediate verbal processing.

The man does not simply have thoughts. He has testimonies.

He does not make arguments. He bears witness.

He does not give speeches. He receives them, from God, and then relays them to us with the urgent generosity of a man who has been told the frequency will go dead in forty-five minutes and there is still so much left to transmit.

Which is to say: a Cory Booker book was always inevitable. The only question was which Cory Booker would show up to write it.

Would it be Cory Booker the Visionary — the Rhodes Scholar, the Stanford football player, the Yale Law graduate who moved into a Newark housing project and did something real there, whatever you think of what came after?

Or would it be Cory Booker the Performance — the man who live-tweeted a snowstorm like it was Omaha Beach; who compared himself to Spartacus on national television with the serene self-regard of someone who has never once questioned whether the comparison was apt; who can locate the spiritual lesson in a traffic cone if you give him forty-five seconds and a camera?

The answer, as it turns out, is: yes.

Both Corys showed up.

They brought luggage.

What Works Really Well

I’ve read a ton of these books by politicos and past or future Presidential candidates now, and this one has a structure that is far and away the most effective.

Instead of just “I’m so interesting; here are some stories you should care about,” he frames the book around American civic virtues. The ten virtues he identifies are: agency, vulnerability, patriotism, truth, humility, community, creativity, perseverance, grace, and vision. And the stories — I assumed, for the sake of this review, that they were all true, since I wanted to publish this today instead of spending a week checking — are actually inspiring.

He argues throughout that a return to civic virtues — to consciously thinking about them, attempting to demonstrate them, and being tolerant of how other people demonstrate them in the service of deeply held beliefs, even when you disagree — is the path to healing our profoundly divided culture.

He’s right about that. And I can give you an example.

Since COVID, I’ve noticed a dramatic change in other drivers’ behavior. Waving me through when I do not have the right-of-way, including in situations where it would be insane for me to proceed. Driving 10-15 below the speed limit — not when it’s snowing, which would at least make sense, but as an expression of a kind of ambient sense of being on stage. Everyone performs their virtue, all the time. Last summer, I wrote an essay complaining about this — one that did very well, including an Instapundit link.

I still don’t like it. I still only proceed when I have a very clear view of traffic from all directions and can be completely certain that I won’t end up explaining to my insurance company that yes, I went without the right-of-way but it was fine! The other driver smiled and waved me forward, really they did!

But, with the help of my therapist, I’ve changed my attitude. I choose to interpret this as other people who feel as pessimistic and hopeless as I often do, being (what they perceive of as) kind and putting someone else first as the one small thing they can do.

And this has helped a lot. I have to remind myself that social media is a self-selected group, a tiny minority of which produces the overwhelming majority of content — something a statistician should not need to remind herself of at all — far less often than I used to.

Choosing to give my fellow Americans and my fellow Vermonters the benefit of the doubt is something I have to practice, but it costs me nothing and, so far, it has never made anything worse.

So I know the power, and correctness, of the paradigm he’s offering.

If Cory Booker the Visionary had written the entire book, I’d be apologizing right about now for having promised you snark and humor and being unable to deliver.

Cory Booker the Performance wrote a big part of it, though, and that presents me with an interesting conundrum. The book is ideally structured for discussion groups — for classrooms, church groups, coworkers having lunch, stay-at-home parent groups, etc. I think it’s possible that this book could do a lot of good in those venues if — and it’s a very, very big if — the notion that other people can express these virtues in ways that we might disprefer is something we can tolerate.

Booker does a good job of saying the right things about that very big if. Does he mean it? Does he honestly believe that Trump voters are capable of feeling and expressing these virtues, or was he genuflecting towards “bipartisanship” — where he made the minimum attempts he makes — for the sake of appearances?

How will it affect readers? That depends on how many readers it gets.

I think this book will be more successful than any of the other books in this genre that I’ve reviewed, but most of them were so stupid that this isn’t saying much.

What Doesn’t Work At All

Having been fair about what works really well in the book, and the questions those positive aspects raise, now I feel justified in snarking my head off about the other aspects. But this will be a balancing act, because I am not a cynic by nature.

I have decided not to put this review behind the paywall because I expect the American pendulum swing — our normal case of APBPD (American Political Borderline Personality Disorder) — to happen on schedule, and so it really, really matters who the Democratic nominee in 2028 is.

Even our electoral landslides are pretty close in the numbers (230,000 votes in three states could have swung 2024). That means that anyone who makes it to the convention has a very strong possibility of becoming President.

After reading this, Cory Booker, while I think he’s a showboat and an intellectual lightweight, is the 2028 Democratic possibility I’m least scared of.

Given how hard I’m about to be on his book, that’s both damning with faint praise and a surprise, even to me.

So I’d like as many people as possible to read this review, even if it costs me some money.

Call it my version of civic virtue, in the spirit of the good parts of the book.

BLUEJAY FOR SALE

Original drawing up for auction to help reduce my student loan balance. It’s 9x12 on Strathmore 400 paper in Caran d’Ache Luminance colored pencil (the fancy stuff, rated lightfast for decades). Shipping with insurance runs about $30 in the US. Email bids to vtwriterartist at gmail.

Agency

Home ownership is one of the most consequential economic events in a family’s life. It builds generational wealth, anchors children in stable school districts, and transforms a household’s relationship to the future. For most of the twentieth century, that transformation was systematically denied to black families — not by law, at least not openly, but by the coordinated, everyday decisions of real estate agents, lenders, and neighbors.

In the agency chapter, Booker writes about the people who took initiative to set up “sting” operations to find real estate agents and others who were refusing to let financially capable black families buy houses in white neighborhoods. He focuses on a particular case where the real estate agents responded with violent threats, and it took enormous courage for the black family to move into the neighborhood they had fought so hard to be permitted to enter — and to put their children in that neighborhood’s superior schools.

As he tells it, the couple involved were his parents. That a couple who had to fight this hard for equal treatment under the law had a son grow up to become a member of the United States Senate — perhaps the most exclusive club in history — is legitimately inspiring.

What he describes here is America at its best: again and again, our shared story shows us that great change doesn’t come from Washington, it comes to Washington from Americans who realize their agency and take small but definitive, determined actions against the wrongs they see. Voting rights came to Congress brought there by people who marched, protested, organized, and sacrificed. People who were beaten. People who were overwhelmed, exhausted, insulted, and attacked. People who, despite it all, acted again and again. Sometimes they lost. Yet, even in devastating defeat, they still sowed the seeds of victory.

What is annoying about this chapter is that he frames the inspiration around notions of media “representation,” though he doesn’t use the word. As he tells it, all of the positive change discussed in this chapter is a consequence of a double dose of media saving us. The attorney who worked with the black couple that would ultimately become his parents was inspired by news reports of Bloody Sunday that aired during the film Judgment at Nuremberg.

Sigh.

If it’s true, it’s true, and I have no way of knowing that it isn’t.

But the idea that a journalist’s footage is what moved the needle — that the attorney who fought for Booker’s parents wasn’t activated by conscience, or outrage, or his own lived proximity to injustice, but by television — is a bit much. The people who marched across the Edmund Pettus Bridge did not do so because they hoped someone was filming. The attorney who took on a case that got him threatened didn’t need a news peg. Booker’s own telling of his parents’ courage makes the point better than his framing does: they acted. They were the story. The camera came after.

It’s a peculiar instinct, to give the media credit for the bravery of the people the media happened to be pointing at. And it’s one that recurs throughout the book in ways that will either not bother you at all, or bother you quite a lot, depending on how you feel about the press’s current opinion of itself.

Vulnerability

Vulnerability is not a virtue.

I want to be precise about that, because the distinction matters and Booker’s entire second chapter depends on you not noticing it. Vulnerability is a condition. It’s the state of being exposed — to pain, to judgment, to loss, to consequences you didn’t choose and can’t fully control. Courage is what some people do in response to that condition. You can be vulnerable and do nothing, which is sometimes the only sane option.

The virtue isn’t the wound. It’s what you decide to do while you’re bleeding.

Booker’s own stories — the ones he chose to fill out this chapter — make this point better than he does. Kayanna Spooner, writing from Chippewa Falls with Parkinson’s disease, asking a senator she’s never met to protect her Social Security — that’s not her vulnerability that moves you. It’s that she wrote the letter anyway. Joseph, standing in a gymnasium full of strangers with his notebook, reading aloud about his apartment and his helpers and please, for the love of God, don’t cut Medicaid — the admirable thing isn’t that he was scared. It’s that he stood up.

The attorney who helped Booker’s parents fight for their house, knowing threats were coming — same structure, every time. Booker is a good enough storyteller to show you courage repeatedly and then, bafflingly, name it something else.

What he means is courage. Courage isn’t on his list of ten virtues, which is an interesting omission for a book about civic virtue, and I don’t think it’s an accident. (I wish I did. It would be easier to believe it was an unintended omission.)

Courage is harder to claim for yourself. You can be vulnerable on a Senate floor — you can plan it three days in advance, stop eating, work out the bathroom logistics, prepare 1,164 pages of binders — and still call it vulnerability, because the emotion is real even if the situation was engineered.

Courage is a little more exposed to scrutiny.

I know something about what vulnerability actually costs, and where it’s useful and where it isn’t. The places where my own difficult history has made me a better writer are not the places where it makes readers feel something on my behalf. They’re the places where it gave me knowledge I couldn’t have gotten any other way — access to a room I wouldn’t otherwise have been allowed into.

And equally useful: knowing which rooms I’ve never been in. I have no idea, for instance, how painful it is to deconstruct from a faith your family raised you in, or to separate your identity from your parents’ worldview when your parents’ love was real and present and the worldhood they gave you was genuinely meant. I don’t know that particular grief because I never had those ties to sever. There’s a song by the metal band Queensryche wherein a dying father tries to reconcile with an estranged son, who responds: “You’re begging me for a brand new start, trying to mend a bridge that’s been blown apart, but you know…you never built it, Dad.” I love that song; it expresses the particular difficulty of knowing what you never had, which is its own form of loss. But it’s not the usual sort, and it’s in many ways easier than having lost love that was once real.

That’s not a virtue. That’s just knowing the shape of your own ignorance.

The best use of vulnerability in this chapter isn’t Booker’s speech. It’s his father — a man given up by his mother and then his grandmother, raised by people who chose him, who carried the scars of that early abandonment into a life that was by any measure successful and loving, and who apparently still couldn’t sit through a movie about a parentless child.

That’s the real thing.

That’s vulnerability as condition, unresolved and inconvenient and not in service of any argument.

And Booker uses it as an on-ramp to the speech.

The father’s most private moments — the bathroom needs brought on by Parkinson’s Disease, the humbling, a deliberate dismantling of his son’s dignity as an act of love or need or complicated both — become the opening movement of a chapter that is ultimately about Cory Booker standing for twenty-five hours.

The intimacy is real. The pivot betrays it.

He earns genuine emotion in the first half of the chapter and then spends it on himself, which is the one thing you are not supposed to do with someone else’s vulnerability.

The town hall story at the end — Joseph, his mother Chris, his aide Martin, the chain reaction in that gymnasium — is the chapter this chapter should have been. It’s quieter. Nobody planned it. Nobody stopped drinking water days in advance. It’s just people, scared, showing up anyway.

That’s the virtue he’s reaching for.

It just isn’t vulnerability.

Patriotism

This was the chapter I was most interested in reading. Patriotism? Love of country? Who could possibly love a systemically racist hellpit of misogyny, transphobia, ableism, classism, and everything else we’re constantly reminded, by the left, that America really is?

And sure enough, he opens it with this Langston Hughes quote:

O, yes, I say it plain, America never was America to me, And yet I swear this oath— America will be! —Langston Hughes, “Let America Be America Again”

And the first story he tells is legitimately inspiring — a group of formerly enslaved black Americans who fight for the privilege of joining the Union Army and risking their lives to fight on behalf of a united America. Fair enough.

From there, he genuflects at all the left’s shibboleths around patriotism — unfinished promise; love being permitted only for what America could be, not for what she is; January 6, 2021 as the horror and spectre of what patriotism can turn into when it’s not guided by noble leftist ideals, putting democracy itself at risk. (That none of them appear to understand that power doesn't transfer on capture-the-flag rules, and that the man in the horn hat was never going to be president, nor delay succession by one minute, annoys me considerably. Alas.)

And here is where the book frustrated me the most deeply.

I want to like Cory Booker.

I have said this before, and I mean it, and the patriotism chapter is where that wanting is most acute — because for long stretches of it, he gives me every reason to. The Bill Bradley material is warm and credible. The advice to seek out Republican colleagues, to learn their stories, to treat the Senate as a place where relationships across the aisle are not a compromise of your values but an expression of them — that’s the right lesson, and Booker appears to have actually taken it.

And then there is John McCain.

What Booker does with McCain in this chapter is some of the finest writing in the book. The fifteen-minute meeting that stretched to over an hour. The photographs held like sacred artifacts — not even the originals, Booker thinks. The story of Mike Christian, beaten by guards for the crime of stitching an American flag onto his shirt with a bamboo needle and scraps of cloth, and then, hours later, bruised and bloodied and barely able to see, stitching another one. The offer of early release that McCain refused because accepting it would have violated the code: first captured, first released. The years of torture that followed that refusal.

None of that was partisan. John McCain’s suffering in Hanoi did not belong to one party. His courage there — the particular, stubborn, costly kind that has nothing to do with cameras or galleries or how it will play — was not a Democratic value or a Republican value. It was a human one. It belonged to all of us.

And then Booker cashes it in.

The ACA vote. The thumbs-down. 1:29 AM, the shattered arm extended, the held breath on both sides of the aisle. It’s a real moment and I don’t want to diminish it — McCain returning to the Senate with terminal brain cancer to cast a vote that would anger his party and its leader took something. I believe that.

But it was also, of all the things John McCain did in his seventy-one years, the single moment that made the left love him. And Booker didn’t mention it as one example among many. He built to it. He structured the entire section so that the POW years, the bamboo needle, the refused early release — all of it was prologue. The shining example of McCain’s patriotism, the thing all that suffering was apparently preparing him for, was the vote that saved Obamacare.

I don’t think Booker means to do this. I think he genuinely loved John McCain and genuinely believes what he’s saying. But the structure of the argument reveals something the argument itself is trying to deny. By making the ACA vote the culmination, he has — whether he intended to or not — sorted McCain’s life into what mattered and what was practice. Hanoi was where John McCain was being forged. He was being forged, it turns out, to one day vote with the Democrats.

The material he had was large enough to make an argument about patriotism that neither party could claim or co-opt. He almost made it. The McCain who held those photographs like relics, who wept talking about those years, who said that when everything else is burned away what remains is what you love — that McCain was making a case for something bigger than any bill.

Booker saw it. He just couldn’t quite leave it alone.

Truth

The truth chapter has the best historical material in the book.

Ida B. Wells, driven from Memphis by a white mob that burned her newspaper to the ground and threatened to kill her if she returned, continuing to investigate and document and publish from exile — that’s not an illustration of a virtue. That’s the virtue itself, walking around in human form at enormous personal cost. The antilynching bill material, where Booker worked across the aisle with Tim Scott over multiple Congresses until it finally passed, is one of the few moments in the book where he shows you a real thing he actually did rather than a feeling he had about a real thing someone else did. That section earns its emotion.

And then he pivots to Donald Trump, and he stays there, and he doesn’t come back.

I want to be fair about this. Trump lies. This is not a controversial claim and I am not going to pretend otherwise to seem balanced. He lies in ways that are harmful and frequent and, at this point, so thoroughly documented that cataloguing them further feels less like truth-telling and more like arguing with a used car salesman that the car he’s describing as being in “great condition” does not, technically, meet the dictionary definition of great. He is a narcissist and a bullshitter in the precise philosophical sense — someone for whom the distinction between true and false is less important than the effect of the statement. Yes. Fine. Stipulated.

But Booker is writing a book about civic virtues that are supposed to belong to all Americans. And in the chapter on truth, he cannot find a single example of a Democrat lying. Not one. Not a small one. Not even a complicated one.

That is itself a lie of omission, and it’s the most damaging kind — the kind that’s technically deniable because he never actually says only Republicans lie. He just builds an entire chapter about threats to truth in America in which every named villain is on one side of the aisle, and he trusts the reader not to notice that this is a choice.

Here is the example I kept waiting for and never got. The “very fine people” episode — where Trump, in the aftermath of Charlottesville, said something genuinely ambiguous and then also explicitly said, in the same statement, that he was not referring to neo-Nazis and white supremacists, who “should be condemned totally” — is one of the most instructive truth stories of the last decade. Not because Trump was blameless. He wasn’t.

But the clip was also ruthlessly and successfully stripped of its qualifying sentence and weaponized into something it wasn’t quite, by people who knew exactly what they were doing, and it worked, and it spread, and it became a cornerstone of the 2020 campaign.

That’s a story about how disinformation actually operates — messily, on both sides, with bad actors and bad faith distributed across the political spectrum.

Booker could have used that example. It would have cost him something. It would have required him to say: yes, our side does this too, the tools of disinformation are not the exclusive property of one party, and a genuine commitment to truth means naming that even when it’s uncomfortable.

It would have been the most credible thing in the book. It would have made me trust everything else he said in this chapter.

He couldn’t do it.

And that’s the tell. A book about civic virtue that can’t locate a single example of its author’s team falling short isn’t really about civic virtue. It’s about winning. The framework he built — and it’s a genuinely good framework, good enough to bear real weight — collapses under the ask of actually applying it evenhandedly.

Ida B. Wells told the truth when it could get her killed.

Booker can’t tell it when it might lose him Twitter followers.

That’s the distance between a virtue and a brand.

Humility

I want to start with the grandfather.

Cory Booker’s maternal grandfather was born to a thirteen-year-old black girl and a white physician in an era when, even if 13 year olds sometimes got married, the power differential between those two people was so absolute that the word “relationship” does not apply and the word “consent” is a legal fiction.

Booker doesn’t use the word rape. He doesn’t need to. The facts speak with sufficient clarity for anyone willing to hear them.

I am telling you this because he opens the humility chapter with this man’s origin, and the lesson he draws from it is about…being open to other viewpoints.

I don’t know how to say this gently, so I won’t try: there is something deeply wrong with the architecture of that choice. Not with the grandfather’s story — which is real and terrible and belongs to Booker’s family in ways I have no standing to adjudicate — but with what it’s being asked to do.

A child was raped. A man came into the world through that violence and carried it, in whatever form — Booker mentions that his grandfather felt shame about being “illegitimate” — for the rest of his life.

That is not an on-ramp. That is not a teaching moment about civic virtue. That is a human being whose suffering is too large and too specific to be load-bearing for someone else’s argument, even a grandson’s argument, even a well-intentioned one.

It is the same structure as the father’s bathroom and the ACA vote and the McCain chapter. Someone else’s unbearable experience, instrumentalized in service of Cory Booker’s point. The grandfather doesn’t get to just be a man. He has to teach us something.

And here is the particular cruelty of it: what follows is the best chapter in the book.

The argument Booker makes about humility as a civic virtue is the most honest, most genuinely bipartisan, most intellectually serious writing he does anywhere in these pages. The cancel culture critique is real and aimed directly at his own side’s dominant cultural mode. “We cannot cancel everyone who fails a purity test. We cannot exile those who don’t align with our every belief.” “If everyone in your coalition agrees with you on everything, your coalition is too small.”

The Megan Phelps-Roper story — a young woman who deconstructed from Westboro Baptist Church partly because people on Twitter chose to engage her with curiosity instead of contempt — is genuinely moving and genuinely on point. This is Cory Booker the Visionary, and he is making a real argument.

Except.

All of the villains in this book are on the right. Every single one. Across every chapter — agency, vulnerability, patriotism, truth, and now humility — not one Democrat has done anything worth examining. Not one. Booker decries purity tests and then applies one, invisibly, to his own narrative.

He celebrates listening across divides and then writes a book in which no one on his side has ever been wrong about anything that mattered. He quotes Learned Hand on the spirit of liberty being “the spirit which is not too sure that it is right,” and then spends the entire book being completely sure he is right.

That is not a small irony. That is the book’s central failure, and it is nowhere more visible than in the chapter explicitly dedicated to humility.

But the thing that troubles me most is quieter than that. Read the humility argument carefully and you’ll notice that it never quite makes the case that people deserve grace because they are human beings with inherent dignity. It makes the case that extending grace is effective.

Don’t cancel people not because canceling is wrong, but because canceled people don’t join your coalition.

Welcome the imperfect ally not because imperfect people deserve welcome, but because coalitions composed only of the already converted cannot win elections.

The Megan Phelps-Roper story isn’t there because her humanity matters intrinsically. She’s a proof of concept.

Humility as strategy is not humility. It’s just a longer game.

Cory Booker quotes Learned Hand on not being too sure you’re right. He tells his grandfather’s story as an opening act. He writes the most honest critique of his own side’s behavior in the entire book. And then he uses all of it to make the case for a more effective path to winning.

The grandfather deserved better. So did the argument.

Community

I cried reading this chapter.

I want to be honest about that, because this review has been, among other things, a sustained argument that Cory Booker too often deploys other people’s pain in service of his own narrative. And now here I am, undone by his narrative. So let me be precise about why this is different.

He was walking through his neighborhood when he heard shots. He found a teenager named Wazn Miller bleeding on the ground and stayed with him, trying to help, and Wazn died. He went home and washed a boy’s blood off his hands. And then he fell apart — not in a way that was useful or photogenic or spiritually instructive, but in the specific, unglamorous way that real grief works. Getting out of bed was a battle. Getting dressed took everything. Moving through the day felt like walking underwater. He carried it alone, which he now knows was wrong, and he says so without making his wrongness into a lesson about his growth.

That’s not ornamental vulnerability. That’s a man telling you what actually happened to him.

And then there is Virginia Jones.

Ms. Jones watched her son bleed out in the lobby of her building in 1980. And she never left. She stayed at her post — the small, elderly sentinel of Brick Towers — and fought harder for that community after her son’s murder than she had before it. Booker tells her story with a plainness that is more devastating than any amount of writerly effort could achieve.

He doesn’t explain her. He doesn’t use her. He just shows her standing at the entrance with her back to him, and then turning, and then opening her arms.

And then, fifteen months after Wazn’s death, he gets into a shouting match with the mayor of Newark at a children’s basketball tournament and nearly gets himself arrested and almost certainly almost got someone shot, and the next day Virginia Jones sends word through the neighborhood that she wants to see him. And she takes him apart.

“You swinging your ego around like a wrecking ball — tearing down what we’re trying to build.” And: “You are different. You hear me? You are different. Don’t you ever betray that.”

He took it. He knew she was right. He didn’t frame it as a learning experience or a pivot point in his leadership journey. He just tells you that her words hurt and that she loved him back into alignment and called him home.

That’s what community does, he says. And for once, the summary earns the sentiment it’s summarizing.

And then the DADS fraternity. Men returning from incarceration, asked a simple question: Do you want to be a great dad? Many of them wept at the question. Most had never been asked anything like it.

They said yes — fiercely, affirmatively — and from that yes Booker and his team built something real: parenting classes, job training, counseling, medical services, and more than any of that, each other. Men walking across a graduation stage with children in their arms. Rooms erupting. Cycles breaking.

This is the civic virtue argument made flesh.

Not theorized, not illustrated with a historical example, not structured around a Brené Brown citation — lived. This is what agency looks like when it isn’t someone else’s story.

This is what humility looks like when it’s actually being practiced rather than preached.

This is what community looks like when it’s built by someone who stayed in the neighborhood where a kid died in his arms and asked the men around him what they were still reaching for.

And here is what I cannot stop thinking about.

This chapter is his real argument for the presidency. Not the twenty-five hour speech. Not the Spartacus moment. Not the chapter on truth that couldn’t find a single example of Democratic dishonesty. This. A man who knew that the answer to gang violence wasn’t a policy position, it was a question — do you want to be a great dad — and who had the patience and the humility and the genuine love for the people in front of him to wait for the answer and then build something around it.

A man who got dressed down by a tiny elderly woman who had buried her son and knew she was right. A man who washed a teenager’s blood off his hands and stayed.

That man — the one who wrote this chapter — is someone I would trust with power.

The problem is that he didn’t write the whole book.

I keep asking myself where he goes. How the person who built DADS, who took Virginia Jones’s rebuke without flinching, who described his own depression with the specificity of someone who actually lived it rather than someone who wanted credit for surviving it — how that person becomes the performer who spends the truth chapter cataloguing Donald Trump’s lies without finding a single one on his own side.

How the man who asked broken men what they were striving toward becomes the man who compares himself to Spartacus on national television with the serenity of someone who has never once questioned whether the comparison was apt.

I don’t think they’re different people. I think the performer is what happens when this man gets in front of a camera and remembers that he is supposed to be Cory Booker.

And I think Virginia Jones, if she’s still with us, would have some words about that.

The civic virtue framework he built for this book is real and it is good and it is exactly what this country needs someone to say out loud. The man who could actually embody it — who has, in his actual life, embodied it — is somewhere inside these pages.

I want that man to run for president.

I want him to leave the performer at home.

There are four more chapters — creativity, perseverance, grace, and vision — but I’m stopping here.

Not because those chapters aren’t worth reading. Some of them are. But because I’ve said what I came to say, and I think you already know the shape of what those chapters contain: some Booker the Visionary, more Booker the Performance, the framework holding and straining and holding again.

Here is what I believe after spending this much time with this book and this man.

The civic virtue argument is correct. It is the most important political argument anyone on the left could be making right now, and he is making it with real historical grounding and occasional genuine brilliance. If this book finds its way into church basements and school libraries and the kinds of places where people still talk to each other across a table, it could do real good. I mean that without reservation.

And Cory Booker is not ready to be the person who makes it. I mean that, too.

Not because he lacks intelligence or experience or even courage — the Newark years alone put more civic virtue into practice than most politicians manage in a career. But because he cannot yet do the hardest thing the argument requires, which is to apply it to himself.

To look at his own side with the same unflinching honesty he brings to everyone else’s.

To let John McCain be a great man without cashing that greatness in for a partisan point.

To write a chapter on truth that tells one.

Virginia Jones could do it. She called him a wrecking ball to his face and loved him in the same breath. Ida B. Wells could do it — she told the truth when it could get her killed. The men in the DADS fraternity could do it — they looked at the question of who they wanted to become and answered it honestly, in public, in front of strangers.

Booker knows all of this. He wrote it down. That’s what makes it so frustrating.

The book he almost wrote would have been one of the most important political books of this decade. The book he actually wrote is still worth reading — which puts it ahead of nearly everything else in this genre — but it is the work of a man who has not yet become the person his best chapters describe.

Maybe he will.

I hope he does.

Because this country is going to need someone who can make that argument and mean all of it. Who can stand up and say: here are the virtues we share, here is where we have all fallen short of them, here is what it looks like when ordinary people live them anyway — and have the receipts, and the scars, and the willingness to include themselves in the accounting.

That person, if Cory Booker ever fully becomes him, would have my attention.

He already has a measure of my respect.

Just not yet my trust.