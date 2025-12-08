A few days ago, the Daily Wire shit the bed so badly it almost made me cry. I used to be a member — I joined in support of their fight against vaccine mandates — and up until now, I was a fan.

I trusted them. I quoted them. I defended them to Woke friends.

So before I do a line-by-line dissection of just how badly they messed up, I want to tell you why it matters. It matters on two levels: nationally, and personally.

Nationally: the author is being called by retiring Sen. Ernst to testify before Congress on Wednesday, December 10th, 2025, as an expert on a topic he has clearly done absolutely no homework on.

Just effing appalling.

Personally: I’m a deaf woman with a degree in mathematics.

That’s why it would be impossible to overstate how much I hate DEI.

Not the basic, reasonable accommodations that actually helped me learn — access to peer notes, permission to choose a seat where I could see the board and my classmates’ faces — but the other kind.

The condescension. The unsolicited “support” that smuggles in the assumption of fragility, that treats you as a mascot instead of a mind.

It should never have been necessary for me to defend my place in mathematics of all fields — a discipline that is supposed to be immune to bullshit.

Math is math: your proof is valid or it isn’t; the answer is right or it’s not. But DEI managed to seep into even that domain, creating such a suffocating atmosphere of “help” that it made me doubt myself anyway.

I ended up doing deep historical research just to convince myself that women had done real mathematics — Emmy Noether rewriting the foundations of algebraic structures; Sophie Germain cracking the vibration modes of elastic surfaces; Maryam Mirzakhani discovering the geometry of moduli spaces.

I needed those women and their stories to keep going because the DEI “support” was so overwhelming that it completely convinced me that the system could not imagine that I might deserve to be there on the merits.

And here’s the humiliating part: I know for a fact that my current job isn’t a DEI hire — I was promoted last month into a position where handing it to someone incompetent would have been operationally suicidal — but the fact that I had to do the math myself to be sure is because of DEI.

The fact that I had to sit down and think that through, at all?

Purely the fault of DEI do-gooders and their condescending horseshit.

I resent the hell out of that. I resent the psychic tax of having to compute my own legitimacy because a generation of ideological bureaucrats flooded the system with unmerited credentials and euphemisms.

But the one and only thing that makes me more furious than DEI itself?

The thing that makes me have to take deep breaths and do prime factorizations in my head to calm down?

Watching conservatives undermine the real critique by lying about it, diluting it, and slapping the “DEI” label onto programs that are nothing of the sort.

I need the principled objections. I need the arguments grounded in law, data, and procurement mechanics — not vibes.

So when an outlet misrepresents federal contracting or splices together half-understood acronyms into a moral panic, I take that personally. It poisons the well for everyone trying to argue in good faith.

With that personal connection established, I am now going to explain just how badly the Daily Wire shit the bed in their recent article about the 8(a) program.

Luke Rosiak, the author, almost made me cry on this one because I’ve really enjoyed his past work. But his failure to do even basic homework is so massive here that I may never be able to really trust him again, which is legit heartbreaking.

I read it with my stomach sinking, then with full-body secondhand embarrassment, and finally with the kind of mounting horror you get when you realize the person holding the microphone has absolutely no idea what they’re talking about.

The article is so bad that it seriously makes me wonder if Glenn Greenwald isn’t the only journalist with a humiliation fetish.

First, the title: “Trump Orders All Beneficiaries Of The Largest DEI Program To Turn Over Internal Financial Records”.

It’s not a DEI program. It’s not even close to one. The old race presumption? It was never the only path into 8(a), and it’s been a legal corpse since 2023.

I’ll return to this later, but I’m pointing it out because this is the dumbest, laziest, and most doing-homework-is-for-lesser-mortals-not-Daily-Wire-hotshots title imaginable, and it makes me feel stupid for having trusted Rosiak in the past.

And here’s the part that makes this headline even more embarrassing: even Trump’s own Department of Justice is in court saying 8(a) isn’t a DEI carve-out. In a Supreme Court brief filed this fall, DOJ told the justices that a Trump-appointed district judge already enjoined the old race-based presumption in 2023, that DOJ now considers that presumption unconstitutional after the Harvard decision, and that the Trump administration has ordered agencies to terminate “equity-related” preferences under the January 2025 executive orders.

In plain English: the people actually running the program for Trump went out of their way to tell the Supreme Court they’ve stopped using the race presumption and will no longer defend it. When the anti-DEI administration is on record saying “this presumption is dead and we’re not using it,” calling 8(a) “the largest DEI program in the country” is not just wrong; it’s journalistic malpractice of the highest order.

But the Vibes Feel So Good

The article opens with announcing a paperwork requirement that’s just been leveled against all the 8(a) companies. I don’t have any problem with that in principle, though the Daily Wire shows an obvious bias by what they don’t say here. (For example, that the short deadline is unreasonable, it’s unclear if they’ve followed the Paperwork Reduction Act requirements, and it’s obviously designed to ruin the holidays for the smaller businesses that don’t have the infrastructure to do it easily.)

Then they say:

The change represents a move to reevaluate a decades-old program that Washington insiders have long recognized as openly corrupt. The 8(a) program is one of the largest and oldest DEI initiatives in the country, affecting contracts at almost all federal agencies.

“Washington insiders have long recognized…”

Excuse me?!?!

Since when do conservative journalists outsource their judgment to “Washington insiders”? What even is a “Washington insider” in this context — a Hill staffer? A jaded consultant? A guy who once went to brunch with someone at Commerce? Someone he’s sleeping with?

This is the kind of cheap, lazy, eighth-grade-newspaper filler phrase you use when you don’t actually know anything concrete and hope no one will notice.

And worse, he uses it to launder an assertion he can’t support: that the 8(a) program is a “DEI initiative.” It isn’t. It never has been. It predates DEI by decades, it includes categories that have nothing to do with race, and it is fundamentally structured around statutory definitions of “social disadvantage” that conservatives used to actually understand.

Slapping “DEI” on a program because the vibes feel vaguely adjacent is not journalism; it’s intellectual malpractice — and it just handed every Woke friend of mine a full carton of rotten eggs to pelt me with the next time I cite the Daily Wire for anything.

It continues:

SBA administrator Kelly Loeffler said there is mounting evidence that minority contracts had become “a pass-through vehicle for rampant abuse and fraud,” especially after the Biden administration raised the target for contracts that are “set aside” for minorities from 5% to 15% of all contracting dollars.

There are two elements in that sentence, and they need to be separated: first, the “pass-through” claim; second, the assertion that 8(a) somehow turned into a DEI-style “minority set-aside” with a 15 percent target. I’ll deal with the subcontracting issue first because at least that part touches something real, even if the framing is naïve.

A pass-through in federal contracting — where a prime contractor wins a contract and then largely subcontracts the work — is not automatically illegal. Under the rules governing small-business and socio-economic programs (including 8(a)), a prime is allowed to subcontract up to certain limits.

For example, under FAR 52.219-14 and 13 C.F.R. § 125.6, a small-business prime on a services or supply contract must perform at least 50 percent of the work with its own employees or with “similarly situated entities.” In an 8(a) joint venture, the 8(a) partner must perform at least 40 percent of the work in a meaningful way— not mere paperwork or management overhead.

In other words, subcontracting is not only legal up to the threshold — it is expected. Federal contracting is complex, and no single firm, large or small, can credibly house every capability under one roof.

Subcontracting is how businesses scale, how they bring in niche expertise, how they manage surge staffing, how they meet geographic requirements, and how they build partnerships that actually deliver outcomes to the government. Every major defense contractor subs out enormous portions of its work. Every agency relies on layered teams of primes and subs.

Pretending subcontracting is inherently shady is like pretending restaurants are cheating because they buy ingredients instead of growing their own wheat and slaughtering their own cows. It’s literally how business works.

And Rosiak either knows this, and is slanting this article to the point of making himself look stupid for reasons of bias.

Or he doesn’t.

It’s hard to decide which is worse.

The “pass-through” label only becomes misconduct if the firm violates those subcontracting limits or misrepresents performance. Without those elements, it’s not a scandal; it’s simply performance structured the way federal procurement is literally designed to function.

This reminds me so much of the cultural hysteria around Donald Trump’s tax returns. When it emerged that he had paid only $750 in certain years, he famously said, “That makes me smart.” And, like it or not, he had a point: if the tax code allows it, following the code isn’t a crime!! The anger was moral and emotional, not legal.

The same dynamic is at play here. If an 8(a) firm subcontracts within the legal boundaries, you may dislike the optics, but calling it “rampant fraud” is just the right-wing mirror image of the left losing its mind over a legal tax deduction.

If critics want to argue that the subcontracting thresholds should be tightened, fine — make that argument! I have my own thoughts on that, and would in fact come down on the side of tightening them.

But pretending that every legally compliant subcontracting relationship is proof of corruption is unserious.

This is the part where Rosiak’s ignorance becomes almost performance art. He treats subcontracting as if it automatically implies fraud — like buying a pre-made pie crust is evidence of a conspiracy to inflate dessert prices. It’s childish. It’s unserious. And it betrays a level of professional illiteracy that should disqualify someone from writing about federal procurement.

Now for the second half of that sentence: the claim that Biden “raised the target for contracts that are set aside for minorities from 5% to 15%.” This is, bluntly, dishonest. The 15% goal was not for “minorities,” and it was not for “set-asides.” It was a government-wide aspirational target for Small Disadvantaged Businesses (SDBs) as a category.

That category includes some minority-owned firms, but it also includes companies owned by white Appalachians, disabled veterans, people from impoverished rural communities, and anyone else who meets the legal definition of social disadvantage.

Calling this “minority set-asides” is about as accurate as calling the mortgage-interest deduction “a subsidy for Presbyterians” because some Presbyterians claim it.

And this is where Rosiak really exposes that he has absolutely no concept of how the 8(a) program actually works. You do not get into 8(a) by checking a race box. Every single applicant — minority or not — must submit a personal social-disadvantage narrative addressing specific regulatory criteria (13 C.F.R. § 124.103).

The Discriminated-Against Victims Worth More Than $6.5 Million

For 8(a) Business Development entry, your adjusted net worth must be below $850,000, excluding a primary residence and retirement accounts.

Separately, for the broader Small Disadvantaged Business program (which covers a wider universe of firms and is used for the “15% goal”), the economic-disadvantage cap is $6.5 million in total assets under 13 C.F.R. § 124.104(c)(2). These are two different programs, with two different thresholds, and two different statutory purposes—none of which resemble the cartoon “minority set-aside” world Rosiak is describing.

If those numbers feel abstract, here’s what they actually mean in practice. Using the Federal Reserve’s Survey of Consumer Finances dataset and adjusting net worth the way SBA does (ignoring primary homes and retirement accounts), I looked at where ordinary Americans fall relative to those caps.

For men, roughly 88 percent are below the current 8(a) adjusted net-worth threshold of $850,000, and about 98 percent are below the $6.5 million asset cap for the broader Small Disadvantaged Business category. For white households, the picture is almost identical: about 88 percent are under $850,000 and 98 percent are under $6.5 million.

In other words, the economic side of the statute is not some exotic carve-out for a tiny sliver of “DEI beneficiaries.” It’s the normal human, American condition.

Almost every man you know and almost every white family you know would clear the wealth screen. The real bottleneck is the ability to build a business that can actually perform federal work, not some secret pile of money being showered on a narrow racial caste.

In other words: this is not a “race preference” program — Congress wrote the statute so that anyone who meets the social and economic criteria qualifies.

And again, that’s not just my interpretation as someone who lives in this data. It is literally the position of Trump’s own Department of Justice. In that recent Supreme Court brief, DOJ told Congress and the Court that, in light of Harvard and the Ultima injunction, it will no longer defend the old race-based presumption and has already stopped applying it.

They pointed to the January 2025 executive orders directing agencies to terminate “equity-related” preferences and made it explicit that any remaining race presumption in the regulations is a dead letter. If 8(a) were actually the kind of DEI spoils system Rosiak imagines, Trump’s DOJ would be defending it as such or trying to repeal it outright — not telling the Supreme Court it has stripped out any hint of the old racial shortcut and moved back to a disadvantage standard that requires individualized proof instead of race boxes.

J.D. Vance is a perfect example; by the regulatory definition, he was socially disadvantaged for most of his early life.

I am whiter than Casper the Friendly Ghost and I would easily qualify if I applied.

There are numerous white 8(a) CEOs with similar histories. And anyone who has ever actually examined the case files knows it.

Rosiak’s framing — “minority contracts… set aside for minorities… raised to 15%” — only works if you have never once read the statute, the regulations, the SBA Standard Operating Procedures, or the OMB goaling reports.

It is the kind of thing someone writes when they assume the vibes of the issue are good enough that the details don’t matter.

And for people who truly believe DEI has corrupted American institutions, this is self-sabotage. You cannot defeat bad ideas by misrepresenting neutral ones.

Dear God-if-there-is-a-God, please: I just need one conservative who actually knows the rules so we can debate this on facts instead of vibes. Deep breath… deep breath… the prime factors of 693… okay, the sum of the digits is 18, divisible by 3… divide it by 3 and get 231…sum of the digits is 6, so divide that by 3 and get 77… and 77 is 7×11… okay, good, fine, keep breathing…

Would it surprise me if the Biden administration was sloppy and negligent in its enforcement of the 8(a) eligibility rules? No.

He treated the mechanics of federal programs the way he treated the Southern Border: if the rules constrained his political goals, he ignored them and left the system to absorb the consequences.

But that does not mean the underlying rules are bad.

Biden’s handling of the border does not mean immigration law is illegitimate; it means he didn’t follow it.

Likewise, if SBA let in people they shouldn’t have, that is an enforcement problem, not proof that 8(a) is a DEI program or that “minorities got boosted to 15%.”

The problem here isn’t the law.

It’s the refusal to understand it.

The article goes on to say:

The records will shed light on the extent to which companies are subcontracting out the work to non-“disadvantaged” firms, while keeping a cut for serving as a middleman or “front” company. That would defeat the purpose of the program and result in higher prices for government services across the board.

This is where I start to wonder whether Luke Rosiak is trying to demonstrate, in real time, that he does zero homework on the most basic matters — and he seems to really, really want everyone to witness it.

Because this entire passage reads like someone who has never opened the FAR, never looked at subcontracting data, never examined contract pricing rules, and never once studied the mechanics of the 8(a) program beyond whatever vibes he absorbed from Twitter.

Let’s start with the obvious: subcontracting does not “defeat the purpose” of the 8(a) program. Subcontracting is crucial to federal contracting. We are not hiring artisanal cobblers who lovingly hand-stitch the codebase from scratch in a candlelit workshop. Federal work is distributed, specialized, regulated, and often massive in scale.

Companies subcontract for the same reason restaurants buy ingredients instead of running their own dairy farm, wheat mill, cattle operation, and citrus grove: because specialization is efficient.

Specialization is literally a cornerstone of capitalism.

Nobody wants a “full-stack” restaurant; you shouldn’t demand a “full-stack” 8(a) firm either.

But the truly embarrassing part is what he doesn’t know about sole-source 8(a) profit caps, which are some of the strictest pricing controls in the entire federal acquisition landscape.

Here are the actual rules:

For 8(a) sole-source awards, the contracting officer and SBA must determine the price to be “fair and reasonable”, considering cost data, profit analysis, subcontracting levels, and mandatory negotiation steps. The SBA literally participates in the price negotiation and has veto power.

FAR 15.404-4 (c)(4)(i) imposes a cap on profit/fee for sole-source contracts.

Under this rule, agencies must use structured profit analysis and cannot exceed the weighted guidelines. Profit is capped after analyzing: performance risk, cost efficiency, management contribution, and subcontracting levels.

In plain English: you cannot “jack up prices” on an 8(a) sole-source.

You cannot do the “keep an obscenely large cut for being a middleman” thing Rosiak fantasizes about, because FAR 15.404-4 and SBA’s 8(a) regulations hammer that profit back down into compliance.

Compare this with full and open competition (FOC) contracts, where:

there is no statutory profit cap,

no SBA oversight,

and profit is determined purely by competitive forces (or lack thereof).

In other words:

An 8(a) sole-source contract has far more profit scrutiny than a billion-dollar, full-and-open IDIQ task order awarded to a Fortune 100 defense prime.

Rosiak either has no clue this is true, or he is counting on his readers not knowing enough to realize he is winging it.

And here’s the kicker: when 8(a) firms do engage in heavy subcontracting on sole-source awards, those subcontracting levels are one of the primary factors that can reduce allowable profit under FAR 15.404-4. The FAR explicitly tells contracting officers to lower the profit objective when the contractor isn’t doing much of the work themselves.

The exact language is: “When the contractor’s contribution to the work is minimal, the contracting officer shall adjust the profit objective downward to reflect reduced contractor effort.” In other words, the more a prime subcontracts, the less profit the FAR allows it to earn.

The “middleman keeping a huge cut” caricature isn’t just misleading — it’s literally the opposite of how federal pricing rules treat subcontracting.

This is not obscure knowledge. This is Procurement 101. It is the part of the statute where a serious reporter would stop, take notes, and verify how pricing actually works before telling millions of readers that “pass-throughs drive up prices across the board.”

But Rosiak doesn’t do that, because Rosiak doesn’t do homework. He vibes his way through a technical field the same way a freshman econ student vibes through an exam he didn’t study for: confidently, loudly, and with no relationship to reality.

The article then trots out the ATI Government Solutions episode — one company’s blustery lunchtime sales patter caught on hidden camera — as if an overheated brag from an obvious idiot trying to impress a stranger is somehow a statistically rigorous indictment of a forty-seven-year-old federal program.

The Liars’ Mantra: Context Matters When We Say It Does

And this post is going to be long enough as it is, but it’s alarming (and, frankly, deeply disheartening) that the same people who rightly understood that the leaked Young Republican frat-boy group chat from 2023 didn’t mean every conservative twenty-something was a sociopathic war-crime enthusiast and rapist in waiting are suddenly unable to grasp that a few fools mouthing off over sandwiches are not “the gospel truth” about 8(a). Their off-the-cuff nonsense is treated as more reliable than reading the FAR, more authoritative than SBA regulations, and apparently more dispositive than doing even ten minutes of homework.

And honestly, even if ATI really did what the O’Keefe clip claims, it doesn’t help Rosiak’s argument at all. If anything, it raises questions he’s clearly too lazy and incurious to pursue.

For example: if a company can brag openly about violating the Limitations on Subcontracting and somehow still get awards, doesn’t that imply a failure of government oversight, not a failure of the statutory design? And if ATI kept $65 million on a job while subcontracting the rest, why didn’t the FAR profit-analysis rules I quoted earlier constrain the pricing?

Was the contracting officer negligent? Was SBA asleep at the switch?

These are the actual policy questions a competent journalist would ask. But Rosiak doesn’t ask any of them — possibly because he doesn’t know the rules exist, or possibly because acknowledging them would require, you know, homework.

And that’s the deeper issue here: how can we even know what part of his narrative is real? When someone writes with this level of sloppiness — wrong terminology, wrong program definitions, wrong regulatory framework, wrong categories, wrong history — every subsequent assertion is contaminated. If the foundation is garbage, what confidence should anyone have in the walls?

Get Ready To Ditch The Presumption of Innocence

Next, the article says:

The letter, exclusively obtained by The Daily Wire, requires that the companies upload their general ledger, bank statements, payroll register, subcontracting agreements, and other detailed internal information to the agency. Those who do not comply by January 5 risk losing their eligibility for contracts.

Most of the records are requested in the computer-friendly CSV format, which may suggest a plan to use artificial intelligence to help find “pass-through” abuse.

Here’s the first problem: the Paperwork Reduction Act is a thing — an actual law, the kind conservatives used to care about — and I can’t find an OMB control number for this demand anywhere. Without one, the enforceability of this “upload everything by January 5 or lose eligibility” threat is, at best, debatable.

The PRA exists precisely to prevent agencies from springing massive, burdensome data requests on thousands of private companies without public notice, justification, and oversight.

If SBA really did send this without OMB approval, that’s a procedural mess — and certainly not the triumph-of-accountability Rosiak wants it to be.

But the AI angle, if it’s accurate and not just more “Washington insider” level speculation, might actually be worse. AI is simply not capable of reliably detecting “pass-through abuse” from raw financials.

I work with AI tools professionally, and I test them regularly. Last week, widely used plagiarism-detection models flagged the United States Constitution (one of the tests I run regularly, among many) as over 80 percent “AI-generated.”

These are the same classes of models people now imagine will be able to distinguish legitimate subcontracting from fraud across thousands of firms with different accounting systems, billing structures, cost pools, indirect-rate methodologies, and contract types.

If that doesn’t terrify you, you do not understand the problem.

Because here is the part that should make every conservative — hell, every American — choke on their coffee:

If the government actually intends to use not-ready-for-prime-time AI models to sift through CSV dumps and algorithmically label firms as “pass-through abusers,” then thousands of legitimate companies will wake up one morning to discover that an opaque statistical blur has silently declared them guilty of something the FAR doesn’t even define in the way the Daily Wire thinks it does.

And then what?

You get to prove your innocence to a machine that cannot cite a regulation, cannot explain its output, and cannot be cross-examined.

It’s completely backwards.

It’s Minority Report without the psychics — just a digital pre-crime bureau assigning suspicion scores because your payroll CSV “looked like” something it was trained on at 2 a.m. by a contractor who billed the government $312,000 for “AI modernization support.”

Using unreliable AI to pre-accuse contractors of wrongdoing isn’t oversight.

It’s state-sanctioned astrology with better graphics.

But the most frustrating part is that we don’t even know if this is really the plan, because Rosiak is doing something so lazy that “phoning it in” would be a charitable description.

This isn’t phoning it in. This is dictating a voice-to-text paragraph while half-asleep on a red-eye and hoping autocorrect knows federal procurement law better than he does.

The article then says:

Loeffler said SBA’s top-to-bottom review of the so-called 8(a) minority contracting program, which has been in place since 1978, began in June after a criminal case revealed that one such firm had received more than half a billion dollars in USAID contracts after bribing a government official with $1 million.

Criminals Getting Caught Only Proves That Crime Is Bad

I looked up the details of this case, and — keeping this short because this post is already too long — the real story is both simpler and more damning for Rosiak’s framing.

Yes, the case happened. Yes, a USAID contracting officer named Roderick Watson took over $1 million in bribes from three contractors over a decade. Yes, the contracts he steered across that period totaled about $544 million. And yes, the contractors (Walter Barnes (Vistant), Darryl Britt (Apprio), and Paul Young) pleaded guilty. Those are the actual DOJ facts.

But here’s what Rosiak doesn’t mention: the fraud wasn’t caused by 8(a).

It wasn’t caused by race preferences. It wasn’t caused by DEI. It was caused by a corrupt contracting officer taking cash, gifts, and perks in exchange for manipulating awards.

You can commit that exact crime under full and open competition, GSA schedules, IDIQ vehicles, OTA awards, or any other procurement mechanism the government uses. The procurement vehicle did not “enable” the crime; the bribe did.

And the “half a billion” figure? That’s another sleight of hand.

The firms didn’t walk away with $544 million in profit.

They didn’t even walk away with enough money to pay the fines DOJ originally sought.

DOJ ended up settling for $500,000 from Apprio and $100,000 from Vistant because the companies simply couldn’t pay. If Rosiak’s implication were true — that these firms were rolling in half a billion dollars stolen from taxpayers — DOJ would not have accepted a settlement you could scrape together by passing the hat at a mid-sized wedding.

Even worse: Apprio was no longer eligible for 8(a) sole-source awards after 2018, so the scheme worked by using a joint venture and subcontracts through Vistant — which means the later stages of the fraud did not use 8(a) at all.

Rosiak does not tell his readers that because the nuance would collapse his entire “DEI caused this crime” narrative.

If anything, what this case proves is that USAID’s internal controls were trash and one contracting officer was corrupt. It does not prove that 8(a) awards are inherently fraudulent.

It does not prove that “minority programs” create crime. And it certainly does not justify a “top-to-bottom review” of an entire statutory program Congress reauthorized multiple times over four decades.

But nuance is Rosiak’s kryptonite.

Why examine the actual mechanics of the crime when you can gesticulate toward “racial set-asides” and let the audience’s blood pressure do the rest?

If he had so much as skimmed the DOJ filings — or even the SBA Standard Operating Procedures — he would know that this case is an indictment of USAID oversight, not of 8(a) eligibility rules.

But that would require homework.

Remedial Instruction in Federal Procurement

Back to the article’s main point:

The 8(a) program is also called “set-aside” contracting because contracts are set aside from open competition and can be “sole-sourced” to a specific company, without needing to show that it’s the best qualified or provides the best value.

Without the 8(a) program, the contracting officer would have had difficulty following through on the bribe because he would be tasked with running a competition and awarding the work to the firm that was objectively best.

There is so much wrong in those two sentences that it’s hard to know where to start, but let’s go with the most absurd phrase: “objectively best.” There is no such thing as “objectively best” in federal procurement. This isn’t a math test; it’s a best-value tradeoff in a structurally rigged market. Conservatives understand this perfectly when we are talking about public schools and housing — we know that “school choice” inside a captive zip code is not a free market. Yet the same people who can explain that with a beer in their hand suddenly turn into wide-eyed idealists the moment they see the words “Full and Open Competition,” as if the presence of an RFP magically summons Adam Smith’s invisible hand.

In reality, Full and Open Competition is a tournament among incumbents who already cleared a brutal moat: past performance, DCAA-level accounting, the right vehicles, a capture machine, a proposal shop. If you don’t already have those, you’re not “competing”; you’re standing outside the arena looking at the poster. And even inside that arena, the competition is often paper-thin.

In the post I wrote a month ago, I walked through civilian Full and Open + Full and Open After Exclusion awards from FY2018–FY2025 and showed that, using the government’s own data, about a third of them had one or two bids. One bid is not competition. Two bids is not a robust market. It’s a coin flip between incumbents. Calling that “objectively best” is like calling the DMV line a 5K because everyone is technically moving forward.

Meanwhile, Rosiak’s description of 8(a) sole-source awards as “set aside from competition” and handed out without any showing of value is just as fake in the opposite direction.

In practice, agencies routinely do internal competitions in the 8(a) lane: they identify multiple eligible firms, review capability statements, talk through technical approaches, and then negotiate price under stricter profit and cost-reasonableness rules than most Full and Open awards ever see. The difference isn’t “no competition versus competition.” It’s “informal but real competition plus line-by-line price scrutiny” versus “formal competition rituals that still often produce one incumbent bid and a 300-page Word doc.”

And even if you ignore structure and just look at scale, his framing still collapses. 8(a) sole-source is not some dominant bribery channel; it’s a fraction of a fraction of the system.

Using USASpending, I pulled every prime award from FY2018–FY2025, tagged sole-source actions, and then flagged which ones were 8(a). About 14.5% of all awards were sole-source, and only 4.79% of those went to 8(a) firms. That’s roughly 0.7% of all federal awards.

Civilian-only numbers, which I checked just to be thorough and give the benefit of the doubt — that’s the area where sole sourcing is most easily justified — are similar: 27.5% of civilian awards were sole-source, 3.89% of those were 8(a), about 1% of the total.

If you were honestly hunting for the big systemic corruption vector in federal procurement, you would not plant your flag on the 0.7% sliver that has the harshest profit controls and SBA meddling baked in. You’d look at the giant Full and Open oligopoly where “competition” is mostly incumbents passing the ball to themselves.

Again, I’m not sure if Rosiak is simply drawn to public self-humiliation or if he’s really this lazy.

Sadly, I find myself hoping for the former, even though being dragged into someone else’s professional masochism without my consent pisses me off.

That would still be easier to accept than the idea that this guy is the federal “expert” at the biggest conservative media outlet.

Because here’s the cherry on top: every time I try to make a serious, data-driven case against DEI in front of my Woke friends for the next five years, they’re just going to screenshot this article, drop it in the group chat, and type “lol ok Daily Wire” like they’ve played an Uno reverse card on my entire argument.

And they won’t be wrong.

In the next part of the article, Rosiak returns to the bribery case and repeats the same core narrative: a USAID contracting officer (Roderick Watson) took over $1 million in bribes from Vistant’s founder (Walter Barnes), Apprio’s founder (Darryl Britt), and an intermediary (Paul Young) in exchange for steering roughly $544 million in contract awards over a decade — a crime driven entirely by Watson’s corruption, not by any statutory feature of the 8(a) program.

In this section, Rosiak also claims:

A mark of how minority set-aside contractors routinely game the system is how small companies receive contracts for widely divergent fields of work — a sign that they are simply having others do it or hiring staff afterwards with little knowledge of the subject area.

This is presented as if it’s some kind of smoking gun — but what Rosiak describes as a “red flag” is, in the real world, the opposite. Small businesses, by definition, do not vertically integrate every specialized skill under one roof. They subcontract. They staff up for specific projects. They partner. They draw on networks. That’s literally the point of small-business contracting: you get agility, flexibility, and the ability to assemble expertise on demand rather than maintaining a prohibitively expensive full-time bench.

I’m a perfect example of this.

I currently work full-time as a data scientist, and I have three side hustles:

I also run this Substack, which is writing and editing work. I make original art and sell prints — that’s production, marketing, and fulfillment. And I tutor mathematics.

Ruh-roh! Three domains! Four lanes! I must be secretly three people in a trench coat, right?

This is exactly the level of “analysis” Rosiak is doing.

Now consider my normal adult contact network — the people whose numbers are simply in my phone:

two blacksmiths

three evolutionary biologists

multiple nonfiction, fiction, and poetry writers/editors

two app developers

programmers in seven different languages

an oil painter

a watercolorist

a car mechanic

a funeral-planning expert

a video editor

an audio engineer

a caterer

a robotics specialist

a mental-health therapist

an art therapist

an ASL interpreter

a property manager

a wildlife-conservation specialist

a nutritional counselor

clergy from three different religions

a taxi-company owner

two family practice physicians

three NRA-certified marksmanship instructors

a retired physics professor

a former mathematics professor

one former and one current massage therapist

a veterinarian

If I started an 8(a) company tomorrow specializing in staffing services, could I staff — or subcontract — high-quality work in any of those domains?

Of course I could. If my goal in life were to run a staffing service finding niche providers of amazing work, I could do it.

Anyone with a reasonably diverse life could.

The only way Rosiak’s logic works is if we assume that small businesses should only ever work in a single, rigidly siloed domain — something that is neither required by the FAR, expected by contracting officers, nor remotely how the private sector operates.

His “gotcha” is not a gotcha.

It’s proof that he thinks small businesses function like medieval guilds, each with one narrow craft and a single master artisan — and that’s just not how the modern economy, or federal contracting, works.

And by the time Rosiak reaches the end of his article, the pattern is complete: every real problem gets pinned on “minority set-asides,” every unrelated contracting mechanism gets shoved under the 8(a) umbrella, and every instance of bureaucratic failure gets spun as evidence that the statutory program itself is corrupt. He gestures at tribal 8(a)s, individual 8(a)s, SDB goaling, joint ventures, USAID’s internal dysfunction, and court rulings on race — as if they were all the same thing stapled together by destiny instead of distinct legal frameworks with different rules, histories, and oversight structures.

Once you’ve read the regulations, the DOJ filings, the FAR, and the actual data, what becomes obvious is not that 8(a) is broken — but that Rosiak doesn’t know what he’s looking at.

And that brings me to the conclusion, because at some point you have to stop mopping up spilled nonsense and start talking about what the article actually teaches us.

Competition and Inigo Montoya

“You keep using that word. I do not think it means what you think it means.”

And here’s the irony that would have been obvious to Rosiak if he had ever watched an actual 8(a) sole-source process in the wild: the thing he thinks is a “shortcut” is, in practice, one of the most competitive and technically demanding lanes in the entire procurement system.

I recently saw an 8(a) sole-source acquisition process up close — and whatever fantasy Rosiak is spinning, what actually happens looks nothing like a gift basket. The agency started with a long list of qualified firms, narrowed it through internal market research, required written capability statements, down-selected again, held technical discussions with the finalists, and only then moved into the proposal phase, price negotiations, and documentation. All of this happened under time pressure, regulatory oversight, and profit caps that would make a Fortune 100 capture manager break out in hives.

If Rosiak had seen even one real example, he would know that “sole source” in the 8(a) context is a term of art, not a synonym for “handout.” It is structured competition with stricter pricing rules — not the vibes-based caricature he’s peddling. And given that a third of all civilian full-and-open competitions get one or two bids, the 8(a) sole-source lane is often more competitive, not less.

Which brings me to the part of this that genuinely disgusts me.

He keeps calling 8(a) a DEI program — and as someone who graduated in 2020 from a blue-state university drowning in DEI initiatives, I can say with absolute authority that he wouldn’t recognize DEI if it climbed into his lap.

At this point, the only people still calling 8(a) a DEI program are culture-war pundits and lazy staffers; Trump’s own DOJ has already gone into court and treated the former race presumption as a corpse.

DEI is something I lived through, something that nearly derailed my confidence in a field where proof and correctness are supposed to be the only currencies that matter.

Watching someone who clearly hasn’t done a day of homework flatten a four-decade-old business development statute into a lazy culture-war label is not just sloppy — it’s obscene.

And here’s the strategic damage: when conservatives do this, it destroys the credibility of every principled critique of DEI I’ve ever made. My Woke friends get to point to Rosiak’s article, laugh, and say, “See? Your side doesn’t know what it’s talking about.”

And the worst part is: in this case, they’d be right.

It is mortifying to watch someone with a national platform perform this level of expertise cosplay.

So we end up with the hybrid horror:

A supposed investigative reporter who doesn’t understand the program he’s attacking…

A supposed conservative who can’t distinguish a statutory business-development framework from the DEI bureaucracy I fought my way through in college…

And a supposed watchdog explaining competition to the public while demonstrating that he has never observed the single most competitive process in the small-business ecosystem.

It’s not just that he’s wrong.

It’s that he’s wrong in ways that prove he never even tried — never put in even the most minimal effort — to be right.