There is something deeply disorienting about seeing a conservative administration go after the 8(a) program.

It’s simultaneously surreal and confusing — the way it would be to hear the fire department go on a public-relations campaign to explain that fire extinguishers everywhere are actually a symptom of the Woke Mind Virus.

Confusing is pretty typical these days. The political world runs on chaos, conflicting loyalties, and the need for a constant calculus.

But surreal is usually a sign that it’s time to put the vibes down and open the documents.

You know, actually do the reading.

Because before talking about what the 8(a) program means, it’s worth being precise about what the historical record actually says.

This post is based on primary and near-primary sources: statutory text, contemporaneous SBA regulations published in the Federal Register, judicial decisions that reproduce operative regulatory language when original issues are hard to retrieve, and later congressional codifications that formalized what had previously existed as administrative practice.

I am not relying on retrospective advocacy materials, modern political talking points, or contemporary DEI framing to interpret the program’s origins.

That matters, because it would be easy — especially in 2026 — to read today’s culture-war categories backward into a program that took shape half a century ago. I’m not going to do that.

When I describe the logic of the early 8(a) program as “conservative” or “right-leaning,” I am not claiming that the documents use those words, or that their authors were making partisan statements. I’m describing the structure of the policy: how it defines success, how it treats dependence, and what it assumes the proper role of government to be.

In other words, I’ll distinguish carefully between two things:

What the record explicitly says , using the language it actually uses.

How that language would plausibly read, to anyone familiar with small-government, market-oriented approaches to economic policy.

Where I’m interpreting, I’ll say so. Where I’m quoting or paraphrasing, that will be clear too.

The goal here isn’t to launder a modern argument through selective history. (I am way too paranoid for that. I have what my therapist calls a “childish intolerance for uncertainty,” a trait that reliably turns people into mathematicians — and makes hand-waving physically uncomfortable.)

It’s to look directly at the founding logic of the program and ask a narrower, more defensible question:

What kind of problem did the 8(a) program think it was solving — and what kind of solution did it think was legitimate?

The answer to that question starts, surprisingly clearly and completely unambiguously, with self-sufficiency.

The First Thing the Program Ever Says About Itself: Self-Sufficiency

In 1970, the Small Business Administration articulated the purpose of what was then called a “section 8(a) program” as follows: to assist small business concerns owned by disadvantaged persons in becoming “self-sufficient, viable businesses capable of competing effectively in the marketplace.”

There’s no mention of equity, representation, redistribution, or protection from markets – the typical hallmarks of language that rightfully get Trump-era conservative’s ire.

The assistance mentioned is explicitly instrumental: it exists to produce businesses that no longer need it. “Self-sufficient” is not a throwaway adjective here.

It is the entire purpose.

Success is defined in market terms. The destination is not stability inside a protected program, but viability outside it — firms that are “capable of competing effectively in the marketplace.” Competition is treated as the test of whether the intervention worked.

The language assumes that dependence would be a failure condition, not a justification for continuation. A business that cannot function without ongoing preference is, by definition, not the thing the program is trying to create.

None of this language is labeled “conservative.” But it is firmly in line with conservative principles.

It is difficult to miss how closely this theory of change mirrors the kind of small-business logic that has long been favored on the political right: entrepreneurship as the highest economic good, temporary intervention, market discipline as the measure of success, and independence as the goal.

Until very recently, JD Vance himself would have been close to an ideal 8(a) case: a founder from deep economic disadvantage, reliant on temporary institutional support and elite networks to get started, with the explicit goal of building something that could survive without them. The fact that his administration disavows that “hand up, not hand out” developmental pathway only after it worked spectacularly well for him does not make the model incoherent. It makes it legible.

This is the policy equivalent of an apprenticeship model, not an entitlement model. The government is not cast as a permanent patron or protector. It is a transitional customer, using its purchasing power to help firms reach a point where they can stand on their own.

What’s striking is not just that this framing appears early. It’s that it appears first.

Before Congress codifies anything.

Before eligibility rules get more elaborate.

Before the program becomes a political object.

The 8(a) program introduces itself by telling you what kind of outcome it thinks is legitimate — and that outcome is a self-sustaining competitor in a free market.

Everything else comes later.

The Remedy for Disadvantage? Free Market Integration

If self-sufficiency is the objective, the next obvious question is how the early 8(a) program understood the problem it was trying to solve.

The historical record is more precise than today’s debates usually allow.

In the early regulations governing the program, eligibility was limited to small businesses “owned or destined to be owned by socially or economically disadvantaged persons.” That language, reproduced in contemporaneous judicial decisions and later reflected in Federal Register rulemaking, makes two things clear at once.

First, “disadvantage” was treated as a real and operative condition. Second, ownership itself was framed as developmental — something to be achieved and earned, not merely asserted.

The regulations went on to explain how disadvantage was understood. It could arise from “cultural, social, [or] chronic economic circumstances or background,” and eligibility guidance “often include[d]” specific racial and ethnic groups, using the period terminology of the early 1970s.

This is not subtle. The program explicitly used group-based categories as administrative shorthand for disadvantage, and it did so in the language of its time. Quite frankly, the language and assumptions of the time would be considered extremely racist and sexist by today’s left — the idea that non-white people and women need to assimilate into norms set by (mostly) white men.

That historical context matters. This regulatory framework took shape in May 1973 — only nine years after the Civil Rights Act, within living memory of poll taxes, redlining, employment exclusion, and legal regimes that made it far harder for black Americans — and women of any race — to own property, access credit, or run businesses on equal terms.

It was just shy of 10 years after Medgar Evers was murdered for his civil-rights work, on June 12, 1963, and about 17 months before President Gerald Ford signed the Equal Credit Opportunity Act on October 28, 1974; the law that made it illegal for creditors to discriminate on the basis of sex or marital status.

(And yes: before 1974, women routinely faced credit obstacles that included being asked for an available male co-signer — husband, father, brother — even when they had income of their own.)

Whatever one thinks of the category-making itself, it was responding to a world in which market access had been formally and informally denied.

But it’s equally important to be clear about what this framework does — and does not — do.

The record does not show the government celebrating cultural difference or designing a program to preserve it. Nor does it frame disadvantage as a permanent identity requiring permanent accommodation. Instead, disadvantage is treated as a starting condition — something that explains why intervention is warranted, not something that defines the endpoint.

That endpoint, repeatedly and unmistakably, remains market participation on ordinary terms.

The same regulatory framework that names “cultural” or “background” sources of disadvantage also insists that the goal of assistance is to help firms achieve “a competitive position in the marketplace,” to become “self-sustaining” and “profit-oriented.” In other words, whatever the source of disadvantage, the solution is not insulation from competition but preparation for it.

Now I want to be explicit about where the documents end and my interpretation begins — because my interpretation is going to be characteristically blunt.

Read straight, this is an assimilationist development model. The program assumes a set of mainstream market norms and treats success as integration into those norms. To put it plainly: the remedy for disadvantage is learning to operate as a standard American business, judged by standard American market criteria, which was absolutely dominated by white men.

That’s the blunt truth. It would be obscenely intellectually dishonest to pretend that those norms were neutral in the early 1970s. The mainstream American economy was overwhelmingly white and male in terms of who owned firms, accessed capital, and set professional standards.

The program implicitly assumes that the path out of disadvantage runs through mastering those norms — through learning to operate in the business world the way that white men did.

That’s what the regulations actually require firms to become: competitive, self-sustaining, profit-oriented participants in the existing market.

Cultural background may explain why some firms start behind the line, but the finish line itself is not up for renegotiation.

It is explicitly and unambiguously assimilation into the free market as it exists.

The market is not treated as hostile terrain to be avoided; it is treated as the proving ground. Government intervention is justified not to replace market discipline, but to prepare firms to face it.

This is not a politics of protection in any way, shape, form, or fashion.

It is a politics of preparation — a kind of government-run bootstrap factory, designed to turn disadvantaged entrants into independent competitors.

And that distinction matters, especially when evaluating a program that has increasingly been discussed as if its primary purpose were redistribution or representation.

The Tool Is Work, Not Redistribution

One reason the logic of the 8(a) program reads so differently from modern caricatures is that it is not built around transfers at all.

Long before “8(a) Business Development” becomes a formal label, Section 8(a) of the Small Business Act authorizes the Small Business Administration to receive contracts from federal agencies and place their performance with smaller firms. That choice matters enormously for how the program operates — and for what kind of problem it is trying to solve.

The government is not acting as a grant-maker or benefactor. It is a customer.

Under the 8(a) framework, assistance flows through actual work, actual contracts, and actual performance obligations.

Firms deliver goods and services to federal agencies, on schedule and to specification.

Payment follows performance. Failure carries consequences.

This is not income support. It is market participation.

As I’ve written elsewhere, this matters because normal federal contracting is not an open market in any ordinary sense. It is structurally closed by design, with high barriers to entry, extreme incumbency advantages, and feedback loops that reward firms that already have past performance while excluding those that do not.

In that environment, telling new entrants to “just compete” is a prescription for taxpayers to be held hostage by about eight huge conglomerates whose only concern is their stockholder return reports.

The 8(a) program functions as a structured on-ramp into that closed market.

One underappreciated consequence of that on-ramp is how many veteran-owned and service-disabled veteran–owned firms survive long enough to become indispensable federal suppliers because of it. The country does not just get more diverse ownership on paper; it gets a deeper, more resilient contractor base that agencies come to rely on for mission-critical work — because their founders used to put their lives and bodies on the line to serve that mission and thus know it intimately — long after firms have exited 8(a).

The government uses its purchasing power to create opportunities for firms that would otherwise never clear the initial barrier to entry at all.

This also explains why self-sufficiency and competition loom so large in the early regulatory language. Procurement is inherently disciplinary.

A firm that cannot perform does not get paid.

A firm that cannot scale does not graduate.

A firm that cannot survive outside the program is, by definition, not a success story.

This is the part that critics often miss: procurement does not dilute competition. In a market that naturally collapses into a small, stable set of incumbents, procurement-based entry mechanisms are often the only thing preventing permanent cartelization.

Without them, the “competitive” alternative is not a flourishing free market — it is a tournament among the same handful of firms, year after year, charging the taxpayers whatever they can get away with (as opposed to the 8(a) firms, whose allowed profit is reasonable, transparent, and limited by statute).

Again, none of this is labeled “conservative” in the documents themselves. But the structure is instantly recognizable.

Rather than writing checks, the government buys goods and services.

Rather than guaranteeing outcomes, it creates access to markets.

Rather than shielding firms from competition indefinitely, it prepares them to face it.

This is a deeply non-utopian model of intervention.

It assumes markets are real, constraints are real, and incentives matter. The state’s role is narrow and instrumental: open a door that has been closed, then insist that firms walk through it on their own legs.

That choice — procurement over redistribution — also explains why the 8(a) program attracts sustained attention from auditors, courts, and Congress. When public money is tied to contracts rather than grants, questions of performance, fairness, and competitive impact are unavoidable.

Oversight is not a bug of this design; it is a feature.

It also explains why the program’s defenders and critics often talk past one another. If you approach 8(a) as a redistributive entitlement, it looks incoherent or unfair.

If you approach it as a market-entry mechanism in a system prone to consolidation, it looks like an attempt to correct access failures without abandoning market discipline.

That tension has never gone away.

But it is there from the beginning.

Congress Codifies Opportunity — Not Outcomes

By the time Congress steps in to formalize the 8(a) framework in 1978, much of the program’s basic logic is already in place. What legislators are doing at that point is not inventing a new social policy from whole cloth, but responding to an administrative practice that has grown in scope and visibility — and that now demands a clearer statutory footing.

That response comes in the form of Public Law 95-507, which restructures large portions of federal small-business procurement policy and, critically, gives explicit congressional recognition to disadvantaged-business participation in federal contracting.

The key phrase Congress chooses is revealing.

The statute declares that it is the policy of the United States that small business concerns, including those owned and controlled by socially and economically disadvantaged individuals, shall have the “maximum practicable opportunity” to participate in the performance of federal contracts.

Congress does not promise outcomes. It does not guarantee awards. And it does not mandate proportional representation.

Instead, it commits the government to creating opportunity — bounded, conditional, and mediated through procurement — within the constraints of practicability.

In other words, Congress is not instructing agencies to deliver results. It is instructing them to open doors. Equality of opportunity, not equality of outcome.

This choice aligns cleanly with everything that comes before it. The statute reinforces procurement as the mechanism, not redistribution. Participation happens through contracts, not transfers.

Firms still have to perform. Prices still have to be justified. In practice, only about one in five certified 8(a) firms wins any federal work at all in a given year, which is not what a guaranteed or protected market looks like.

And the 8(a) firms are not allowed to overcharge, something the big companies get to do even in the one-third (or more) of the time they have no competition — just one or two bids.

Agencies still have to meet mission needs. Contracting officers are still held accountable for the work getting done and the incentive structures are strongly against their just giving work to firms that cannot handle it or perform.

Nothing in the statutory language suspends market discipline.

At the same time, Congress is clearly aware of the structural reality that earlier administrative practice is responding to: absent intervention, federal contracting tends toward consolidation.

Past performance requirements, capital intensity, compliance costs, and proposal infrastructure all function as barriers that exclude new entrants — even when those entrants are otherwise capable.

The 1978 amendments acknowledge that reality without abandoning the market as the arbiter of success. The solution Congress endorses is not to insulate disadvantaged firms indefinitely, but to ensure that they have a meaningful chance to participate at all.

This is why the statute embeds disadvantaged-business participation inside the broader architecture of federal procurement rather than treating it as a standalone social program.

The goal is not to carve out a permanent alternative economy. It is to influence how the existing one operates.

The 1978 codification does not mark a turn away from the program’s original logic. It locks it in.

Opportunity, not entitlement. Entry, not protection.

Competition, not guarantees — far more competition than the big firms tend to get, who win roughly a third of their “full and open competition” with just one or two bids.

And just as importantly, Congress does this in a way that preserves oversight. By placing disadvantaged-business participation squarely within procurement law, it ensures that questions of fairness, pricing, and performance remain reviewable —by agencies, by auditors, and by the courts.

The result is a program that is simultaneously interventionist and restrained: willing to correct access failures, but unwilling to abandon market standards as the measure of success.

What “Sole Source” Actually Means — and Why It Exists

At this point, it’s impossible to avoid the phrase that does most of the emotional work for critics of the 8(a) program: sole source.

In contemporary political discourse, “sole source” is treated as a synonym for favoritism, laziness, or corruption — an image of contracts being handed out without scrutiny to whoever happens to have the right paperwork or connections. That image is powerful. It is also deeply misleading.

In the context of the 8(a) program, sole-source authority is not a workaround for competition. It is a workaround for structural market failure.

And the quiet irony is that “sole source” isn’t some quirky 8(a) exception in a system otherwise ruled by pristine competition. The overwhelming majority of sole-source awards (95% to 98.5%, depending on which year’s data you check) go to large incumbents — the firms that already own the vehicles, the past performance, and the capture machinery.

What 8(a) changes is not the presence of judgment but the absence of theater: agencies routinely talk to more than one qualified 8(a) firm, compare approaches, and negotiate price reasonableness — they just do it without forcing everyone to burn a hundred-page proposal to produce the same one credible bidder.

The market is narrow, capital-intensive, compliance-heavy, and dominated by incumbents with proposal infrastructure most small firms cannot replicate.

As discussed earlier, even in “Full and Open Competition” — the gold standard critics claim to prefer — a large share of civilian awards receive only one or two bids.

In that environment, forcing every requirement through a formal competition does not reliably produce meaningful choice. What it reliably produces is delay, transaction cost, and a procedural advantage for firms that can afford to game the system by treating bid preparation as a standing cost of doing business.

The 8(a) sole-source authority exists to solve a very specific problem: how to let agencies engage new entrants before those entrants have the past performance, capture infrastructure, and balance sheets needed to survive a full-blown competitive tournament.

That authority does not eliminate scrutiny. It changes where scrutiny happens.

In an 8(a) sole-source award, agencies still evaluate capability. They still assess technical approach. They still negotiate price and document reasonableness.

Contracting officers remain personally accountable for the outcome, and they face real consequences if they award work to firms that cannot perform. What disappears is the performative competition — the ritualized exchange of hundred-page proposals that often results in exactly one credible bidder anyway.

(It’s amusing to compare this — especially now that they’re almost certainly being both prepared and assessed by LLMs — to the in-depth examination that 8(a) firms undergo.)

Put differently: sole source under 8(a) does not mean “no evaluation.” It means evaluation without theater.

This is not just a theoretical point. In a recent Substack note, Sam Le — a lawyer who spent roughly two decades writing and interpreting federal contract regulations inside the government — observed that between 2020 and 2023, the 8(a) program issued 1,649 new awards to firms registered as neither minority-owned nor women-owned, representing roughly $500 billion in base-plus-option contract value.

His point was not ideological (though the bullshit claim he was responding to certainly was). It was descriptive: the idea that 8(a) functions as a narrow identity-based giveaway does not match how the program is actually being used in practice.

That observation fits cleanly with the broader structural picture. Sole-source authority under 8(a) is not a demographic sorting mechanism.

It is a procurement tool that agencies use when they need speed, continuity, or a viable entrant in a market that would otherwise default to the same incumbents.

This distinction matters because procurement is not a consumer marketplace. Agencies are not browsing shelves. They are buying mission-critical services under time, budget, and staffing constraints.

When the government already knows what it needs, has a reasonable basis to assess a firm’s capability, and faces a market where competition is thin at best, insisting on a formal contest can make outcomes worse and slower rather than better and faster.

That is why Congress preserves sole-source authority even as it tightens oversight. It is not an abandonment of competition as a principle. It is an acknowledgment that competition has costs — and that those costs are not distributed evenly.

Large firms absorb those costs easily. Small firms often cannot.

The uncomfortable truth is that in federal procurement, procedure itself can be a barrier to entry. Sole-source authority, used sparingly and within defined limits, is one of the few tools that allows agencies to bypass that barrier long enough for new firms to establish a performance record.

This is also why the early statutory and regulatory framework treats sole source as an on-ramp, not a destination.

The expectation is not that firms will live indefinitely inside noncompetitive lanes. The expectation is that they will use early opportunities to build capacity, demonstrate performance, and eventually compete on equal footing.

None of this means sole-source authority is risk-free. It concentrates discretion. It requires judgment. And like any discretionary tool, it must be bounded.

Which brings us to the present moment — and to why the legal landscape around social and economic disadvantage looks different today than it did in the early 1970s.

The world that produced the original 8(a) framework assumed structural barriers that were overt, categorical, and legally enforced.

The world we inhabit now is different. Not barrier-free, but different. The 8(a) program originated when black Americans advocating for civil rights were assassination targets, not highly paid authors, speakers, and cultural voices — and long before any black American or woman had even made a serious run for President, much less been elected.

Courts have noticed. Congress has noticed. And in recent years, the judiciary has begun insisting that the program’s justification mechanisms evolve to match that changed reality.

That evolution culminates in Ultima.

But to understand what Ultima actually does — and what it does not do — you first have to understand the system it is correcting, not dismantling.

Ultima: Tightening the Justification

At this point, any serious discussion of the 8(a) program has to grapple with Ultima. The case now sits at the center of contemporary debates about the program’s future — and is frequently invoked as if it were a referendum on whether the program itself may continue to exist.

It is not.

Ultima is not a ruling that procurement-based assistance for disadvantaged businesses is unconstitutional. It does not prohibit the use of sole-source authority. And it does not question the basic legitimacy of using federal purchasing power to address structural access failures in contracting markets.

What Ultima addresses is something narrower and more technical: how the government justifies identifying a firm as disadvantaged for constitutional purposes.

What the Court Actually Evaluated

The issue before the court was the continued use of categorical presumptions of social disadvantage — specifically, the regulatory presumption that membership in certain racial or ethnic groups was sufficient, by itself, to establish disadvantage.

The court held that this presumption no longer met the evidentiary standards required under modern equal protection doctrine.

That holding is about justification, not mechanism.

The court did not evaluate whether federal procurement markets remain difficult to enter.

It did not dispute that past discrimination created long-lasting barriers.

And it did not hold that Congress lacks authority to intervene in markets that predictably consolidate.

Instead, the court required that disadvantage be shown, rather than assumed.

Why This Shift Was Predictable

Read against the historical record, Ultima looks less like a repudiation of the 8(a) program than a completely predictable — and fantastically good — correction to how its eligibility framework aged.

The early administrative regime relied on group-based proxies because, at the time, those proxies tracked reality closely enough to function as administrable evidence of disadvantage.

Structural exclusion was not subtle in the early 1970s; it was overt, recent, and often legally enforced. That’s why it took legislation to ensure that black Americans could vote and women, even women with their own incomes, could get their own bank accounts and credit cards.

Equal protection doctrine tolerates such proxies only so long as they remain closely tied to current conditions. As formal barriers recede — unevenly and incompletely, but measurably — courts require greater precision.

Ultima reflects that doctrinal demand. It does not deny that disadvantage exists; it insists that it be demonstrated with contemporary evidence rather than inferred from categorical membership.

What Ultima Requires — and What It Leaves Intact

The decision requires the government to narrow and strengthen its justification mechanisms.

It requires individualized showings of disadvantage.

It requires evidence linked to real barriers.

It requires a framework capable of surviving constitutional scrutiny today.

What it does not require is the dismantling of the 8(a) program’s core structure.

It does not disturb procurement as the tool of assistance.

It does not prohibit sole-source awards within statutorily defined limits.

It does not alter self-sufficiency as the program’s stated endpoint.

And it does not suggest that firms should be insulated from competition.

In fact, by insisting on individualized evidence, Ultima reinforces the program’s developmental posture.

Disadvantage is treated as a condition to be addressed, not an identity to be preserved.

Why Ultima Fits the Program’s Original Logic

The contextually honest way to read Ultima is as an insistence that the 8(a) program operate in a manner consistent with its original theory of change.

From the beginning, the program framed assistance as temporary, conditional, and instrumental.

Firms were to receive help not because of who they were, but in order to become something specific: self-sufficient competitors in the marketplace.

Requiring individualized justification aligns with that logic. It tightens the link between intervention and purpose, and it reduces the risk that the program drifts into permanent classification rather than transitional development.

The Key Distinction

Ultima narrows how disadvantage is demonstrated.

It does not alter why the program exists.

The decision corrects an evidentiary shortcut. It does not convert the 8(a) program into a redistributive scheme, nor does it call into question the use of procurement as a market-entry mechanism.

Understanding that distinction matters — because treating Ultima as a mandate to dismantle the program entirely would not restore a neutral market. It would restore a contracting environment that predictably defaults to consolidation, incumbency, and exclusion by procedure rather than by law.

That outcome would not represent a return to first principles.

It would represent a refusal to understand them and a willingness to see the taxpayers bilked for whatever the handful of huge incumbents can get away with charging. ← flag for possible revision

What the 8(a) Program Actually Is — and Why That Matters Now

At this point, the historical record is doing most of the work on its own.

From its earliest administrative articulation through its later statutory codification, the 8(a) program is remarkably consistent about the kind of problem it thinks it is solving and the kind of solution it considers legitimate.

The problem is not inequality in the abstract.

It is lack of access to a closed, capital-intensive, incumbency-dominated procurement market.

The solution is not redistribution. The solution is work.

The government does not write checks. It buys goods and services.

It does not promise outcomes. It opens doors.

It does not shield firms from competition indefinitely. It prepares them to face it.

That structure matters, because it puts the program squarely outside the category it is most often shoved into today. The 8(a) program is not an entitlement, not a quota, and not a system of permanent protection. It is a development mechanism designed to produce a very specific outcome: self-sustaining businesses capable of competing on ordinary market terms.

That is not a progressive utopia. It is an apprenticeship model.

And it is, in many ways, an aggressively non-sentimental one.

Firms that cannot perform do not get paid.

Firms that cannot scale do not graduate.

Firms that cannot survive outside the program are not considered successes.

The market remains the judge. The government’s role is limited, instrumental, and time-bound.

This is why the contemporary framing of the 8(a) program as a kind of ideological indulgence is so strange.

If the program were actually about redistribution or symbolic inclusion, it would not be built around procurement. It would not be tied to performance. It would not exit firms into open competition.

And it would not attract the level of scrutiny it has faced, from auditors to courts to Congress.

What makes the program politically uncomfortable is not that it abandons market discipline, but that it intervenes just enough to disrupt a system that otherwise trends toward permanent consolidation.

That discomfort has only grown as federal procurement has become more concentrated, more complex, and more dominated by a small number of large incumbents.

In that environment, the choice is not between intervention and neutrality. It is between structured entry mechanisms and quiet cartelization.

Stripping away tools like 8(a) does not produce a purer market. It produces a narrower one.

This is the irony of the present moment.

A conservative administration, animated by a desire to purge the federal government of what it sees as ideological excess, is now targeting a program whose core architecture reflects values it claims to champion: self-reliance, earned success, market participation, and independence from government support.

If the 8(a) program were redesigned today from scratch — without its historical baggage, without its dated eligibility shortcuts, and with modern evidentiary rigor — it would still look much like it already does.

Procurement rather than grants. Opportunity rather than outcomes.

Temporary assistance tied to performance. Exit as the measure of success.

Those are not radical principles. They are conservative ones.

The legal adjustments demanded by cases like Ultima are real, and they matter. Justification mechanisms must evolve. Evidence must be current. Oversight must remain robust. None of that is optional.

But dismantling the program itself would not be a correction. It would be a misunderstanding — of history, of markets, and of the program’s own design.

The 8(a) program was never an attempt to suspend competition in the name of fairness. It was an attempt to make competition possible in a market that otherwise resists it.

That distinction has been there from the beginning.

The documents say so.

In plain English.