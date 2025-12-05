I’ve always said snark is easy, and the worst part is that it’s true.

My book reviews are where I let myself stretch that particular muscle — the swift little flick of the wrist, the gleam of a well-placed jab — but even calling it a “muscle” oversells the effort.

Snark is something I could write half-asleep and undercaffeinated, using a broken keyboard and dictating through a fan. It’s that easy.

It is, in fact, embarrassingly easy.

It’s gymnastics on a trampoline.

It practically writes itself while I’m off checking how many steps I’ve taken.

Earnestness, though — that’s a different creature entirely.

Earnestness requires stillness, and stillness requires courage, and courage requires a kind of exposure I’ve spent most of my life avoiding.

Trauma is awful to live, and difficult to write about, but it’s not embarrassing. It never has been. Trauma lets you keep your armor. There’s a grim dignity to it.

You can talk about the past like you’re talking about weather patterns: severe, yes, but impersonal. It doesn’t demand you stand in the open. And it presents you with the possibility of helping others, which lends a kind of nobility to the struggle to write about it.

But sincerity?

Sincerity absolutely demands standing in the open.

Sincerity shows up with no warning, takes the armor gently by the shoulders, and says, “Let’s set this down.”

And that’s when things get awkward, because sincerity invites mockery — not from the professional edgelords or the garden-variety sociopaths — but from normal, well-adjusted people who might simply raise an eyebrow and say, “Really? That moved you?”

That possibility is the humiliating part.

That’s the part that sends me scurrying back to jokes and analysis and the safe glow of a snarky paragraph. There are days when I would rather catalog the footnotes of a Pentagon data dictionary than admit a Christmas carol actually made me feel something.

And yet here we are.

Or rather, here I am, trying — for once — to write something sincere that has nothing to do with pain.

Trying to see what happens if I stop ducking behind the convenient obstacles and step, however briefly, into the unguarded light.

Which brings me to O Holy Night — the least cynical Christmas song ever written, and possibly the most sincere piece of music in the Western canon.

It has no ironic edge, no wink, no built-in escape hatch for the emotionally allergic. It simply stands there, unflinching, like someone who has never once apologized for crying in public.

There are many versions, of course, but three in particular have become lodestars for me: the immaculate, cathedral-pure arrangement by Voctave, the carol-as-act-of-worship by David Phelps, and the thunderous, metal-as-revelation rendition by Dan Vasc. One feels like stained glass catching morning light; one feels like being rescued, and the final one feels like a midnight sky splitting open.

Each refuses snark on a molecular level. They all dare you to feel something without flinching.

And if sincerity is the hardest thing for me to do on the page, O Holy Night is sincerity at full volume — which is, perhaps, why I keep returning to its lyrics, listening for the courage hidden inside them.

The First Verse

These opening lines always feel like stepping into a cathedral made of night sky. O holy night, the stars are brightly shining — it’s such a simple image, but it carries the weight of a world holding its breath.

And then: Long lay the world in sin and error pining, till He appeared and the soul felt its worth. That line has undone me more times than I can count. The soul felt its worth. Five words that distill the entire Christian mythos into a single revelation: that every soul was worth dying for. That there is nothing incidental or expendable about a human life.

It’s stunning writing — the kind of line that feels less written than received.

A thrill of hope, the weary world rejoices is another miracle of phrasing. We use the word thrill now to describe roller coasters or impulse buys; something cheap, temporary, adrenal. But this thrill is different — it’s the jolt of being reminded that hope is possible at all. It’s a pulse of aliveness in a tired world.

And yonder breaks a new and glorious morn is one of those lines where Christianity and Buddhism shake hands without the Christians ever realizing it. The breaking of a new morning, the gift of the present moment, the daily possibility of renewal — this is the spiritual overlap where I most easily find air.

And then: Fall on your knees!

This is the line that lifts the whole verse into another register.

I asked a musical friend,

, to explain what happens there. He told me that in many arrangements — including the one I was listening to — the song sits solidly in a major key but suddenly drops into its relative minor right on the words

.

Fall on your knees

It’s a classic bit of modal borrowing: the harmony darkens for just a moment as the music slips into minor, and then it climbs back into the brightness of major almost immediately afterward. Even without knowing the terminology, you can feel the tonal floor fall away and then rise again. Gator said that this brief detour into minor is what gives the line its gravity — it’s like the harmony itself is kneeling. There’s a moment of surrender, of letting go, built right into the chord change.

Whatever is happening musically in that instant — and again, I say this as someone whose inner ear is basically ornamental — there’s this very obvious gear shift. The song drops into something a little darker for a beat and then whips back upward, and even without knowing a single technical term, I can tell the emotional floor just changed.

And that’s exactly the moment when Fall on your knees stops sounding like a lyric and starts sounding like a command. Not a polite suggestion, not a nice devotional flourish — an order disguised as melody. Something about that tiny detour into sadness and the sudden lift out of it gives the line an authority it shouldn’t logically have. You feel it before you process it, like someone just leaned forward and said, No, really — kneel.

I don’t need theory to know what that does to me. It’s a sincerity booby trap. A structural ambush. It’s like the song reaches over, takes my face in both hands, and says, Look. Here. Feel this.

And the worst part is that it works every time. You can be three layers deep in irony, you can be mentally drafting a snark paragraph, you can be checking your step count pretending you are above all this — and then boom, the music flips a switch you didn’t give it permission to touch.

It’s rude, honestly. Sincerity without anesthetic.

Even my snark folds under that.

All three of the versions I’ve mentioned hit this moment in ways that the body reacts to before the mind does. Even without much in the way of a formal musical vocabulary, I know that something happens here — a climb, a widening, a letting-go — that turns the instruction into an invocation. It’s the point where sincerity becomes unavoidable.

Also, this is where I admit I once wanted to write a novel called Fall on Your Knees, before discovering Ann-Marie MacDonald had already written one — and infuriatingly, hers is so good that it erased even the desire to compete.

O night divine repeats like a refrain of awe, and I never know quite what to say about it except that it works. It names the moment without trying to explain it. Some nights are just divine — not because they are peaceful or perfect, but because they mark the place where something breaks open inside you and the world doesn’t look the same afterward.

That’s what this song captures better than any theological argument ever could: a night so full of meaning that it becomes its own kind of dawn.

The Second Verse

The second verse is the quietest of the three, and maybe because of that, it feels like the most intimate. Led by the light of faith serenely beaming, with glowing hearts by His cradle we stand. There’s a gentleness here that’s different from the grandeur of the first verse — a kind of lamplit reverence.

I never know exactly what to say about it, except that it works. It always has.

Some lines don’t need interpretation so much as they need presence, and this is one of them. It’s the tenderness of people gathering around a newborn, except the newborn is the axis of a faith, the hinge of a story that will stretch across continents and centuries.

So led by light of a star sweetly gleaming, there came the wise men from Orient land.

This is the mythic movement outward — the star, the journey, the knowing. Every nativity story is a meditation on attention: who notices what is happening, and who doesn’t.

The wise men notice. They read the sky correctly. They go.

And the phrasing — “sweetly gleaming” — is so disarmingly pretty that it softens the enormity of the moment. It’s the hinge between the cosmic and the tender: a star announcing the unthinkable, and a few travelers following its trail.

The King of kings lay thus in lowly manger; in all our trials born to be our friend.

That word — friend — hits me harder the older I get. We rarely talk about friendship in the context of the sacred, but the Bible does. Agape is the word we translate as “love,” but its range includes the fierce, loyal, steadfast love of friends — the love that shoulders burdens, that refuses abandonment, that says greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends.

“Friend” is not a soft word here. It is a theological earthquake. It collapses the distance between the divine and the human. The lyric says: the one you call King is also the one who stands beside you. Not above you. Beside you.

Someone who understands weakness not as a defect, but as a shared condition. He knows our need, to our weakness is no stranger. It’s the closest Christmas ever comes to saying: You are not alone in being human.

Behold your King; before Him lowly bend!

These lines always summon John Irving’s A Prayer for Owen Meany to my mind — one of the great American novels, and one of literature’s few truly successful Christ figures. Owen, tiny and luminous, cast as the Christ child because he can fit in the manger at age eleven, knowing far more than a child should, bearing a destiny that feels both impossible and inevitable.

Every time this verse repeats Behold your King, I hear echoes of Owen’s strange certainty, his small frame carrying an oversized gravity. It’s a reminder that sometimes the vessels of grace are not grand at all, but small, improbable, and incandescent.

And maybe that’s why this verse astonishes me even more when I remember that this whole song was translated from French.

The emotional clarity, the spiritual muscle, the intimacy of the language — none of it feels secondhand. It feels like something breathed rather than written. A hush made audible. A moment of wonder smuggled across languages, landing in English with its tenderness intact.

This verse doesn’t shout its meaning the way the first and last do. It glows. It glimmers. It’s a softer kind of awe — but no less profound for being quiet.

The Third Verse

And then the third verse arrives — the one that feels less like a carol and more like a revelation. Truly He taught us to love one another; His law is love and His gospel is peace. Every time I hear those lines, something in me stops. A law of love. A gospel of peace.

They’re so wildly out of step with the Christianity that dominates the cultural landscape today that they feel almost subversive — not softer, but deeper. It’s Christianity stripped back to its elemental core, before the centuries of grievance and tribal fury accreted around it.

Lines like these make me yearn, more than usual, for what I’ve never quite been able to hold: the possibility of a Divine Father whose justice is indistinguishable from mercy, whose authority is indistinguishable from love.

A Father who doesn’t dominate but steadies. Who sets things right without crushing anyone to do it. The kind of Father people try to describe to children but rarely seem to believe in themselves.

Chains shall He break, for the slave is our brother, and in His name all oppression shall cease.

This is where the yearning sharpens into something like longing. Because this is the Father I want to believe in — the one who takes charge of the world the way a true father would: not by inflicting fear, but by ending it. A Father whose sovereignty means freedom, not subjugation. A Father who looks at all the contorted systems we’ve built — the hierarchies, the cruelties, the sanctioned brutality — and says, Enough.

This is the justice of love, not the justice of dominance. It’s the dream of a world overseen by someone who sees every human as kin — the slave is our brother — and therefore refuses to allow any system that requires someone to bend under someone else’s boot.

When I hear these lines, something in me lifts toward belief. Not belief as assent to doctrine, but belief as a desire for the world to be held by hands kinder than anything we’ve managed on our own.

Sweet hymns of joy in grateful chorus raise we, let all within us praise His holy name.

I don’t think there’s a more beautiful invitation in the entire Christmas canon than “in grateful chorus raise we.”

Something about the archaic syntax — that inverted raise we — feels like stepping into an older, grander English, the kind we only use now when we want to say something that deserves reverence.

It’s a reminder that gratitude itself can be a kind of uprising, a communal act that lifts the interior life upward. And “let all within us” is its own little miracle — a recognition that praise is not a performance but an interior opening. Everything in me, even the conflicted parts, even the doubtful parts, even the skeptical parts, is asked to turn toward the light.

And then the closing declaration:

Christ is the Lord! O praise His name forever! His pow’r and glory evermore proclaim! His pow’r and glory evermore proclaim!

Here the song returns to the Father again — not in the image of the infant or the friend or the fellow sufferer, but in the image of the one whose power is indistinguishable from goodness.

The one whose glory is not a threat but a promise.

The one whose authority is the guarantee that love will outlast cruelty, that peace will outlast violence, that the world is not abandoned to its own worst impulses.

These lines don’t require certainty. They only require desire — the desire for a world governed by love instead of fear, by peace instead of dominance, by a Father who doesn’t break people but breaks chains.

And if I cannot believe in that Father, I can at least believe in the longing for Him.

I can believe in the ache.

I can believe in the possibility that the yearning itself is a kind of prayer.

And maybe that’s enough.

For one night, at least, it feels like enough.

Coda

I suppose what I’ve been circling this whole time is the simple, embarrassing truth: this song moves me. It always has.

And I’ve spent most of my adult life treating that kind of reaction like contraband — something to hide, something to downplay, something that belongs to a younger, softer version of myself I no longer entirely trust.

But O Holy Night doesn’t leave room for that.

It takes sincerity and lifts it into the rafters. It doesn’t apologize. It doesn’t hedge.

It stands in its own radiance and asks, without flinching, if I’m willing to stand in mine.

Maybe that’s why I return to it every December: not for doctrine, but for permission.

Permission to want the world to be kinder than it is.

Permission to believe that justice could be gentle, that power could be merciful, that a Father could exist who sets things right without wounding anyone to do it.

Permission to lay down my snark, just for a moment, and admit that I still long for goodness with a force that embarrasses me.

This carol, with its soaring notes and impossible tenderness, reminds me that being moved isn’t a failure of intellect or a lapse in sophistication. It’s a sign of life.

A sign that something in me still turns toward the light, even now, even after everything.

And maybe that’s the point of Christmas at its best: not belief, not certainty, not theological scaffolding — just the willingness to be touched by beauty and let it rearrange something inside you.

So here is my small act of seasonal courage: admitting that I love this song, and that it teaches me how to hope in ways I can’t quite explain.

Admitting that I want the world it imagines — a world of broken chains and unbroken dignity, of peace that doesn’t need to conquer anything to be real.

And admitting that for one night, at least, I let myself believe that such a world is possible.

Snark will always be easy. Wonder won’t.

But tonight, I’m choosing wonder.