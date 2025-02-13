We are in deep and profound trouble, folks.

It’s entirely our own doing, and entirely preventable. I suspect it’s already over — that we’ve already lost. I suspect that a collectivist, likely Communist, future is already inevitable. And no, I don’t think that’s my depression talking.

The First Reason Why We’re F***ed

My argument is that our trouble, and probable defeat, stems from two things.

The first is our shedding of rugged individualism as a cultural ideal.

I have written about the first point before. Last summer, I wrote an essay, “Conjoined Twins and Collectivism.”

In it, I wrote about how America is rapidly giving up on the ideal of individuality, instead splitting into tribes. Most of our tribes are based on immutable characteristics. And most of us find solace in cheering for our tribe and criticizing other tribes, or virtue-signaling by criticizing our own tribe, instead of assuming personal responsibility and asking personal responsibility of others.

In that essay, I wrote:

I found a way to stop blaming every man for the pedophile who blighted my childhood. Just as I came to understand that not every man is guilty of those crimes, I am not responsible for the crimes of other women, other white people, other atheists, or anyone else with whom I share an immutable or changeable characteristic—or don’t, for that matter.

This will only ever change if I someday legally adopt someone, and then it will only be true until he or she reaches majority.

I demand my right to be held responsible for myself and and only myself.

The phenomenon I was writing about has only gotten more intense, and it’s accelerating. We are still a people of adolescent extremes, going back and forth from eliciting one backlash to eliciting the other, opposite extreme.

The second thing, upon which I am going to expand at length, has to do with something that applies to all of us, even me, though it applies to Substack readers less than it applies to most people.

In that sense, I am preaching to the choir. But the choir loft on Sunday morning is often filled with people who broke multiple Commandments on Saturday night, so some of you may need to hear this — and the rest of you will perhaps enjoy my framing for a phenomenon you’ve probably noticed but may not have consciously described with language.

The Second Reason Why We’re F***ed

But this second thing is deeply political, showing among other things the seeds of MAGA’s inevitable destruction, so — in accordance with my decision to return to politics, but only behind the paywall — that’s where it is.

