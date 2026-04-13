I taught myself to draw the way I teach myself everything.

Mathematically.

When I started, I traced. Literally — image under paper, pencil following lines I could see but hadn’t yet learned to find on my own. It worked, in the way that crutches work. I could produce something that resembled what I was looking at.

But I wasn’t seeing. I was copying geometry I hadn’t earned.

Then I moved to the grid method. Ancient and honorable, and how many professional artists work all their lives. Divide the reference into squares, divide the paper into squares, transfer one cell at a time. More independent, but the same underlying logic: I was measuring my way to an image rather than perceiving my way to one.

The math was doing the seeing for me.

For a while I went back and forth. Grid for complex subjects, tracing when I was tired or uncertain. What I was actually doing, though I wouldn’t have said it this way then, was weaning myself. Each time I reached for the transfer paper a little later in the process. Each time I freehanded a little more before I let the geometry catch me.

Now, ten years of practice into it, I transfer almost nothing. A roofline. A placement line for a tree. One anchor for the mailbox. The rest is freehand — which sounds like freedom, and is, but it’s a freedom built entirely on the mathematical foundation that was already there.

I didn’t learn to see. I learned to trust that I’d already been seeing all along, in the only language I actually have. This process has left me with incredibly lopsided skills, which is why I’m planning on joining an atelier soon — to get a traditional art education. But still, it worked. I’ve produced many drawings I’m proud of, and my digital portfolio has over one hundred finished pieces as of a few days ago.

Drawing taught me something about architecture — about the frameworks you build thinking in before you know you’re building anything. A second experience taught me how deep that goes.

American Sign Language is not English on the hands. This is the thing hearing people most consistently misunderstand about it. It is not a manual encoding of English words in English order. It is a completely separate language with completely separate grammar — different sentence structure, different syntax, different rules all the way down.

Where English says “I went to the store,” ASL says GO STORE I PAST. The verb has no conjugation. Time is established with a separate temporal marker and then assumed for the rest of the conversation until it changes. Subjects and objects move in space rather than being indicated by word order. Facial expression and body position are grammatical, not emotional — they carry information that English encodes with word choice.

I know something about this from the inside. I was learning ASL and becoming integrated into the Deaf community when I moved to New England and, courtesy of generous blue state Medicaid, got powerful hearing aids and crossed back into the hearing world — navigating it with my limitations, which are real, but navigating it.

Here is what I know about what I left behind: Deaf people for whom ASL is a first language do not struggle with English because English is harder, or because they are less capable. They struggle because they are being asked to operate in a fundamentally different grammatical architecture than the one their brain organized itself around. It is not a vocabulary problem. You cannot fix it by learning more English words. The structure is different all the way down, and the structure is what thinking runs on.

I think about both of these things — the mathematical scaffolding underneath my drawing hand, the grammatical architecture underneath a language — when I think about what people inherit before they know they’ve inherited anything.

Before I go further, a preemptive note on the internet.

I know how this works. I could spend half this essay hedging — this is a tendency, not a rule, I can think of exceptions, your mileage may vary, this is one pattern among many — and someone will still summarize it on social media as “Holly says all leftists are secretly collectivists and can never change.”

The caveats never travel. The assertion always does.

But I put in the caveats anyway because life is short and it does help. The social media bullshit is greatly reduced by them because some of you can still read thoughtfully and carefully.

So let me say it once, clearly, and then I’m going to stop saying it: this is a loose observation about a pattern I’ve noticed, not a law I’m prepared to defend in a dissertation. I’m not running a regression. I haven’t done interviews. If you’re the kind of reader who needs more certainty than that before an idea is worth your time, we’re probably not going to get along, and that’s fine. You can go away now.

For everyone else — here’s what I’ve been turning over.

Two Grammar Rulebooks

There is a split on the right that people inside it don’t always recognize.

On one side: people who reject identity politics as a framework. Who think the left’s turn toward group identity as the primary unit of political analysis was a wrong turn — philosophically, practically, morally. Who believe that what you are born into should not determine what you are owed, that the individual is the relevant unit of political life, and that sorting people into demographic categories and assigning them interests accordingly is corrosive regardless of which groups get valorized. These people often describe themselves as classical liberals, or just as people who think the left went crazy.

They are not wrong. The left definitely went somewhere.

On the other side: people who have looked at identity politics and concluded that the problem wasn’t the framework, just the application. That if the left is going to organize around group identity and group interests, the right had better do the same. That white people have interests as white people. That men have interests as men. That noticing this and saying so out loud is not bigotry but simple political realism. Some of these people will tell you they were forced into it — that they didn’t want to play this game but the left made the rules and now everyone’s playing whether they admit it or not.

These two factions agree on almost nothing at the level of political ontology — the basic question of what kind of thing a person fundamentally is, politically speaking. And they are uneasily, increasingly uncomfortably, sharing a coalition.

What I want to understand is not who is right. It’s where each position comes from. Because I don’t think most people chose their answer to that question. I think it was chosen for them, before they were old enough to know there was a question.

The Grammar Gets Installed Early

I grew up in a conservative environment where individualism wasn’t an ideology.

It was closer to a description of reality. You worked for what you had, and you assumed others had done the same. Envy was a symptom of laziness.

You answered for what you did. Nobody was coming to save you on the strength of your demographic category, and nobody was going to blame you for someone else’s sins either.

This wasn’t ideology. It was furniture.

The Christianity reinforced it in a direction nobody talks about, because the assumption is that serious evangelical Christianity is a collectivist environment — and socially, it is. It absolutely is.

The community polices itself. The family is a unit. There is enormous pressure toward conformity in behavior, appearance, association. I’m not romanticizing any of that.

But the theology is something else entirely. At its core, evangelical Christianity is radically, almost shockingly individualist.

The soul is the unit. Salvation is non-transferable.

You will not get into heaven on the strength of your parents’ faith, your pastor’s righteousness, or your community’s track record.

You have to accept Jesus yourself. You stand before God alone and you answer for yourself alone. Whatever else that framework gets wrong — and it gets some things badly wrong — it installs individual moral accountability at a level so deep it precedes conscious thought.

I should say something honest about the shadow side of this, because I’ve written about it recently and I would be remiss to leave it unacknowledged here.

The same theological individualism that produces the immunity I’m describing also produces something else entirely when the parent lottery goes badly. If the soul is the unit, if you stand before God alone, if your confession closes your file and transfers the moral weight — then the child who is still standing there with her hands full of something the system already processed is, within the framework, having a spiritual problem. Her pain is not evidence of harm done. It is evidence of unforgiveness. The mechanism is indifferent to the difference between a father who missed a recital and a father who left his daughter with permanent injuries. The file closes the same way. The absolution is the same. And what remains in the child’s hands afterward is, theologically, entirely her own fault.

So the inheritance is real, and it has a cost, and I am not pretending otherwise.

The individualism still got installed. And whatever it costs — and I know what it costs, from the inside — it did not install the collectivist grammar.

Which is what we’re talking about.

I didn’t choose to receive individualism as a premise rather than a conclusion. It was handed to me from both directions before I had any politics at all.

Which means when identity politics arrived — in any direction, with any nouns — it never felt like an alternative framework. It felt like a category error.

Like someone trying to hand me a solution to a problem I don’t have.

Not everyone received what I received.

And that, I think, is where the split comes from.

The Grammar Stays

Here is what I have noticed, and what I want to be careful about, because it is the part most likely to get me in trouble with people on both sides of it.

A person who grew up inside collectivist framing and then rotates it rightward is doing something structurally identical to what I described in the opening — the mathematical architecture I brought to drawing before I knew I was bringing it, the grammatical architecture that makes ASL and English mutually illegible at a level deeper than vocabulary. You do not choose the perceptual system you were handed. You can only choose what you point it at.

And so what you get, in some cases, is a person who has genuinely, sincerely left progressivism — who finds its conclusions wrong, its priorities distorted, its treatment of individuals in service of group abstractions repellent — but who is doing all of that analysis inside a framework that was built by the thing they left.

The nouns rotate. White replaces Black. Men replace women. The valorized and the villainized swap positions. But the underlying grammar — groups have interests, politics is about what groups do to each other, identity is prior to individuality — that stays exactly where it was.

This is not a character flaw. It is not stupidity or hypocrisy or bad faith. It is closer to what I described in the opening — the mathematical architecture I brought to drawing before I knew I was bringing it.

Which is why talking to such a person about individualism often feels like describing a color to someone who has never seen it. Not because they’re unintelligent. Because the category is genuinely not available in the perceptual system they’re running on.

I Could Be Wrong

I want to say something honest here, because intellectual honesty is the only standard I’m actually trying to meet.

It is entirely possible that I am missing something.

The same architecture that immunizes me against collectivist framing also means I may be genuinely unable to perceive whatever is valuable in it.

This is not a hypothetical concession I’m making to seem fair-minded. It is a real epistemic limitation that follows directly from the argument I’m making. If the framework gets installed early and shapes what kinds of thoughts are available, then I am as subject to that as anyone else — just in the opposite direction. There may be something in group-level thinking, in the idea that identity and solidarity and shared interest are politically real and worth organizing around, that I simply cannot see because the category was never installed in me.

I am genuinely okay with that possibility. More than okay.

Because in my specific case, the individualist architecture was not an intellectual luxury. It was load-bearing in the most literal sense. A deaf girl does not get a degree in math — the class taught with the teacher’s back to the room, writing on the board — if she is waiting for the group to carry her.

A girl getting regular beatings in rural Mississippi does not find her way to a remote-worker life in Vermont doing work she loves if her sense of what is possible for her is determined by what people in her category are expected to achieve. Or, for that matter, expected to believe.

The individualism was not a philosophical position I adopted after careful reflection. It was the thing that made the next thing possible, and then the next thing after that.

So even if I am missing something important — and I may be — I cannot find it in me to wish the architecture had been installed differently.

It got me here. Here is good.

What I will say is this: I have been reading the American founding documents lately, and a couple of biographies of the people who wrote them — Walter Isaacson’s biography of Ben Franklin is brilliant and when I’m done savoring it, I will review it here — and I have found myself shivering with something that I can only describe as gratitude more than a few times.

Not uncritical gratitude. The Founders were complicated men who got significant things wrong and knew it and sometimes said so. But gratitude for the seriousness with which they took the question of what a person is, politically speaking. The unit they kept returning to. The thing they kept trying to protect.

They were not perfect. The framework they built was not perfect. But they were asking the right question, and they knew the answer was never, ever the group.

I still think they were right about that. I hold that view knowing I may be constitutionally incapable of seeing the evidence that would change it.

That seems worth saying out loud.

What Gets Installed Now

There is a generation coming up that did not receive what I received. The church basement “education” was lacking in terrible ways, but it did reinforce the individualism and I see, more and more clearly all the time, how the public school cohort did not get individualism — at all.

This is not an accusation. It is an observation about transmission, and about what happens when the transmission vector changes.

The children who went through public K-12 during the peak years of social justice curriculum — and I am talking about a span of roughly a decade, from somewhere around 2012 through the early 2020s, with the intensity peaking somewhere in the middle — received a thorough and systematic installation of collectivist framing. Not as ideology, necessarily. Not as something labeled and handed to them as a set of propositions to evaluate. As the water. As the way social and political reality works, at the level that precedes argument.

History is a story about what groups did to other groups. Power flows between categories of people. Your identity — the categories you belong to — is morally and politically prior to anything individual about you. Grievance, when it belongs to the right group, is not just legitimate but revelatory. These were not presented as one framework among several. They were presented as literacy. As the ability to read the world correctly.

That is a very thorough installation.

And now some of those kids are drifting right. For all kinds of reasons — economic anxiety, cultural backlash, rationally rethinking things and arriving at different conclusions, simple adolescent contrarianism, genuine and sometimes justified frustration with progressive overreach. The drift is real and it is documented and it is, depending on your politics, either encouraging or alarming.

What I want to point out is what they are carrying with them when they go.

They are not carrying individualism. They were not given individualism. The transmission vector that handed it to me — the conservative family, the conservative community, the theological architecture that put the soul alone before God — most of them did not have that. What they have is the framework they were handed, and the framework does not care which direction you point it.

So what you get, in the online spaces where this is most visible, is a right that is increasingly fluent in the language of group identity and group grievance — because that is the only political language a significant portion of its newest members actually speak. The nouns have rotated. The grammar is intact.

This bothers me in ways that are both principled and visceral.

On the principled level: I am no more responsible for the sins of other women, or other white people, than you — male reader — are responsible for the men who abused and raped the kid version of me. That is what individual moral accountability means. That is what it has always meant. A right that abandons that premise in favor of group-level grievance has not rejected the left’s framework. It has stolen it.

On the visceral level: Americans are uniquely prone to pendulum swings — a phenomenon I have dubbed American Political Borderline Personality Disorder (APBPD) — and I have watched enough cycles of this to know what comes next when both sides of a political conflict are running on the same underlying grammar. The conclusions escalate. The grammar stays intact.

Each rotation of the nouns produces a sharper edge than the last.

This has implications for what the American right is going to be able to believe, argue, and defend over the next generation. The classical liberal inheritance — the individualism that was the right’s immune response to identity politics for decades — requires a transmission vector.

It has to come from somewhere. It does not arise spontaneously from the rejection of progressivism. You can reject progressivism entirely and still be running on collectivist architecture, because the architecture is not the conclusions. It is the thing underneath the conclusions.

And if the vector is broken — if the conservative family, the religious community, the cultural transmission of individualism as a premise rather than an argument are no longer reliably producing that installation — then the immunity does not get passed on.

What fills the space is not a vacuum.

What the Grammar Is For

I don’t know how to end this with a tidy conclusion, and I am suspicious of essays that do.

What I have is an observation about architecture — about the thing that gets installed before politics does, that shapes what kinds of thoughts are even available, that determines not what you conclude but what you are capable of concluding.

I think that thing matters more than most political analysis acknowledges. I think it is more durable than ideology and more resistant to argument, because argument operates on the conclusions and the architecture is not the conclusions.

I think the American right is in the process of discovering this the hard way.

And I think most people — left, right, and everywhere else — do not know what grammar they are thinking in. They know their conclusions. They can defend their positions. They have reasons, some of them good ones.

But the thing underneath the reasons, the framework that determined which reasons were available to reach for — that is largely invisible to them, the way water is invisible to anything that has never been dry.

I have been dry. That is not a virtue. It is a accident of origin, and a costly one, and I am aware of both of those things.

But it does mean I can see the water. Or at least I think I can, with the caveat — which I mean sincerely, not performatively — that my own architecture has its own blind spots and I cannot fully inventory them from the inside.

What I keep coming back to is the founding documents.

The biographies of the men who wrote them. The seriousness with which they took the question — the almost desperate seriousness, the sense that they knew they were building something that could fail and were trying to build it anyway.

The unit they kept returning to. The individual.

Not the group. Not the category. Not the collective interest of people who shared a characteristic.

The person.

They were not naive about groups. They were not naive about power. They had just watched, up close, what happened when the grammar was collectivist — when the unit was the crown, the church, the estate, the category of people who did and did not belong. They had reasons for the grammar they chose.

I don’t know if that grammar is ultimately correct. I know I cannot fully evaluate that question from inside the only architecture I have.

What I know is that it was handed to me before I could evaluate anything, that it cost me something and gave me more, and that I have spent an increasing amount of time lately being quietly, almost embarrassingly grateful for it.

The grammar stays.

Whatever got installed early — whatever framework shapes what kinds of thoughts are available before the thinking starts — that is what you are working with. In politics, in art, in the way you read a room or a century or a face.

Choose carefully what you hand your children before they know they’re being handed anything.

Or at least know what you’re handing them.

Brief Housekeeping Note

A few days ago I wrote about my quest to find an atelier program that would teach me to actually draw, as opposed to paying $60,000 to attend social events and write a Process Paper. The short version: I found Watts Atelier, I’ve done the math, and there is one loan payoff standing between me and enrollment.

You can help me saw through it.

I’ve created a coupon code — access it through this link— that brings an annual Substack subscription to under $50. I’m told by people who drink coffee that this is less than two trips to Starbucks, which in 2026 I assume means you’re getting a medium drip and leaving slightly annoyed. Every paid subscription shortens the distance between me and someone professionally telling me my shadows aren’t dark enough, which is, genuinely, all I want from this life.

That, and for the people who implemented Common Core math to be tried at The Hague.